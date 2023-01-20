Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Knockout Wear now open in Austin's Barton Creek Square Mall
Knockout Wear opened in Barton Creek Square, offering Western-style and lifestyle clothing, shoes and accessories. (Elle Bent/Community Impact) Knockout Wear, a Western and lifestyle wear store, opened a location at Barton Creek Square Mall on Jan. 14. The Odessa-based company offers brands such as Oakley, Ray-Ban, Ariat, G-Shock, Rock Revival,...
3 new casual spots to grab a bite in Austin
Masa y Más opened at 1817 S. Lamar Blvd., Austin, on Jan. 6. (Courtesy Masa y Más) Buzz Burger, a new burger food truck, opened on Jan. 20 at The Buzz Mill in Riverside. Buzz Burger offers a half-vegan, half-omnivore menu with burgers, wraps, loaded fries and sides. Buzz Burger and The Buzz Mill are both owned by Austinite Jason Sabala and located at 1505 Town Creek Drive, Austin. Instagram: buzzburgeratx.
Georgetown fusion restaurant Wasabi to open in a second location in 2023
The Yummy Yummy roll is $12.75. (Devin Langer/Community Impact) Amber and Aaron Hsieh, the owners of Chinese and Japanese fusion restaurant Wasabi, said they hope to grow their Georgetown restaurant into a chain. In 2023, the brother and sister pair from Taiwan plan to open a second location. “For the...
Dutch Bros now open in Georgetown
Dutch Bros Coffee opened in Georgetown Jan. 20. (Courtesy Dutch Bros Coffee) Dutch Bros Coffee opened a new location Jan. 20 at 1309 W. University Ave., Georgetown. The drive-thru coffee spot offers hot, iced and blended coffee drinks; teas; smoothies; sodas; and energy drinks. The business is open Sunday-Thursday, 5 a.m.-10 p.m.; and Friday-Saturday, 5 a.m.-11 p.m. 541-955-4700. www.dutchbros.com.
20 restaurants now open, coming soon to Pflugerville & Hutto
Top Notch Hamburgers is coming to Hutto in 2023. (Carson Ganong/Community Impact) Several new dining options opened in Pflugerville and Hutto in 2022 or are coming in 2023. The following list, while not comprehensive, details many of the new restaurants. Pflugerville:. Bars & Grills. 19109 Limestone Commercial Drive, Pflugerville. 512-956-5354.
Austin Gastroenterology, Austin Endoscopy Center now providing gastrointestinal care in Leander, surrounding areas
The Leander office is the 17th Central Texas location of Austin Gastroenterology and Austin Endoscopy Center’s fourth. (Courtesy Austin Gastroenterology) Austin Gastroenterology opened a new clinic location in Leander on Jan. 9. Operated by board certified gastroenterologists, Austin Gastroenterology in Leander provides patients with consultations, screenings and follow-up appointments...
Little Explorers Pediatric Dentistry relocates within Turtle Creek Market in Round Rock
Little Explorers Pediatric Dentistry relocated from 1500 A.W. Grimes Blvd., Ste. 130, to 1820 Gattis School Road, Round Rock, in October. (Brooke Sjoberg/Community Impact) Little Explorers Pediatric Dentistry relocated from 1500 A.W. Grimes Blvd., Ste. 130, to 1820 Gattis School Road, Round Rock, in October. The pediatric dentistry practice closed Oct. 24 to facilitate the transition and reopened Oct. 31, according to staff members.
37 restaurants now open, coming soon to Cedar Park, Leander
Mama Betty’s Tex-Mex y Cantina is located at 9900 W. Parmer Lane, Ste. 220, Austin. (Zacharia Washington/Community Impact) Several new dining options opened in Leander and Cedar Park in 2022 or are coming in 2023. The following list, while not comprehensive, details many of the newest businesses in the cities.
Dutch Bros. Coffee eyes RM 620 for 4th Round Rock location
A fourth Dutch Bros. Coffee location could be coming to RM 640 and Little Oak Way, a company representative confirmed. (Brooke Sjoberg/Community Impact) Brooke Sjoberg is the Round Rock reporter for the Round Rock and Pflugerville/Hutto editions of Community Impact Newspaper. She worked for The Gonzales Inquirer, The Daily Texan and The Daily Dot among other publications before coming to Community Impact. Brooke is from Seguin, TX and graduated from The University of Texas at Austin in 2020. Her last name is pronounced Show-burg.
