Asheville, NC

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

6 Wintertime Experiences Around North Carolina You Can Cross Off Your Bucket List

What are you supposed to so when it’s cold out in North Carolina?. Instead of hiding away in your home all winter season, why not go and explore the state one winter wonderland at a time? While North Carolina might not be an epic winter destination, there’s still plenty to do that’ll get you excited to head outdoors. From chasing frozen waterfalls that you can only see during this month, to snow sports, we’ve got a quick guide of what to cross off your bucket list this winter.
NORTH CAROLINA STATE
9 Peculiar Roadside Attractions You’ll Find In North Carolina

There’s something just so American about roadside attractions. We’ve all been on the family road trip and seen the gimmicky roadside attractions they hope you’ll stop at. No matter what part of the country you are traveling through you will find these tourist traps on backroads. I’m sorry to admit I have never stopped, even though there are a lot of rather interesting roadside attractions in North Carolina. I did drive by one mentioned on the list, in Thomasville, on my way to a dance competition years ago. Couples were taking prom photos in front of a giant chair. That memory has stuck with me for years!
NORTH CAROLINA STATE
North Carolina Allergy Season: Peak, Timing, and Symptoms

Any native North Carolinian out there knows just how serious the allergy season can be. For some reason, the North State is just one of the worst places for people with severe allergies, sometimes being so bad that people with asthma can’t even live here for prolonged periods! Today, we will be looking at the allergy season in North Carolina and learning a bit about it, specifically the timing, peak, and plants associated with the season. Grab those tissues, and let’s get started!
NORTH CAROLINA STATE
The Ultimate Cure For Boredom Lies In These 3 Charming North Carolina Towns

All products featured on TravelAwaits are independently selected by our writers and editors. We may earn commission when you click on or make a purchase via our links. There’s something to be said for big cities when it comes to the variety of things to do, but smaller towns also provide plenty of ways to stay occupied and entertained. Johnston County — JoCo, as it is known to residents and frequent visitors — lies approximately 30 minutes southeast of North Carolina’s capital of Raleigh, at the crossroads of I40 and I95. JoCo’s welcoming towns know how to keep boredom at bay, minus the noise, congestion, and traffic.
SELMA, NC
North Carolina Restaurant Gets ‘C’ Grade for 20+ Health Violations

One restaurant in North Carolina is under scrutiny for its recent health report. A restaurant in Durham, North Carolina received a ‘C’ grade for multiple health and safety violations. According to Fox 8, a Church’s Chicken also had 12 critical violations according to the N.C. Department of Environmental Health.
DURHAM, NC
Check out this beautiful home renovation with a view in North Carolina

Allard + Roberts Interior Design is responsible for his contemporary home renovation project located in North Asheville, North Carolina. This project originally began with a kitchen renovation and ultimately expanded to the renovation of all three floors of this residence. The existing Kitchen was dark, drab, and dated. The homeowner...
NORTH CAROLINA STATE
Western North Carolina Charitable Giving Program Expands in 2023

In its seventh year of providing support for local nonprofits, the Horizon Heat and Air Charitable Giving Program is pleased to announce they have rebranded and expanded for 2023. The program is now the Work with Heart Charitable Giving Program and is adding three new partners: local companies Boyd Automotive,...
HENDERSONVILLE, NC
Opinion: Homelessness in Asheville Is Out of Hand, and ‘Heartbreaking’

If anyone has had a front-row seat to the evolution — or devolution — of Asheville’s homelessness problem over the past few decades, it’s Beth Stickle. “I’ve been downtown for 45 years and I’ve had my shop for 37 years, and I’ve never seen what I’m seeing now,” Stickle said. “And it’s not just homelessness. It’s a mental health issue, it’s a drug issue. It’s multifaceted, and it’s going to need to be approached in many different ways.”
ASHEVILLE, NC
North Carolina City Named A Trip Advisor Best of The Best Food Destination

I always joke that I enjoy trip planning as much as actually taking the trip. And one of the first things on my to-list after booking the flight and hotel is browsing menus and making dinner reservations. There are incredible eats no matter where you choose to visit, but if the sole purpose of your vacation is to eat, and eat well then there are certain places you must visit. Our friends at TripAdvisor just named the best cities for food lovers, and a North Carolina city made the top 10 as one of the best of the best food destination in the nation. It’s one of my favorite cities to visit with tons to do, but if you do visit be sure to schedule lots of time to try all the delicious cuisine.
NORTH CAROLINA STATE
Cape Fear receives most rain since Hurricane Ian

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — A much-needed widespread rain fell on Sunday across the entire Cape Fear. All of southeastern North Carolina received over an inch of rain, with Wilmington recording 1.79″ from the event. Southport received the most officially-recorded rainfall, with over two inches falling, according to the...
WILMINGTON, NC
Most popular girl names in the 90s in NC

GREENVILLE, N.C. (Stacker.com) —Stacker compiled a list of the most popular baby names for girls in the 90s in North Carolina using data from the Social Security Administration. Names are ranked by number of babies born in North Carolina from 1990 to 1999. Most popular boy names in the 90s in NC Note: The Social Security Administration […]
NORTH CAROLINA STATE
Thousands of NC students can’t pay for school lunch

The end of a pandemic-era free school lunch program is putting a strain on schools across the country. Thousands of NC students can’t pay for school lunch. The end of a pandemic-era free school lunch program is putting a strain on schools across the country. Police chess club. Marines...
LOUISIANA STATE
Marines take part in weeklong training exercise

RICHLANDS, N.C. (WNCT) — Marines from Eastern North Carolina are taking part in a weeklong training exercise to make sure they are ready for future deployments. 2nd Marine Aircraft Wing is conducting Distributed Aviation Operations Exercise One (DAO EX-1) at various locations throughout Eastern North Carolina through Friday. The exercise began Monday and will validate […]
RICHLANDS, NC
NCDOT Ferry Division hosts four career events

MANNS HARBOR, N.C. (WITN) - If you’re looking for a job on the water this may be your chance. The North Carolina Ferry Division is hosting a new year, new career series of career events. Workers are sought after to staff the ferries, terminals, and shipyards. “There has never...
N.C. Ferry Division to host four job fairs

MANNS HARBOR – People throughout eastern North Carolina will have a chance to embark on a rewarding career as the North Carolina Ferry Division hosts four career events to find qualified applicants to staff its ferries, terminals and shipyard. “This year, we want to show potential applicants that there...
Schools Delayed Tuesday Due To Threat Of Wintry Weather

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – The Avery County school district will be operating on a 3-hour delay Tuesday, January 24. According to a Facebook post, Buses will run safe roads only. If a decision is needed to modify the delayed schedule, it will be made before 8:00am. Watauga County Schools will...
AVERY COUNTY, NC

