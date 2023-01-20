Arsenal 'plan shock loan move for Eduardo Camavinga' with Mikel Arteta eager to sign the talented Real Madrid youngster on a temporary basis to help the Gunners' title quest while West Ham's Declan Rice remains the club's No 1 summer target in midfield

Read full article on original website
Related
Lionel Messi future in doubt as Argentina great decides against PSG renewal: report
Lionel Messi is no longer interested in signing an extension with PSG and could be available as a free agent this summer.
Crystal Palace in talks to sign 20-year-old midfielder Naouirou Ahamada from German side Stuttgart, with manager Patrick Vieira impressed with his performances in the Bundesliga this season
Crystal Palace are in talks to sign midfielder Naouirou Ahamada from Stuttgart. The 20-year-old is an energetic, holding player who joined Stuttgart from Juventus. The position has been identified as a key area to bolster by manager Patrick Vieira.
Man City make approach for FC Midtjylland defender Ousmane Diomande, who has impressed on loan in Portugal this season... with Arsenal and Sporting Lisbon also monitoring the promising teenager
Manchester City have made an enquiry about FC Midtjylland defender Ousmane Diomande. The 19-year-old centre-back has impressed on loan at Portuguese side CD Mafra, and his performances have caught the eye of the Premier League champions. Diomande has also attracted interest from Premier League leaders Arsenal and Portuguese giants Sporting...
Kylian Mbappe 'will urge PSG to sign his friend Bernardo Silva this summer' as the France star seeks a reunion with his former Monaco team-mate... and unsettled Portugal forward still looking for a route out at Man City
Newly-minted PSG vice-captain Kylian Mbappe 'wants PSG to make a fresh move' for his former Monaco team-mate and current Manchester City star, Bernardo Silva. The diminutive Portuguese has once again been a pivotal cog in the City wheel, but could be available this summer, with Silva still wanting 'to move closer to his homeland.'
Phil Foden could miss Manchester City's FA Cup clash with Arsenal after 'struggling' with foot injury picked up in loss to Manchester United with Pep Guardiola set to rest his star for Tottenham if he remains 'a little bit uncomfortable'
Phil Foden is struggling with a persistent foot injury that could rule him out of Manchester City's FA Cup clash with Arsenal on Friday. Foden, who has started just three Premier League matches since mid-October, suffered the problem during the 2-1 defeat at Manchester United on January 14. The Citizens...
Bizarre moment a referee brandishes a WHITE CARD for the first time EVER in a football match in Portugal
Fans reacted positively as a white card was shown for the first time ever in a football match on Saturday. Red and yellow cards have been an integral part of the sport for decades - but supporters may be surprised to learn about the introduction of a white one as well.
Southampton recall defender Jan Bednarek from his loan spell at Aston Villa to provide 'experience' at the back as they bid to avoid relegation from the Premier League
Southampton have recalled defender Jan Bednarek from his loan at Aston Villa, as they look to bolster their chances of Premier League survival. The 26-year-old move to Villa Park in the summer on a season-long loan deal, but has made just four appearances for Villa. The Poland international has only...
TIM SHERWOOD: Tottenham wanted me to GET RID of Harry Kane! Andre Villas-Boas and Franco Baldini wrote him off - as did every manager who took him on loan - but his biggest attribute was always between his ears
Every kid at every club needs someone to back him and I take huge pride in seeing Harry Kane equal Jimmy Greaves' record for Tottenham, having given him his opportunity all those years ago. You get these trophy managers going into clubs with their heads on the block and the...
Newcastle begin formal talks with Everton over signing Anthony Gordon with hope an agreement can be reached, but the Toffees are asking £60m for forward who remains a Chelsea target
Newcastle are now in formal talks with Everton over a deal for winger Anthony Gordon but are also speaking to several European clubs over attacking options from the continent. Would-be suitors for the 21-year-old have been given encouragement that there is a deal to be done this month, and Chelsea retain a longstanding interest.
Thiago Silva 'is set to sign a new one-year deal at Chelsea' taking the Brazilian beyond his 39th birthday - with Graham Potter 'determined not to lose his leadership and experience'
Thiago Silva's spell at Chelsea is set to be extended with the veteran centre back close to signing a new contract. As detailed by Sportsmail on Monday, the Blues are going to offer the 38-year-old a new deal beyond this season. And according to the Mirror, the Brazilian will sign...
Tottenham aim to close a deal with Sporting Lisbon for Pedro Porro TODAY - despite having a £32.5m bid rejected - with Spurs open to offering players in exchange as part of transfer
Tottenham want to close a deal with Sporting Lisbon for right-back Pedro Porro today. Their offer of £32.5m has been rejected so far but talks will resume today over a revised structure of payments plus bonuses and a possible player in return. Tottenham have made the Sporting defender their...
Police in Uganda 'arrested 20 Arsenal fans after they celebrated their last-gasp victory over Man United with a trophy parade on the streets of the city of Jinja'
Police in Uganda have detained at least 20 supporters for taking part in a trophy parade on the street following Sunday's massive victory over Manchester United. The Gunners beat United 3-2 with a 90th minute winner from Eddie Nketiah to reinforce their title credentials. The win leaves Mikel Arteta's side...
Forgotten Manchester United defender Axel Tuanzebe makes his long-awaited return to first-team training after missing six months with a back problem... with his last appearance coming while on loan at Napoli 376 days ago
Manchester United centre-back Axel Tuanzebe has returned to first-team training after being out since July with a back injury. Tuanzebe came back to the club in the summer after loan spells with Aston Villa and Napoli last season, but hasn't played a game in over a year. His last appearance...
Harry Kane 'is open to signing new contract at Tottenham' despite interest from Manchester United with striker's current deal set to expire in the summer of 2024
Harry Kane is open to signing a new contract at Tottenham despite continued speculation over his future. Kane's current deal expires in the summer of 2024 and Manchester United are interested in signing him. However, as reported by The Athletic, conversations are planned between Tottenham and Kane once the transfer...
Manchester United teenager Charlie Savage - the son of former Premier League footballer-turned-commentator Robbie - to join League One side Forest Green on loan for the rest of the season
Manchester United midfielder Charlie Savage is joining League One side Forest Green on loan. Savage, the son of former Premier League midfielder Robbie, made his senior debut for the Red Devils in a Champions League game against Young Boys in December 2021 while his father was on commentary for BT Sport.
Cristiano Ronaldo stars in behind-the-scenes video from his Al-Nassr debut... as the forward is seen up-close preparing for the game and encouraging his team-mates in their 1-0 win over Al-Ettifaq
Cristiano Ronaldo starred front-and-centre in a new behind-the-scenes video released by Al-Nassr after the Portuguese star made his debut for his new side. Ronaldo started and played the full 90 minutes of their 1-0 victory against Al-Ettifaq, with Anderson Talica scoring a first half winner. It was his first official...
The Glazers will NOT drop their £6billion asking price for Manchester United with the Red Devils owners looking to hold out for a world-record deal... after Sir Jim Ratcliffe formally expressed interest in the club
The Glazers will not negotiate on their £6billion asking price for Manchester United as they hold out for a world-record deal. United’s maligned owners, who completed a takeover in 2005 and have been the subject of persistent fan protests, are open to a sale of the club. But...