Homegrown Beauty Lounge to bring natural beauty services to Leander in February
After initially being set to open in 2022, Homegrown Beauty Lounge will open a location in Leander. (Courtesy Pexels) After extensive delays, Homegrown Beauty Lounge will open its full-service salon on Feb. 1, according to owner Victoria Peña. The salon will focus on natural beauty services and products. Services...
Mackenzie Kelly, District 6 Austin City Council member, to host open house Jan. 25
MacKenzie Kelly, District 6 Austin City Council member, will host a public open house at her field office on Anderson Mill Road on Jan. 25 at 4 p.m. to hear public concerns and allow Family Eldercare to answer questions about Pecan Gardens, previously known as the Candlewood Suites hotel. (Courtesy Patricia Gutierrez/Council Member Kelly's office)
Sweet Cakes 4 U announces impending closure after nearly a decade in downtown Buda
Sweet Cakes 4 U, located at 302 S. Main St., Ste. 101, Buda, will be closing its door this spring after a decade of business. (Zara Flores/Community Impact) Sweet Cakes 4 U, located at 302 S. Main St., Ste. 101, Buda, announced via social media Jan. 22 that it will be closing, though an exact date was not mentioned. The announcement comes just weeks before its 10-year anniversary.
Construction contract for Waterloo Greenway's second phase approved
Construction on The Confluence is slated to begin spring 2023 (Courtesy Waterloo Greenway Conservancy) Austin residents can expect the second phase of Waterloo Greenway—a three-phase project that will connect 35 acres of green space along Waller Creek in downtown Austin—to break ground in spring 2023. Waller Creek Local...
Southern Shutters to add new factory in 30th year of operation in Central Texas
From left: Southern Shutters co-owners Mark Edmondson and Chris Lowell oversee the production of custom shutters. (Devin Langer/Community Impact) For 30 years, Southern Shutters has been outfitting Central Texas homes with custom shutters. Starting with two employees in 1993, the company now has about 30 employees and is planning to break ground on a new factory in 2023.
Georgetown Police Department experiencing rise in mental health calls
Georgetown Police Chief Cory Tchida gave the Georgetown City Council a public safety update Jan. 24. (Grant Crawford/Community Impact) In a public safety update to the Georgetown City Council on Jan. 24, Police Chief Cory Tchida said the department has experienced an increase in calls related to mental health incidents over the last four years.
Sushi Zoa to bring rolls, sashimi and teriyaki to Hutto in March
Owner Jay Chung owned and operated Ebisu Sushi in Austin before selling to new owners in 2021. (Brian Rash/Community Impact) A new restaurant called Sushi Zoa will open in mid-March at 4909 Gattis School Road, Ste. 120, Hutto. Owner Jay Chung said the menu will include sushi rolls; sashimi; and chicken, beef and fish teriyaki, among many other items.
Willow Gardens Yoga expanding with new studio in Lockhart
Willow Gardens Yoga, located at 302 S. Main St., Ste. 103, Buda, will open a new studio in Lockhart in the coming months. (Zara Flores/Community Impact) Willow Gardens Yoga, located at 302 S. Main St., Ste. 103, Buda, announced Jan. 11 that it will be expanding with a new location in Lockhart, slated to open either in late February or early March.
Leander City Council parks any changes to carport ordinance
Robin Griffin, Leander Executive Director of Development Services, talked to the City Council about having a third-party study of carport regulations. (Joe Warner/Community Impact) Leander officials took a look at the city’s carport regulations, and after discussing with council members, they decided no changes are coming—for now. Executive...
Leander State of the City event reflects on past year, highlights objectives for 2023
The Leander Chamber of Commerce hosted the 2023 State of the City event Jan. 24. (Zacharia Washington/Community Impact) The Leander Chamber of Commerce hosted the 2023 State of the City luncheon featuring a speech from Mayor Christine DeLisle on Jan. 24. “The state of the city is strong, diverse and...
Ascension Seton expands in Georgetown with 12-acre site
Ascension Seton will build a new 60,000-square-foot facility in the Wolf Lakes Village development. (Courtesy Ascension Seton) The first of three phases of Ascension Seton’s multispecialty and outpatient facility in Georgetown is set to open in June, said Raymond Anderson, chief strategy officer for Ascension Texas. The 60,000-square-foot building,...
