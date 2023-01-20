Read full article on original website
Wednesday in Portland: Search continues for 8-year-old missing from Vancouver since June, family has 'not provided' infoEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Tuesday in Portland: Proposed tolling on I-205 could net ODOT $16-26 million per yearEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Legendary Basketball Announcer DiesOnlyHomersPortland, OR
Monday in Portland: Local leaders, Asian Americans mourn victims of Monterey Park mass shooting over weekendEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Friday in Portland: Delays expected on MAX lines after train, vehicle collide in SW PortlandEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Related
CJ McCollum’s West Linn mansion for sale at $3.5 million gets fast offer
CJ McCollum’s West Linn mansion with a glass-enclosed wine room, gym over the four-car garage and energy-saving Tesla solar panels was listed for sale on Jan. 8, and 11 days later an offer was accepted. The asking price: $3.5 million. Terry Sprague of LUXE Forbes Global Properties credits the...
Portland ranks only No. 14 for cheese lovers? We don’t think so
Another day, another city ranking, but this time we have some questions. LawnStarter ranked 2023′s Best Cities for Cheese Lovers -- and Portland landed at an embarrassing No. 14. How is this possible? Oregon is home to Tillamook, to Rogue Creamery, to 1.25 million cows. LawnStarter appears to be...
Hillsboro’s Bella Hamel, guard at Lane Community College, commits to Oregon women’s basketball
Oregon women’s basketball landed a commitment from Lane Community College guard Bella Hamel. A 6A first team all-state honoree as a senior at Liberty High school in Hillsboro, Hamel announced her commitment to the Ducks on Monday. The 5-foot-9 Hamel is averaging 19.8 points and 13.3 rebounds — each...
Class 6A boys basketball power rankings: With a big win over red hot Mountainside, West Linn remains on top
There’s only one month left in the regular season for high school basketball, and some of Class 6A’s boys basketball districts are multiple teams deep. And multiple leagues, most notably the Mt. Hood Conference and the Metro League, are full of teams that are currently trading wins over each other.
Gunderson plans to lay off 101 when it closes Portland railcar factory
Railcar manufacturer Gunderson plans to begin laying off 101 employees in March as it shuts down production at its site in Northwest Portland. The Greenbrier Cos., the Lake Oswego company that owns Gunderson, attributed the layoffs to “a slowdown in business” in a notice Wednesday to Portland political leaders.
Portland Timbers, Thorns hire former general counsel Heather Davis as 1st-ever female CEO
The Portland Timbers and Thorns announced Heather Davis as the clubs’ new CEO on Wednesday, ushering in a new era of business operations for the club in the wake of organizational upheaval. Davis makes history as the highest-ranking female executive in club history and one of five women overseeing...
Trail Blazers community remembers John Curry, longtime camera operator who died at 65: ‘A joyous, loving, thoughtful, caring human being’
It’s been a rough few days for the Trail Blazers community, which lost two legends. One, former announcer Bill Schonely, a face of the franchise for decades. The other, a man whose name you probably won’t recognize but who brought you scenes from Blazers games for nearly 40 years.
Wednesday brings partial clearing after early fog, low clouds in Portland; high 49
If you liked Tuesday’s weather, you’ll get another helping Wednesday. Portland will see some patchy fog early in the day and then cloudy skies should clear to mostly sunny by the afternoon. The National Weather Service says high pressure over the region is keeping us dry and bringing...
Things go entirely wrong for the last witch of her kind in ‘Season of the Bruja’
Portland author Aaron Durán’s debut graphic novel “Season of the Bruja” hit shelves to be sold Jan. 24 from OniPress, but it was a decade in the making. “You didn’t see the 10 years before that led up to it,” said Durán. “I’ve played with this story idea before, these characters, and they’ve gone through different evolutions.”
Seattle Sounders fans decry Providence as team’s new jersey sponsor
Fans of the Seattle Sounders have expressed their dismay with the team’s new jersey sponsor — a familiar name to Portland Timbers and Thorns fans — due to concerns around acceptance and support for the LGBTQ+ community and low-income individuals. The logo for Providence Health will now...
Remembering Bill Schonely and John Curry, plus some trade talk: Blazer Focused podcast
The Portland Trail Blazers picked up a huge win Monday night over the Gregg Popovich-led San Antonio Spurs, 147-127. Is this the return to the glory days of November? Yeah, not so sure about that. On the latest Blazer Focused podcast, Aaron Fentress and Craig Birnbach talk about the latest...
Readers respond: Promote in-ground water storage
Letter writer Marilyn Finn of Portland pointed out a great set of online videos on water storage strategies that we could benefit from in the United States, (“Readers respond: Adopt innovative water strategies,” Jan. 17). Andrew Millison at Oregon State University documents the success of wide-scale strategies used...
Native jazz artist Jim Pepper’s Portland home nominated to be on National Register of Historic Places
Native American jazz artist Jim Pepper’s humble Northeast Portland home, where he found creativity as a child, success as a composer and comfort as he battled cancer, has been nominated to be on the National Register of Historic Places. If accepted, the wood-framed house in the Parkrose neighborhood would...
Opinion: Solve shortage of public defenders by paying them like prosecutors
Rogoway is a long-time criminal defense attorney in private practice primarily representing court-appointed clients in both state and federal court. She lives in Portland. There have been countless opinions on what should be done about Oregon’s ongoing criminal defense crisis. But any permanent solution should be driven by members of the indigent criminal defense community, who best understand why there is a crisis and what can and should be done to fix it.
Clark College Jazz Fest, Fine Print Art Fair, and Bang on a Can All-Stars: 15 things to do this week
It’s a jazzy sort of weekend with several live music shows to choose from including the “more bang for your buck” Clark College Jazz Festival to the innovative Portland Jazz Composers Ensemble’s winter concert. If jazz isn’t your thing, we’ve got more Lunar New Year celebrations and an interactive theater version of “Clue.”
Jury awards $1M to Portland woman who tried to buy gas but told: ‘I don’t serve Black people’
A Portland woman won $1 million in damages this week after a jury found she was racially discriminated against by a gas station attendant who told her “I don’t serve Black people.”. Rose Wakefield, 63, had stopped for a fill-up at Jacksons Food Store in Beaverton on March...
Stately Portland Heights Tudor by architect Richard Sundeleaf is for sale at $2.2 million
The history of a house for sale is important. Not only does a new owner want to understand the ups and downs and updates of a structure over time, but knowing the provenance — who designed it — adds another layer of interest and possibly cachet if a celebrated architect was involved.
Portland-area homeless count starts this week
The Portland-area count of how many people are currently experiencing homelessness, required by the federal government, will start Wednesday and continue for seven days. For the first time, Multnomah, Clackamas and Washington counties will pool resources in an effort to collect more accurate data than in years past. They will rely on paid employees and volunteers to canvass, looking for and talking with people living unsheltered.
Portland will pay more than $600,000 for 3 new armed security agents at City Hall
Portland’s surging private security price tag increased further Wednesday after elected leaders agreed to hire a specialized protection team for City Hall whose assignment remains shrouded in secrecy. The City Council unanimously authorized a $661,000 increase to its existing private security contract to bring on three new armed agents...
Lam Research, one of Oregon’s largest manufacturers, will lay off 7% of staff
Lam Research, one of Oregon’s largest manufacturing employers, said Wednesday it plans to lay off 7% of its workforce as it responds to cooling market demand and restrictions on sales to China. Lam makes tools for semiconductor production. The Silicon Valley company has about 4,000 employees at its 52-acre...
