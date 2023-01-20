Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Diner Has Been Named the Best in North CarolinaTravel MavenAsheville, NC
Fear of Friday the 13thMargaret MinnicksAsheville, NC
One of the Most Haunted Streets in America is Located Here in North CarolinaTravel MavenAsheville, NC
This Small Town in North Carolina Comes Alive During the Winter SeasonTravel MavenBrevard, NC
Local Chick-Fil-A Fined Because the Owner Paid Employees in ChickenBryan DijkhuizenHendersonville, NC
Related
secretcharlotte.co
6 Wintertime Experiences Around North Carolina You Can Cross Off Your Bucket List
What are you supposed to so when it’s cold out in North Carolina?. Instead of hiding away in your home all winter season, why not go and explore the state one winter wonderland at a time? While North Carolina might not be an epic winter destination, there’s still plenty to do that’ll get you excited to head outdoors. From chasing frozen waterfalls that you can only see during this month, to snow sports, we’ve got a quick guide of what to cross off your bucket list this winter.
ashevillenc.gov
Asheville Parks & Recreation celebrates Black culture with special events in February
Throughout the year, Asheville Parks & Recreation (APR) and its partners share unique stories, rich culture, and opportunities for all community members to reflect on Black history, heritage, and hope. Programming staff are hosting events at community centers in February to celebrate Black History and Legacy Month. “February is a...
kiss951.com
9 Peculiar Roadside Attractions You’ll Find In North Carolina
There’s something just so American about roadside attractions. We’ve all been on the family road trip and seen the gimmicky roadside attractions they hope you’ll stop at. No matter what part of the country you are traveling through you will find these tourist traps on backroads. I’m sorry to admit I have never stopped, even though there are a lot of rather interesting roadside attractions in North Carolina. I did drive by one mentioned on the list, in Thomasville, on my way to a dance competition years ago. Couples were taking prom photos in front of a giant chair. That memory has stuck with me for years!
a-z-animals.com
North Carolina Allergy Season: Peak, Timing, and Symptoms
Any native North Carolinian out there knows just how serious the allergy season can be. For some reason, the North State is just one of the worst places for people with severe allergies, sometimes being so bad that people with asthma can’t even live here for prolonged periods! Today, we will be looking at the allergy season in North Carolina and learning a bit about it, specifically the timing, peak, and plants associated with the season. Grab those tissues, and let’s get started!
travelawaits.com
The Ultimate Cure For Boredom Lies In These 3 Charming North Carolina Towns
All products featured on TravelAwaits are independently selected by our writers and editors. We may earn commission when you click on or make a purchase via our links. There’s something to be said for big cities when it comes to the variety of things to do, but smaller towns also provide plenty of ways to stay occupied and entertained. Johnston County — JoCo, as it is known to residents and frequent visitors — lies approximately 30 minutes southeast of North Carolina’s capital of Raleigh, at the crossroads of I40 and I95. JoCo’s welcoming towns know how to keep boredom at bay, minus the noise, congestion, and traffic.
power98fm.com
North Carolina Restaurant Gets ‘C’ Grade for 20+ Health Violations
One restaurant in North Carolina is under scrutiny for its recent health report. A restaurant in Durham, North Carolina received a ‘C’ grade for multiple health and safety violations. According to Fox 8, a Church’s Chicken also had 12 critical violations according to the N.C. Department of Environmental Health.
onekindesign.com
Check out this beautiful home renovation with a view in North Carolina
Allard + Roberts Interior Design is responsible for his contemporary home renovation project located in North Asheville, North Carolina. This project originally began with a kitchen renovation and ultimately expanded to the renovation of all three floors of this residence. The existing Kitchen was dark, drab, and dated. The homeowner...
asheville.com
Western North Carolina Charitable Giving Program Expands in 2023
In its seventh year of providing support for local nonprofits, the Horizon Heat and Air Charitable Giving Program is pleased to announce they have rebranded and expanded for 2023. The program is now the Work with Heart Charitable Giving Program and is adding three new partners: local companies Boyd Automotive,...
