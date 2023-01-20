Read full article on original website
PHATS Institute of Beauty first cosmetology graduating class making history and dreams come true in Tyler, TexasTour Tyler TexasTyler, TX
There's Hope ChandlerTour Tyler TexasTyler, TX
This week marks the 100th anniversary of Professor George Washington Carver's visit to Tyler, TexasTour Tyler TexasTyler, TX
Get free chicken salad in three Jacksonville restaurants this todayAsh JurbergJacksonville, FL
Tour Tyler Texas asked the question, can you have live chickens in city limits of Tyler Texas?Tour Tyler TexasTyler, TX
M. Roberts Media offers internship opportunities to Tyler ISD Career and Technology Center seniors
M. Roberts Media is giving local high school seniors the opportunity to gain real-world experience in the media field through a partnership with Tyler ISD. Two students who attend the Career and Technology Center began interning with the company, which owns M. Roberts Digital, Tyler Morning Telegraph, ETX View Magazine and multiple other publications, in January as part of their practicum class at CTC.
‘Game changer': Officials break ground on UT Tyler School of Medicine, expected to open in 2025
Officials broke ground Monday on a multimillion dollar medical facility in Tyler that will be the first of its kind in Northeast Texas. Community members joined Gov. Greg Abbott and other elected officials including Sen. Bryan Hughes (R-Mineola), Rep. Matt Schaefer (R-Tyler), U.S. Rep. Nathaniel Moran (R-Tyler), Smith County Judge Neal Franklin, county commissioners, Tyler Mayor Don Warren, city councilmembers along with University of Texas system officials such as Chairman Kevin Eltife, UT Chancellor James Milliken, UT Tyler President Kirk Calhoun and more for a special ceremony in Tyler’s midtown medical district to celebrate the groundbreaking of the $308 million Medical Education Building, which will house UT Tyler’s new School of Medicine.
Tyler community gathers to participate in Arbor Day celebration
Community members gathered Saturday to celebrate Arbor Day at Fun Forest Park in Tyler. “Tyler, Texas is a part of Tree City U.S.A, and part of that is having an annual Arbor Day celebration,” said Madeline Burton, urban forester for the City of Tyler. Burton was also in charge of organizing the event.
New comedy club The Understudy to hold inaugural Roast Battle League
The Understudy, a new comedy club that opened in October, is calling all comedians for its inaugural Roast Battle League. Tylerites familiar with the East Texas comedy scene have probably heard of the local comedy group Card 53. Steve Hargrave, one of eight members of the group and The Understudy owner, decided it was time for the comedic performers to have an exclusive home as well as offer a space for other comedians to perform.
Local vendors, shoppers enjoy Winter Popup Market in downtown Tyler
Vendors around East Texas gathered in downtown Tyler on Saturday to participate in the Winter Popup Market. Event organizer Kristi McDonald said they held a successful holiday market and “all the vendors wanted to come back,” so they launched the Winter Popup Market which will continue through March.
Tyler Legacy football coach likely to be named on Thursday
Tyler ISD has called a special meeting of the board of trustees for 11 a.m. Thursday. On the agenda is to consider the board approval of the hiring of a head football coach/campus athletic coordinator at Tyler Legacy High School. The position became open on Jan. 3 when Joe Willis...
PHOTOS: Cirque Italia performs in Tyler
Cirque Italia — a unique circus-type experience with performances such as aerialists, acrobats, jugglers, contortionists and more — performed Saturday in Tyler. The show kicked off Thursday night and continued Sunday in the parking lot of Broadway Square Mall. Tickets can be purchased through the Cirque Italia website...
Apaches Ladies knock off Angelina in Lufkin
LUFKIN — The defending national champion Tyler Junior College Apache Ladies delayed Angelina head coach Byron Coleman’s pursuit of his 300th career win on Saturday in a Region XIV women's basketball game at Shands Gym. Atria Dumas had 23 points and 13 rebounds to lead Tyler to a...
Brook Hill sweeps All Saints in soccer
Brook Hill swept All Saints in a soccer doubleheader on Monday at Mewbourne Field in Tyler. The Lady Guard won 2-1, while the Guard claimed a 7-0 victory. In the girls game, Caroline Smith had two goals with Ella Hardee garnering an assist. Ifedayo Abegunde was in goal Brook Hill,...
Paw Portraits
Ava is one of seven pups that were found as strays in Gladewater in early October. The rescuers tried to locate the owners and “parents” of this litter but had no luck. The rescuers were committed to finding these abandoned sweet ones good homes so they converted a heated and cooled shop to a puppy palace. Although they have not been housebroken in the home, they are trained to a particular area in their puppy palace. With a consistent home schedule, they will learn quickly. We believe Ava is a Black Mouth Cur and possible heeler/hound mix with an estimated DOB of 06/08/2022. Her rescuers tell us the following: She’s a very sweet, smart, medium-tempered puppy. She loves attention and likes to play with her calmer sisters. She’s very observant and jumps up to try to figure out what’s going on when anything new is introduced. She’s the first to volunteer, jump in and get involved in new activities.
It's official: Rashaun Woods named Tyler High football coach
Rashaun Woods was officially welcomed to the Tyler ISD family on Tuesday morning as the board of trustees approved him as the new head football coach/campus athletic coordinator of Tyler High School. Woods was a two-time All-America receiver at Oklahoma State and still holds several school and Big 12 records....
Tyler fast-food restaurant closed until further notice after fire
A Tyler fast food restaurant is closed until further notice after a kitchen fire Monday. According to the Tyler Police Department, crews responded to the Sonic on South Broadway Avenue on Monday morning. Officials were called to the scene around 5:30 a.m. Tyler Fire Marshal Paul Findley said the fire...
UT Tyler splits basketball DH with West Texas A&M
The UT Tyler Patriots split a Lone Star Conference basketball doubleheader against West Texas A&M on Saturday at the Herrington Patriot Center. The Patriots won the women's game, 76-54, while in the men's game, UT Tyler tried to rally but fell to the Buffaloes, 91-79. UT Tyler will play at...
1 killed, three injured in crash
One person was killed and three people were injured in a Friday morning crash on U.S. Highway 80, five miles east of Mineola. Howard W. Petrea, 89, of Mineola was killed; Stanley Phillips, 70, and Carol Phillips, 65, of Fort Worth were taken to UT Health in Tyler with what were described as incapacitating injuries; and Terrance Boyd, 23, of Terrell was transported to Christus Mother Frances in Tyler with what were classified as non-incapacitating injuries.
Blotter: Smith County Jail Bookings Jan. 20 – Jan. 23
Deputies charged Destiny Caillouet, 34, of Henderson, with possession controlled substance penalty grade 1/1-B between 1 gram and 4 grams. Caillouet was in the Smith County Jail on Saturday on a $20,000 bond. Deputies charged Miguel Angel Espinosa Rangel, 27, of Tyler, with driving while intoxicated with child under 15...
Bullard takes soccer win over Van
VAN — The Bullard Panthers scored a 1-0 victory over Van on Friday in a District 14-4A soccer opener at Van Memorial Stadium. Jackson Elam scored the only goal in the 64th minute. Gage Acker had the assist. In the JV game, Bullard won 2-0 as Dario Dunman and...
