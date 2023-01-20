Ava is one of seven pups that were found as strays in Gladewater in early October. The rescuers tried to locate the owners and “parents” of this litter but had no luck. The rescuers were committed to finding these abandoned sweet ones good homes so they converted a heated and cooled shop to a puppy palace. Although they have not been housebroken in the home, they are trained to a particular area in their puppy palace. With a consistent home schedule, they will learn quickly. We believe Ava is a Black Mouth Cur and possible heeler/hound mix with an estimated DOB of 06/08/2022. Her rescuers tell us the following: She’s a very sweet, smart, medium-tempered puppy. She loves attention and likes to play with her calmer sisters. She’s very observant and jumps up to try to figure out what’s going on when anything new is introduced. She’s the first to volunteer, jump in and get involved in new activities.

GLADEWATER, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO