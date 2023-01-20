Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Addressing the Semiconductor CrisisBuilding Indiana BusinessWest Lafayette, IN
Men’s Basketball: Sensabaugh scores 21, No. 24 Ohio State falls to No. 1 Purdue 71-69The LanternColumbus, OH
Men’s Basketball: ‘He’s a human cheat code’: On collision course with No. 1 Boilermakers, No. 24 Buckeyes look to keep Edey from powering upThe LanternColumbus, OH
Rutgers Defeats Top-Ranked Purdue College Basketball TeamFlurrySportsWest Lafayette, IN
Related
gophersports.com
Gophers Fall at Michigan
Ta'Lon Cooper led Minnesota with 15 points and 10 rebounds for his second point-rebound double-double of the season, while Jamison Battle (14 points), and Dawson Garcia (13 points) also finished in double figures, but Michigan rallied from a 10-point first-half deficit and held on down the stretch to escape with a 60-56 win Sunday afternoon at Crisler Center.
gophersports.com
Minnesota Uses Second-Half Storm to Beat Purdue, 20-12
MINNEAPOLIS - The No. 11 Gophers kept their home record unblemished inside Maturi Pavilion on Sunday afternoon, as they claimed six of the afternoon's ten bouts to defeat Purdue, 20-12. It was a slow start in the first half for the Gophers, as they only claimed two of the first five matches, resulting in a 9-7 deficit at the break. However, the "U" would come out of the break firing as they rattled off four straight wins to clinch the dual for Minnesota.
gophersports.com
Men's Hockey Comeback Stopped in OT Setback
MINNEAPOLIS - No. 2 Minnesota men's hockey fought back to force overtime before falling, 5-4, to No. 8/7 Michigan Saturday night inside 3M Arena at Mariucci. Mason Nevers had a career-high three points for the Golden Gophers (18-7-1 overall, 12-3-1 B1G) as they salvaged a point after trailing by a goal entering the third period. Bryce Brodzinski scored his second of the contest with 2:42 remaining in regulation, pushing the Wolverines (13-9-1 overall, 5-8-0 B1G) into the extra session for the second-straight night. The visitors ended the game 49 seconds into overtime, but it was Minnesota that claimed nine of a possible 12 points in the season series as it remains the Big Ten Conference leader.
gophersports.com
Gophers Top Nittany Lions in B1G Opener
The University of Minnesota women's gymnastics team claimed victory over Penn State after scoring 196.225 at Maturi Pavilion on Saturday night. Penn State finished the meet with a team score of 195.525. Notable. Junior Mya Hooten finished with at least a 9.900 in each of her three events, capturing the...
gophersports.com
Knies' OT Winner Completes Gophers' Rally
MINNEAPOLIS - Matthew Knies capped a three-point night with the game-winning goal in overtime as the No. 2 Golden Gophers men's hockey team took down No. 8/7 Michigan, 4-3, Friday night from 3M Arena at Mariucci. With 8.8 seconds remaining in the extra session and on the power play, Knies...
Boys basketball coaching status remains in flux
A cloud of uncertainty has followed the Eden Prairie High School (EPHS) boys basketball team since their head coach, David Flom, was suspended on Dec. 8. The school district suspended Flom pending an investigation into a complaint about his use of inappropriate language during a classroom session with the team on Dec. 7. Flom, who [...]
Jake Mauer, father of Twins' Mauer brothers, dies at 66
Jake Mauer died Jan. 17 at the age of 66.
KAAL-TV
Minnesota team wins World Snow Sculpting Championship
(ABC 6 News) – A Minnesota team took first place at the second annual World Snow Sculpting Championship in Stillwater. The Minnesota team named, House of Thune, comprised of three members – Dusty Thune, Kelly Thune, and David Aichinger – carved 10 tons of snow into a sculpture named “Journey.”
Minnesota Neighborhood Is Currently Being Terrorized By Wild Turkey
Minnesota is home to many wild animals, and one of them-- a wild turkey-- is currently terrorizing residents of one neighborhood in the North Star State. After once being nearly eliminated from Minnesota entirely, the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources (DNR) says that there are currently around 70,000 wild turkeys that call the Land of 10,000 Lakes home. They're descendants of a flock of wild turkeys that were trapped in Missouri and transplanted to Houston County back in the early 1970s.
