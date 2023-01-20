ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mississippi State

Mississippi doctor against vaccine mandate runs for governor

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — A Mississippi doctor who leads a group of physicians opposed to COVID-19 vaccine mandates has filed paperwork to challenge Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves in the state’s Republican primary. Dr. John Witcher is the only Republican other than Reeves who has entered the gubernatorial primary...
MS Lottery

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) _ These Mississippi lotteries were drawn Wednesday:. (two, zero, seven; FB: five) (three, four, four, six; FB: five)
Winning numbers drawn in 'Match 5' game

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Tuesday evening's drawing of the Mississippi Lottery's "Match 5" game were:. (three, five, fifteen, seventeen, twenty-eight)
JACKSON, MS

