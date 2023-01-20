Read full article on original website
ashevillenc.gov
Asheville Parks & Recreation team members on the move
Asheville Parks & Recreation (APR) continues to grow its team of professionals with internal promotions and external hires to meet the community’s demand for high-quality public parks and recreation centers, programming that exercises the body and mind, and safe spaces that connect neighbors and build resiliency. These well-earned promotions support APR’s vision to be North Carolina’s center of parks and recreation innovation focused on equitable community recreation, attracting and developing professionals, and implementing sustainable practices.
wspa.com
Police warn of razor blades on gas pumps handles in one NC city
Police warn of razor blades on gas pumps handles in one NC city. Police warn of razor blades on gas pumps handles …. Police warn of razor blades on gas pumps handles in one NC city. Spartanburg police searching for appliances stolen …. The Lively Drayton Mills apartment complex has...
FOX Carolina
Greenville Co. deputies looking for woman not heard from since early Dec.
GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office said they are looking for a missing woman who has not been heard from since Dec. 3, 2022. Deputies said 23-year-old Gisselle Emily Alvarenga’s family is concerned after not hearing from her for almost two months. Alvarenga...
eastcoasttraveller.com
7 Must-Try Restaurants in Asheville, North Carolina
Jettie Rae's Oyster House in Asheville is a locally owned and operated restaurant that offers a variety of oysters. The owners were inspired by a shared seafood heritage from New Orleans to Maine. They created a menu that included half a dozen varieties of oysters plus a host of other dishes. Guests can also order cold beer and cocktails. Oysters are available from a seafood tower or in individual servings. You can also enjoy fresh juice and brownies. Aside from oysters, the restaurant also serves mussels and shrimp po'boys. In addition to the standard fare, the menu also includes daily specials.
WLOS.com
WARNING: Razor blades found on numerous gas pump handles, officials say
FOREST CITY, N.C. (WLOS) — Officials are advising travelers to be on the lookout after razor blades were found on gas pump handles in multiple locations. “Why would someone want to do this sort of thing?” Forest City Police Lt. Brandon Rothrock asked. Rothrock said the first razor...
Man charged in road rage shooting along U.S. 29 in Spartanburg Co.
A man is facing attempted murder charges after deputies said he fired shots into another vehicle during a fit of road rage Sunday afternoon in Spartanburg.
New local bakery opens in South Carolina
A new local bakery recently celebrated its grand opening in South Carolina. Read on to learn more. On Saturday, January 14, 2023, the Pistachio Cakery held a grand opening event for its new South Carolina bakery in Easley, according to an event posting on their Facebook page.
FOX Carolina
Deputies find endangered woman last seen picking up 3 small kids in Greenville
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office said a missing endangered woman and three small children have been found. According to deputies, 31-year-old Michele Shontel Butler picked up her niece and nephews Heaven Lee-Willingham, 1, Terrell Dillard, 5, and Kentrell Willingham, 7 months, up on Sunday, Jan. 15 around 3:30 p.m. They had not been seen or heard from since.
1 shot while confronting suspect attempting to break in a car
Officers with the Greer Police Department said that they responded to a shooting that happened early Saturday morning.
WYFF4.com
Fentanyl, meth, marijuana found during traffic stop, shooting in South Carolina, deputies say
GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. — New information was released Wednesday about the shooting that happened during a traffic stop in Greenville County Tuesday night. Lt. Ryan Flood, with the Greenville County Sheriff's Office, said deputies stopped a vehicle around 11 p.m. on Wade Hampton Boulevard near St. Mark Road. Flood...
East TN sheriff: 11 arrested on drug charges in undercover operation
Nearly a dozen people were arrested during an undercover drug operation that authorities are calling "Operation Friday the 13th."
South Carolina woman sentenced to 20 years for killing husband
A Spartanburg County woman was sentenced to 20 years in prison for fatally shooting her husband.
Snow possible Friday, here’s when and where
Snow is expected Friday in some higher elevations of East Tennessee.
