Allen, TX

Texas man sentenced to life for fatally stabbing mother and 17-year-old sister

truecrimedaily
 5 days ago
ALLEN, Texas (TCD) -- A 23-year-old man was recently sentenced to life in prison after pleading guilty to fatally stabbing his 50-year-old mother and his 17-year-old sister in 2021. ​

On April 24, 2021, Burak Hezar’s stepfather came home early from a business trip and Hezar would not allow him to go near his mother’s and sister’s rooms, the Collin County District Attorney’s Office said. When the stepfather tried to escape the home, Hezar reportedly threatened him with a knife, but the stepfather was eventually able to escape and call 911.

Before Allen Police officers arrived at the scene, the District Attorney’s Office said Hezar fled but was later found at Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport and taken into custody. He reportedly planned to fly to California to kill his father.

Upon further investigation, authorities reportedly learned that Hezar tried to smother his sister, Burcu Hezar, with a pillow as she slept. The sister woke up, and when she tried to fight off her brother, he allegedly pulled out a knife and stabbed her to death. Hezar then went to stab his mother, Isil Borat, to death while she was sleeping.

The District Attorney’s Office said that "Due to the quick response of the Allen Police Department notifying the DFW Airport Department of Public Safety, Hezar was prevented from getting on a plane and committing a subsequent murder."

Hezar later confessed to the killings, and he was reportedly sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole on Jan. 19.

In a statement, Collin County District Attorney Greg Willis said, "Burak Hezar committed one of the most heinous crimes against the very people who loved him and cared for him — his mother and sister. We hope that this sentence brings a sense of safety and justice to Isil and Burcu’s surviving family members in this very painful time."

truecrimedaily

