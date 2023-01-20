Jettie Rae's Oyster House in Asheville is a locally owned and operated restaurant that offers a variety of oysters. The owners were inspired by a shared seafood heritage from New Orleans to Maine. They created a menu that included half a dozen varieties of oysters plus a host of other dishes. Guests can also order cold beer and cocktails. Oysters are available from a seafood tower or in individual servings. You can also enjoy fresh juice and brownies. Aside from oysters, the restaurant also serves mussels and shrimp po'boys. In addition to the standard fare, the menu also includes daily specials.

ASHEVILLE, NC ・ 6 DAYS AGO