ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nevada State

Comments / 0

Related
2news.com

Las Vegas Woman Named 2023 Nevada Mother of the Year

Deborah Earl of Las Vegas was selected as the 2023 Nevada Mother of the Year®. She is the 65th woman in Nevada history to hold this honor. In 2014, Earl began parent advocacy work in response to activist efforts to diminish parental rights and indoctrinate children in radical ideologies at school.
LAS VEGAS, NV
2news.com

Nevada Women's Tennis wraps opening match of the season with sweep at Point Loma

Nevada women’s tennis wrapped up its first match of the season Friday, rolling to a 7-0 sweep over Point Loma, and 1-0 on the year. The Pack earned the doubles point early on with three wins, led by a 6-1 victory for partners Mariana Campino and the newest addition to the squad, Amaheé Charrier. Audrey Moutama and Anastasia Luneva also took a 6-1 win over Angelique Friedrich and Rachel Whittington while Mathilde Sarcelet and Wiem Boubaker won 6-3, over Faith Pearson and Joelle Lanz.
SAN DIEGO, CA
news3lv.com

Nevada named highest percentage of for-profit hospitals

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Nevada was named the state with the highest percentage of for-profit hospitals, according to a report. NiceRx conducted a study to reveal the hospitals with the highest revenue, the states with the most for-profit hospitals, and the states with the highest patient revenue. Nevada takes...
NEVADA STATE
Tahoe Daily Tribune

Library Park Pass program gives access to Sand Harbor, other Nevada state parks

INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev. –  The Nevada Division of State Parks announced Thursday a new way for residents to check out their state parks by borrowing a park pass from their local public library. The new Library Park Passes cover the day-use entrance fee for one passenger vehicle with up to eight people, and may be borrowed for one week, then returned to the library for others to check out. Each public library in Nevada has been provided with two passes that can be checked out by library patrons. This new program will provide more Nevadans with opportunities to discover their spectacular State Parks by removing barriers and creating more equitable access to nature.
NEVADA STATE
2news.com

UNR Study: Centuries-long drought in the Great Basin shown to be recurring pattern

Nevada has a history of periodically locking into centuries-long droughts, new research led by the University of Nevada, Reno shows. People throughout the American Southwest should be prepared to adapt to less water. In the culmination of nearly a decade of research involving biogeographers, paleoecologists, climatologists, archaeologists and anthropologists, the...
NEVADA STATE
kunr.org

Contaminated cannabis found in more than 100 dispensaries across Nevada

According to a press release published Thursday by the Nevada Cannabis Compliance Board (CCB), contaminated edibles, flower, pre-rolls and concentrates from numerous brands were sold by more than a hundred marijuana dispensaries between Aug. 31, 2021, and Jan. 9, 2023. This includes some dispensaries in Reno, Sparks and Las Vegas.
NEVADA STATE
kmxt.org

State’s largest teachers union voices its support for Kodiak crabbers

The National Education Association’s Alaska chapter is standing with Kodiak crabbers. That’s according to a letter from NEA-Alaska President Tom Klaameyer to the president of the Kodiak Crab Alliance Cooperative, Luke Lester, and it’s the first statewide organization to formally back the fleet amid price negotiations with local seafood processors.
KODIAK, AK
dayton247now.com

This state considers allowing non-citizens to work as police officers

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (CNN Newsource/WKRC) - Police departments around the U.S. have had difficulties hiring new recruits, and a new proposal in Nevada is offering a possible solution. Nevada has considered allowing non-citizens to work as police officers. "When we started looking at what the state had done in 2015,...
NEVADA STATE
2news.com

Nevada Health Link Enrolls Over 96,000 Nevadans During Open Enrollment

Nevada Health Link is says that 96,379 Nevadans have enrolled in qualified, affordable health insurance plans during this year’s Open Enrollment Period (OEP), which ran from November 1, 2022 through January 15, 2023. Of the over 96,000 Nevadans who enrolled in health insurance plans through NevadaHealthLink.com, 18,117 were new...
NEVADA STATE
Fox5 KVVU

Are children safe? Inspectors find significant issues at five Nevada facilities

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - State inspectors question the safety of children in five different facilities in Nevada, according to a new state report. The facilities include youth homes, detention locations, and a healing center in Nye County. The state inspected 19 children’s facilities where they suspected there may be issues. Five did not pass their test. That includes one location that’s made headlines for years.
NEVADA STATE
2news.com

Lake Tahoe Epic Curling Club Celebrates 10-Year Anniversary

The Lake Tahoe Epic Curling Club held their 10-year celebration open house, which includes a series of public events teaching potential club members in the community all about curling. The club members describe this unique sport as a friendly game of chess, because it combines strategy and teamwork with players...
KOLO TV Reno

Lombardo to deliver State of the State address Monday

CARSON CITY, Nev. (KOLO) - Newly elected Nevada Governor Joe Lombardo will be giving his first State of the State address Monday. The address will begin at 6:00 p.m. at the Nevada Legislature Building in the Nevada Assembly Chambers. KOLO 8 News Now will have his address on our Facebook...
NEVADA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy