Asheville, NC

ashevillenc.gov

Asheville Parks & Recreation team members on the move

Asheville Parks & Recreation (APR) continues to grow its team of professionals with internal promotions and external hires to meet the community’s demand for high-quality public parks and recreation centers, programming that exercises the body and mind, and safe spaces that connect neighbors and build resiliency. These well-earned promotions support APR’s vision to be North Carolina’s center of parks and recreation innovation focused on equitable community recreation, attracting and developing professionals, and implementing sustainable practices.
ASHEVILLE, NC
wspa.com

Police warn of razor blades on gas pumps handles in one NC city

Police warn of razor blades on gas pumps handles in one NC city. Police warn of razor blades on gas pumps handles …. Police warn of razor blades on gas pumps handles in one NC city. Spartanburg police searching for appliances stolen …. The Lively Drayton Mills apartment complex has...
GREENVILLE, SC
FOX Carolina

Greenville Co. deputies looking for woman not heard from since early Dec.

GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office said they are looking for a missing woman who has not been heard from since Dec. 3, 2022. Deputies said 23-year-old Gisselle Emily Alvarenga’s family is concerned after not hearing from her for almost two months. Alvarenga...
eastcoasttraveller.com

7 Must-Try Restaurants in Asheville, North Carolina

Jettie Rae's Oyster House in Asheville is a locally owned and operated restaurant that offers a variety of oysters. The owners were inspired by a shared seafood heritage from New Orleans to Maine. They created a menu that included half a dozen varieties of oysters plus a host of other dishes. Guests can also order cold beer and cocktails. Oysters are available from a seafood tower or in individual servings. You can also enjoy fresh juice and brownies. Aside from oysters, the restaurant also serves mussels and shrimp po'boys. In addition to the standard fare, the menu also includes daily specials.
ASHEVILLE, NC
Kristen Walters

New local bakery opens in South Carolina

A new local bakery recently celebrated its grand opening in South Carolina. Read on to learn more. On Saturday, January 14, 2023, the Pistachio Cakery held a grand opening event for its new South Carolina bakery in Easley, according to an event posting on their Facebook page.
EASLEY, SC
FOX Carolina

Deputies find endangered woman last seen picking up 3 small kids in Greenville

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office said a missing endangered woman and three small children have been found. According to deputies, 31-year-old Michele Shontel Butler picked up her niece and nephews Heaven Lee-Willingham, 1, Terrell Dillard, 5, and Kentrell Willingham, 7 months, up on Sunday, Jan. 15 around 3:30 p.m. They had not been seen or heard from since.
GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC

