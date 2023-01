The Office of Internationalization and Equity and the Office of Academic Affairs are pleased to announce the lineup for Emerson’s Annual Teach-In on Race, a hybrid two-day event of sessions and performance on February 16-17, 2023. This year’s theme is “Teaching Truthfully about Race and Racism within the Academy,” and will feature a keynote address by Anna Deavere Smith.

BOSTON, MA ・ 5 HOURS AGO