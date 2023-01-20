Edmundite Missions has received a grant from The Caring Foundation of Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Alabama to expand nutritional literacy programs in the Black Belt. The Edmundite Missions has provided feeding and nutrition programs to Black Belt residents for three generations. In recent years, The Missions has significantly increased the volume of fresh produce and lean protein within its feeding programs to address health disparities related to what The Missions called “unequal food environments” in an announcement of the grant.

