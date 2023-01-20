ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clackamas, OR

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Oregonian

Readers respond: Promote in-ground water storage

Letter writer Marilyn Finn of Portland pointed out a great set of online videos on water storage strategies that we could benefit from in the United States, (“Readers respond: Adopt innovative water strategies,” Jan. 17). Andrew Millison at Oregon State University documents the success of wide-scale strategies used...
PORTLAND, OR
The Oregonian

Opinion: Solve shortage of public defenders by paying them like prosecutors

Rogoway is a long-time criminal defense attorney in private practice primarily representing court-appointed clients in both state and federal court. She lives in Portland. There have been countless opinions on what should be done about Oregon’s ongoing criminal defense crisis. But any permanent solution should be driven by members of the indigent criminal defense community, who best understand why there is a crisis and what can and should be done to fix it.
OREGON STATE
The Oregonian

Portland-area homeless count starts this week

The Portland-area count of how many people are currently experiencing homelessness, required by the federal government, will start Wednesday and continue for seven days. For the first time, Multnomah, Clackamas and Washington counties will pool resources in an effort to collect more accurate data than in years past. They will rely on paid employees and volunteers to canvass, looking for and talking with people living unsheltered.
PORTLAND, OR
The Oregonian

The Oregonian

Portland, OR
90K+
Followers
55K+
Post
29M+
Views
ABOUT

We are the #1 news source in the PNW. Check out OregonLive.com for the best coverage of Portland and Oregon news, events and entertainment.

 https://www.oregonlive.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy