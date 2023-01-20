ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles County, CA

LA County sheriff’s academy graduates 81 new deputies, police officers

By City News Service Inc.
 5 days ago
LA County sheriff's academy graduates. | Photo courtesy of the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department/YouTube

Los Angeles County Sheriff Robert Luna presided over an academy graduation ceremony for 81 new deputies and police officers from the sheriff’s academy Friday.

Among those on hand for the 10 a.m. Friday ceremony at East Los Angeles College were Los Angeles County Supervisor Kathryn Barger and officials from the Glendale, Santa Monica, Sierra Madre and Los Angeles School police departments.

Of the academy graduates, 69 will become Los Angeles County sheriff’s deputies and the others will become police officers with the four departments.

“It is a great honor for me to speak to you this morning and welcome you … to the law enforcement profession,” Luna said after swearing the graduates in as new deputies and officers. “Today is the day you will remember for the rest of your life.”

Luna paused for a moment of recognition for Riverside County sheriff’s deputies Darnell Calhoun and Isaiah Cordero who were fatally shot in the line of duty recently.

“Our hearts go out to their families, their friends, and the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department,” Luna said.

Luna stressed that law enforcement officers routinely face adversity and will be judged by how they respond to the adversity while protecting their communities.

“(In) very difficult and challenging times, you can take comfort in knowing the members of the public that we serve are grateful and will be grateful for your sacrifice,” Luna said. “There is something special about each and every one of you sitting here.”

