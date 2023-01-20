ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missing Pa. mom who never picked up son from bus stop found dead 2 weeks later

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Pa. (TCD) -- The body of a missing 43-year-old mother has reportedly been found about two weeks after she failed to pick up her son from a bus stop.

According to the Montgomery County Coroner’s Office, on Jan. 18, a bystander called officials to report they had found a body on a business property on the 200 block of 5th Avenue in Royersford Borough. Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrived on the scene, and the victim was positively identified as Jennifer Brown.

Her cause of death remains pending.

NBC Philadelphia reports a worker at an industrial facility discovered Brown’s body while outside smoking. Brown was reportedly partially buried in a shallow grave.

Montgomery County District Attorney Kevin Steele reportedly said, "I can’t tell you how many people have worked through this and have helped in this case to try to locate her. We hoped and prayed that she would be safe. And she is not."

A "friend and business associate" reportedly last saw Brown alive Jan. 3 at 2 p.m., according to the Montgomery County District Attorney’s Office. She was reportedly scheduled to pick up her son but never made it. Brown’s car, wallet, keys, and work cellphone were reportedly all found inside her home, but her personal cellphone remains missing. The last communication from her cellphone was reportedly Jan. 4.

