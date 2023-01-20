Read full article on original website
2news.com
Las Vegas Woman Named 2023 Nevada Mother of the Year
Deborah Earl of Las Vegas was selected as the 2023 Nevada Mother of the Year®. She is the 65th woman in Nevada history to hold this honor. In 2014, Earl began parent advocacy work in response to activist efforts to diminish parental rights and indoctrinate children in radical ideologies at school.
2news.com
Nevada Women's Tennis wraps opening match of the season with sweep at Point Loma
Nevada women’s tennis wrapped up its first match of the season Friday, rolling to a 7-0 sweep over Point Loma, and 1-0 on the year. The Pack earned the doubles point early on with three wins, led by a 6-1 victory for partners Mariana Campino and the newest addition to the squad, Amaheé Charrier. Audrey Moutama and Anastasia Luneva also took a 6-1 win over Angelique Friedrich and Rachel Whittington while Mathilde Sarcelet and Wiem Boubaker won 6-3, over Faith Pearson and Joelle Lanz.
news3lv.com
Nevada named highest percentage of for-profit hospitals
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Nevada was named the state with the highest percentage of for-profit hospitals, according to a report. NiceRx conducted a study to reveal the hospitals with the highest revenue, the states with the most for-profit hospitals, and the states with the highest patient revenue. Nevada takes...
Tahoe Daily Tribune
Library Park Pass program gives access to Sand Harbor, other Nevada state parks
INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev. – The Nevada Division of State Parks announced Thursday a new way for residents to check out their state parks by borrowing a park pass from their local public library. The new Library Park Passes cover the day-use entrance fee for one passenger vehicle with up to eight people, and may be borrowed for one week, then returned to the library for others to check out. Each public library in Nevada has been provided with two passes that can be checked out by library patrons. This new program will provide more Nevadans with opportunities to discover their spectacular State Parks by removing barriers and creating more equitable access to nature.
Nevada unemployment rate soars to record highs, struggling economy to blame
CARSON CITY, NV. - Nevada has one of the highest unemployment rates in the United States. According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, in October 2022, the unemployment rate for Nevada was 4.9 percent, putting it only behind Illinois at 4.7 percent and the District of Columbia at 4.8 percent.
2news.com
UNR Study: Centuries-long drought in the Great Basin shown to be recurring pattern
Nevada has a history of periodically locking into centuries-long droughts, new research led by the University of Nevada, Reno shows. People throughout the American Southwest should be prepared to adapt to less water. In the culmination of nearly a decade of research involving biogeographers, paleoecologists, climatologists, archaeologists and anthropologists, the...
Power outages can be expected ahead of wind advisory for most of Southern Nevada
The National Weather Service for Las Vegas issued a wind advisory for most counties in Southern Nevada until Monday afternoon.
Fox5 KVVU
Community Schools Initiative sues signature gathering company over $2.2M in fraud, ‘pages stained in bongwater’
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Community Schools Initiative, a group focused on giving communities the power to secede from larger school districts, has filed a lawsuit against a Texas-based company it hired to collect signatures for a 2022 ballot initiative. According to a petition filed by CSI in the...
kunr.org
Contaminated cannabis found in more than 100 dispensaries across Nevada
According to a press release published Thursday by the Nevada Cannabis Compliance Board (CCB), contaminated edibles, flower, pre-rolls and concentrates from numerous brands were sold by more than a hundred marijuana dispensaries between Aug. 31, 2021, and Jan. 9, 2023. This includes some dispensaries in Reno, Sparks and Las Vegas.
New Mexico Lottery opens competition for new scratcher games
Could you help NM Lottery find what they're looking for?
kmxt.org
State’s largest teachers union voices its support for Kodiak crabbers
The National Education Association’s Alaska chapter is standing with Kodiak crabbers. That’s according to a letter from NEA-Alaska President Tom Klaameyer to the president of the Kodiak Crab Alliance Cooperative, Luke Lester, and it’s the first statewide organization to formally back the fleet amid price negotiations with local seafood processors.
dayton247now.com
This state considers allowing non-citizens to work as police officers
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (CNN Newsource/WKRC) - Police departments around the U.S. have had difficulties hiring new recruits, and a new proposal in Nevada is offering a possible solution. Nevada has considered allowing non-citizens to work as police officers. "When we started looking at what the state had done in 2015,...
2news.com
Nevada Health Link Enrolls Over 96,000 Nevadans During Open Enrollment
Nevada Health Link is says that 96,379 Nevadans have enrolled in qualified, affordable health insurance plans during this year’s Open Enrollment Period (OEP), which ran from November 1, 2022 through January 15, 2023. Of the over 96,000 Nevadans who enrolled in health insurance plans through NevadaHealthLink.com, 18,117 were new...
Fox5 KVVU
Are children safe? Inspectors find significant issues at five Nevada facilities
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - State inspectors question the safety of children in five different facilities in Nevada, according to a new state report. The facilities include youth homes, detention locations, and a healing center in Nye County. The state inspected 19 children’s facilities where they suspected there may be issues. Five did not pass their test. That includes one location that’s made headlines for years.
2news.com
Lake Tahoe Epic Curling Club Celebrates 10-Year Anniversary
The Lake Tahoe Epic Curling Club held their 10-year celebration open house, which includes a series of public events teaching potential club members in the community all about curling. The club members describe this unique sport as a friendly game of chess, because it combines strategy and teamwork with players...
Navajo Nation rescinds mask mandate on vast reservation
The Navajo Nation has rescinded a mask mandate that's been in effect since the early days of the coronavirus pandemic, officials announced Friday, fulfilling a pledge that new tribal President Buu Nygren made while campaigning for the office. The mandate was one of the longest-standing anywhere in the U.S. and...
kjzz.com
Utah bill would allow pregnant person to use HOV lane, counting as two occupants
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — A bill proposed in the Utah legislature would allow a pregnant person to use high occupancy vehicle lanes on state highways, considering the individual as two occupants. The bill sponsor, Rep. Stephanie Gricius, outlined that provisions would be amended to allow pregnant individuals to...
As Lombardo prepares State of the State, a look at the speech’s role in Nevada history
Former Republican Gov. Bob List, who served from 1979-1983, described the speech in an interview as “an opportunity to lay your groundwork with the Legislature,” adding, though, that “it's bigger than that.” The post As Lombardo prepares State of the State, a look at the speech’s role in Nevada history appeared first on The Nevada Independent.
KOLO TV Reno
Lombardo to deliver State of the State address Monday
CARSON CITY, Nev. (KOLO) - Newly elected Nevada Governor Joe Lombardo will be giving his first State of the State address Monday. The address will begin at 6:00 p.m. at the Nevada Legislature Building in the Nevada Assembly Chambers. KOLO 8 News Now will have his address on our Facebook...
kinyradio.com
Governor Dunleavy Introduces Resilient Alaskans in the 2023 State of the State
Juneau, Alaska (KINY) – Alaska Governor Mike Dunleavy and First Lady Rose Dunleavy are honored to recognize several resilient and hard-working Alaskans during the 2023 State of the State Address. The special guests represent the State of the State this year through their impactful work for Alaska. “Each one...