North Carolina crypto mine drives residents away over 'insane' noise, electric grid concerns
Murphy resident Mike Lugiewicz explained how the cryptocurrency mine in his rural North Carolina town is forcing him to relocate over the noise and power concerns.
avlwatchdog.org
Opinion: Homelessness in Asheville Is Out of Hand, and ‘Heartbreaking’
If anyone has had a front-row seat to the evolution — or devolution — of Asheville’s homelessness problem over the past few decades, it’s Beth Stickle. “I’ve been downtown for 45 years and I’ve had my shop for 37 years, and I’ve never seen what I’m seeing now,” Stickle said. “And it’s not just homelessness. It’s a mental health issue, it’s a drug issue. It’s multifaceted, and it’s going to need to be approached in many different ways.”
kiss951.com
North Carolina City Named A Trip Advisor Best of The Best Food Destination
I always joke that I enjoy trip planning as much as actually taking the trip. And one of the first things on my to-list after booking the flight and hotel is browsing menus and making dinner reservations. There are incredible eats no matter where you choose to visit, but if the sole purpose of your vacation is to eat, and eat well then there are certain places you must visit. Our friends at TripAdvisor just named the best cities for food lovers, and a North Carolina city made the top 10 as one of the best of the best food destination in the nation. It’s one of my favorite cities to visit with tons to do, but if you do visit be sure to schedule lots of time to try all the delicious cuisine.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Cape Fear receives most rain since Hurricane Ian
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — A much-needed widespread rain fell on Sunday across the entire Cape Fear. All of southeastern North Carolina received over an inch of rain, with Wilmington recording 1.79″ from the event. Southport received the most officially-recorded rainfall, with over two inches falling, according to the...
Most popular girl names in the 90s in NC
GREENVILLE, N.C. (Stacker.com) —Stacker compiled a list of the most popular baby names for girls in the 90s in North Carolina using data from the Social Security Administration. Names are ranked by number of babies born in North Carolina from 1990 to 1999. Most popular boy names in the 90s in NC Note: The Social Security Administration […]
WNCT
Thousands of NC students can’t pay for school lunch
The end of a pandemic-era free school lunch program is putting a strain on schools across the country. Thousands of NC students can’t pay for school lunch. The end of a pandemic-era free school lunch program is putting a strain on schools across the country. Police chess club. Marines...
Marines take part in weeklong training exercise
RICHLANDS, N.C. (WNCT) — Marines from Eastern North Carolina are taking part in a weeklong training exercise to make sure they are ready for future deployments. 2nd Marine Aircraft Wing is conducting Distributed Aviation Operations Exercise One (DAO EX-1) at various locations throughout Eastern North Carolina through Friday. The exercise began Monday and will validate […]
Rescue teams travel over 3 miles to save mountain biker listed in critical condition
A mountain biker was rescued after suffering from a significant injury on the Bennett Gap trail on Saturday.
WITN
NCDOT Ferry Division hosts four career events
MANNS HARBOR, N.C. (WITN) - If you’re looking for a job on the water this may be your chance. The North Carolina Ferry Division is hosting a new year, new career series of career events. Workers are sought after to staff the ferries, terminals, and shipyards. “There has never...
ocracokeobserver.com
N.C. Ferry Division to host four job fairs
MANNS HARBOR – People throughout eastern North Carolina will have a chance to embark on a rewarding career as the North Carolina Ferry Division hosts four career events to find qualified applicants to staff its ferries, terminals and shipyard. “This year, we want to show potential applicants that there...
wccbcharlotte.com
Schools Delayed Tuesday Due To Threat Of Wintry Weather
CHARLOTTE, N.C. – The Avery County school district will be operating on a 3-hour delay Tuesday, January 24. According to a Facebook post, Buses will run safe roads only. If a decision is needed to modify the delayed schedule, it will be made before 8:00am. Watauga County Schools will...
mynews13.com
'It is heartbreaking': Feds appear unmoved by objections to plan increasing logging 500% in state's national forests
A new plan guiding the future of Pisgah and Nantahala national forests in the North Carolina mountains is expected to be released by the end of the month. The latest draft of the plan opens up about half of the forests’ 1 million acres to logging. The plan drew...
Comments / 0