Georgetown, TX

Community Impact Austin

Knockout Wear now open in Austin's Barton Creek Square Mall

Knockout Wear opened in Barton Creek Square, offering Western-style and lifestyle clothing, shoes and accessories. (Elle Bent/Community Impact) Knockout Wear, a Western and lifestyle wear store, opened a location at Barton Creek Square Mall on Jan. 14. The Odessa-based company offers brands such as Oakley, Ray-Ban, Ariat, G-Shock, Rock Revival,...
AUSTIN, TX
Community Impact Austin

3 new casual spots to grab a bite in Austin

Masa y Más opened at 1817 S. Lamar Blvd., Austin, on Jan. 6. (Courtesy Masa y Más) Buzz Burger, a new burger food truck, opened on Jan. 20 at The Buzz Mill in Riverside. Buzz Burger offers a half-vegan, half-omnivore menu with burgers, wraps, loaded fries and sides. Buzz Burger and The Buzz Mill are both owned by Austinite Jason Sabala and located at 1505 Town Creek Drive, Austin. Instagram: buzzburgeratx.
AUSTIN, TX
Community Impact Austin

Dutch Bros now open in Georgetown

Dutch Bros Coffee opened in Georgetown Jan. 20. (Courtesy Dutch Bros Coffee) Dutch Bros Coffee opened a new location Jan. 20 at 1309 W. University Ave., Georgetown. The drive-thru coffee spot offers hot, iced and blended coffee drinks; teas; smoothies; sodas; and energy drinks. The business is open Sunday-Thursday, 5 a.m.-10 p.m.; and Friday-Saturday, 5 a.m.-11 p.m. 541-955-4700. www.dutchbros.com.
GEORGETOWN, TX
Community Impact Austin

Austin Gastroenterology, Austin Endoscopy Center now providing gastrointestinal care in Leander, surrounding areas

The Leander office is the 17th Central Texas location of Austin Gastroenterology and Austin Endoscopy Center’s fourth. (Courtesy Austin Gastroenterology) Austin Gastroenterology opened a new clinic location in Leander on Jan. 9. Operated by board certified gastroenterologists, Austin Gastroenterology in Leander provides patients with consultations, screenings and follow-up appointments...
LEANDER, TX
Community Impact Austin

Little Explorers Pediatric Dentistry relocates within Turtle Creek Market in Round Rock

Little Explorers Pediatric Dentistry relocated from 1500 A.W. Grimes Blvd., Ste. 130, to 1820 Gattis School Road, Round Rock, in October. (Brooke Sjoberg/Community Impact) Little Explorers Pediatric Dentistry relocated from 1500 A.W. Grimes Blvd., Ste. 130, to 1820 Gattis School Road, Round Rock, in October. The pediatric dentistry practice closed Oct. 24 to facilitate the transition and reopened Oct. 31, according to staff members.
ROUND ROCK, TX
Community Impact Austin

Dutch Bros. Coffee eyes RM 620 for 4th Round Rock location

A fourth Dutch Bros. Coffee location could be coming to RM 640 and Little Oak Way, a company representative confirmed. (Brooke Sjoberg/Community Impact) Brooke Sjoberg is the Round Rock reporter for the Round Rock and Pflugerville/Hutto editions of Community Impact Newspaper. She worked for The Gonzales Inquirer, The Daily Texan and The Daily Dot among other publications before coming to Community Impact. Brooke is from Seguin, TX and graduated from The University of Texas at Austin in 2020. Her last name is pronounced Show-burg.
ROUND ROCK, TX
Community Impact Austin

Sweet Cakes 4 U announces impending closure after nearly a decade in downtown Buda

Sweet Cakes 4 U, located at 302 S. Main St., Ste. 101, Buda, will be closing its door this spring after a decade of business. (Zara Flores/Community Impact) Sweet Cakes 4 U, located at 302 S. Main St., Ste. 101, Buda, announced via social media Jan. 22 that it will be closing, though an exact date was not mentioned. The announcement comes just weeks before its 10-year anniversary.
BUDA, TX
Community Impact Austin

Southern Shutters to add new factory in 30th year of operation in Central Texas

From left: Southern Shutters co-owners Mark Edmondson and Chris Lowell oversee the production of custom shutters. (Devin Langer/Community Impact) For 30 years, Southern Shutters has been outfitting Central Texas homes with custom shutters. Starting with two employees in 1993, the company now has about 30 employees and is planning to break ground on a new factory in 2023.
GEORGETOWN, TX
Community Impact Austin

Willow Gardens Yoga expanding with new studio in Lockhart

Willow Gardens Yoga, located at 302 S. Main St., Ste. 103, Buda, will open a new studio in Lockhart in the coming months. (Zara Flores/Community Impact) Willow Gardens Yoga, located at 302 S. Main St., Ste. 103, Buda, announced Jan. 11 that it will be expanding with a new location in Lockhart, slated to open either in late February or early March.
LOCKHART, TX
Community Impact Austin

Leander City Council parks any changes to carport ordinance

Robin Griffin, Leander Executive Director of Development Services, talked to the City Council about having a third-party study of carport regulations. (Joe Warner/Community Impact) Leander officials took a look at the city’s carport regulations, and after discussing with council members, they decided no changes are coming—for now. Executive...
LEANDER, TX
Community Impact Austin

Ascension Seton expands in Georgetown with 12-acre site

Ascension Seton will build a new 60,000-square-foot facility in the Wolf Lakes Village development. (Courtesy Ascension Seton) The first of three phases of Ascension Seton’s multispecialty and outpatient facility in Georgetown is set to open in June, said Raymond Anderson, chief strategy officer for Ascension Texas. The 60,000-square-foot building,...
GEORGETOWN, TX
Community Impact Austin

Austin, TX