America's 'best buffets' list includes restaurants in Minnesota, Wisconsin
A national food site has had a go at compiling the best 20 buffets in the United States, and venues in Minnesota and western Wisconsin made the list. Q. Cumbers on Edina's France Avenue is included in Tasting Table's round-up, drawing praise for its "fresh, seasonal ingredients" and its expensive salad selection.
University of Minnesota's medical facilities face uncertain future amid two proposals
MINNEAPOLIS -- What exactly is happening with the University of Minnesota's medical facilities and how much is it going to cost taxpayers?A proposed merger that would put the headquarters of the Medical School in South Dakota, while another proposal is for the university to buy back its medical facilities - but that's going to cost taxpayers a lot of money.The University of Minnesota medical school and its facilities are prized for their research and for the fact that 70% of Minnesota's doctors are trained there. Barreling forward is a proposal that would merge South Dakota-based Sanford Health with Fairview hospitals that oversee...
Madison Daily Leader
Nelsen, Miller exchange vows
Kendra Nelsen and Adam Miller, both of Minneapolis, Minn., were married on Sept. 10 at Laurel Ridge Barn in Sioux Falls. The Rev. Bob Woltjer, uncle of the bride, performed the afternoon ceremony. Parents of the couple are Greg and Sue Nelsen of Sioux Falls, and Renae Hansen of Aberdeen;...
WCCO Saturday Morning Links: Jan. 21, 2023
Here are links to topics Jennifer Mayerle and Joseph Dames discussed on WCCO Saturday Morning.White Bear Center for the Arts Winter Open HouseUS Pond Hockey ChampionshipsMinneapolis Boat ShowBurger Dive at 1029 BarShakopee Home ShowTwin Cities Record ShowSt. Paul Winter CarnivalMill City Farmers Market
kvrr.com
Brothers Accused of Running Gambling Scheme on TikTok
ST. PAUL (AP) — Investigators in Minnesota are looking into allegations two men have been running a TikTok gambling scheme in casinos. An Edina man and his younger brother are accused of collecting fees for playing slots on behalf of others watching on TikTok. State law prohibits placing bets...
Guy’s Top South Dakota & Minnesota ‘Diners, Drive-Ins, & Dives’
Do you remember when nothing was happening in the year 2020 because of a worldwide virus? Well, South Dakota never stopped moving during this time. In fact, more people were visiting the state including the "Mayor Of Flavortown" Guy Fieri. Guy Fieri is known for his television shows on the...
tourcounsel.com
Ridgedale Center | Shopping mall in Minnetonka, Minnesota
Ridgedale Center, colloquially known as Ridgedale, is an enclosed shopping mall in Minnetonka, Minnesota, a western suburb of the Twin Cities. It is located directly off of I-394/US 12 between Ridgedale Drive and Plymouth Road. The Ridgedale Center is a shopping mall located in Minnetonka, Minnesota, and is one of...
Is Minnesota’s Northstar Rail The Worst Train Service Line In America?
Have you ever used the Northstar line to get to the Twin Cities? I haven't, but I've never had a need to use it. I know there is a park-and-ride nearby the station here for those who choose to use the rail line to get to work or a game in the cities, but I don't see too many cars using the park-and-ride lot on a regular basis. One Youtuber offers up the question of being the worst commuter rail line in America, but after riding will he stick with that opinion?
George Herrold and His Proposed ‘Northern Route’ for Interstate 94
ST. PAUL, MN - Discussions about building a highway to connect Minneapolis and St. Paul began in 1920 and gained momentum shortly after World War II. Rapidly increasing automobile use post-war meant it was time to consider ways to overcome surging gridlock on local city streets.
Several shots fired in Minnetonka standoff
MINNETONKA, Minn. — A suspect is in custody after law enforcement were sent to an apartment complex in Minnetonka on Saturday morning with a report that "several shots" had been fired. An official from the Minnetonka Police Department said they received a 911 call around 11:30 a.m. Saturday, and...
WDIO-TV
2 deputies shot, standoff going on in Winsted, Minn.
Authorities say two deputies have been shot and wounded while trying to serve a search warrant at a home in the central Minnesota town of Winsted. The McLeod County Sheriff’s Office has released few details so far. But news reports from the scene Monday said the two deputies’ injuries are not considered life-threatening, and that a suspect remains in the home in a standoff with multiple law enforcement agencies.
