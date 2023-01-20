Read full article on original website
Recovery Centers Open in Autauga, Dallas and Elmore Counties
FEMA and the state of Alabama are opening disaster recovery centers in Autauga, Dallas and Elmore counties to assist tornado survivors. The centers open at 1 p.m. Central Time, Jan. 26 and will provide one-on-one help to people affected by the Jan.12 severe storms, straight-line winds, and tornadoes. Recovery specialists...
State Rep. DuBose: School choice to be hot topic in 2023 legislative session; State in 'good position' for change
This week is National School Choice Week, and some Alabama officials are highlighting the need to expand educational options for all students. In Alabama, the current choices are traditional public schools, public charter schools, magnet public schools, online learning, private schools and homeschooling. The Alabama Accountability Act (AAA) also funds students in failing school systems to attend private or public schools that are doing well.
ADOL reports unemployment uptick, higher job count in December
The Alabama Department of Labor (ADOL) is reporting a slight uptick in the employment rate for the month of December 2022 but an increase in the jobs count. The rate represents 63,412 unemployed persons, compared to 63,004 in November 2022 and 69,434 in December 2021. Over the year the job...
7 recipes that show why the sweet potato is Alabama’s state vegetable
Sweet potatoes pack a huge nutritional wallop, not to mention they are a delicious addition to any meal. And did you know that in 2021 Gov. Kay Ivey proclaimed the sweet potato Alabama’s official state vegetable? Thanks to the hard work of some homeschooled students in North Alabama, the Legislature recognized the tasty tuber with the honor.
Alabama State Council on the Arts opens grants for artists
The Alabama State Council on the Arts has opened a round of grants for artists who may be interested in applying for a fellowship. The deadline to apply is March 1. $5,000 will be awarded to selected applicants who work in these categories:. • Arts Education . • Craft. •...
Edmundite Missions receives grant from BCBS Caring Foundation to fund nutritional literacy
Edmundite Missions has received a grant from The Caring Foundation of Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Alabama to expand nutritional literacy programs in the Black Belt. The Edmundite Missions has provided feeding and nutrition programs to Black Belt residents for three generations. In recent years, The Missions has significantly increased the volume of fresh produce and lean protein within its feeding programs to address health disparities related to what The Missions called “unequal food environments” in an announcement of the grant.
