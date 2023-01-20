ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denton, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
inforney.com

UNT lands Baylor transfer kicker Noah Rauschenberg

North Texas leaned on a long line of standout kickers over the last several years, from Trevor Moore to Cole Hedlund and most recently Ethan Mooney. UNT may have landed the next player in that line on Wednesday when former Baylor kicker Noah Rauschenberg committed to continue his career with the Mean Green.
DENTON, TX
inforney.com

North Texas lands Arkansas State transfer center Ethan Miner

North Texas lost the anchor of its offensive line after last season. The Mean Green may have found a replacement in former Arkansas State center Ethan Miner. Miner entered the transfer portal following the 2022 season and announced his decision to continue his career with the Mean Green on Tuesday.
DENTON, TX
inforney.com

UNT picks up commitment from Shadow Creek cornerback Brian Nelson

North Texas continued to make a late run at putting together its first signing class under new coach Eric Morris on Tuesday morning when the Mean Green picked up a commitment from Shadow Creek cornerback Brian Nelson. Nelson announced his decision on his Twitter account. "DENTON, TX .. I'M COMING,"...
DENTON, TX
inforney.com

Lady Lions finish 1-1-1 in Terrell soccer tournament

TERRELL — The Tyler Lady Lions had a win, a tie and a loss during the Terrell Soccer Tournament over the weekend. Tyler (7-3-1) opened the tourney with a 2-2 tie against host Terrell on Thursday. Junior Yamilet Ruiz and freshman Valeria Maldonado scored for the Lady Lions. Junior Victoria Artega assisted on the Maldonado goal.
TYLER, TX
inforney.com

Get ready, alumni: UNT wants to increase fundraising by $20 million over 5 years

Brandon Buzbee has a big job as the new vice president for advancement at the University of North Texas. His eye, though, is on a very particular prize: Keeping a college degree from a Tier 1 research institution affordable for students, whether they’re pursuing a bachelor’s degree or reaching for a master’s or doctoral distinction. It’s a task he said is easier with the university’s research accomplishments and the leadership of UNT President Neal Smatresk.
DENTON, TX
inforney.com

Dallas-Fort Worth again leads in post-pandemic job recovery

The Dallas-Fort Worth area is leading the state with the most year-over-year growth in its labor force, according to data released by the Texas Workforce Commission on Friday. The region, which saw employment increase 6.4% over last year, is one of several heading up the state’s record highs in employment. More than 650,000 people have been added to the Texas labor force, with another 29,500 jobs added in December, making it the 14th consecutive month of record growth.
FORT WORTH, TX
inforney.com

LSA Burger, GDAC accepting artist submissions for annual mural project

Six local artists could receive $1,000 and the chance to have their artwork featured on a mural at LSA Burger Co. beginning in April. The annual art project, launched in partnership with the Greater Denton Arts Council, invites artists in the Dallas-Fort Worth area to apply for participation in painting a new mural on LSA’s rooftop patio the weekend of April 21. A committee of judges will select six artists from among the submissions, each of whom will have 48 hours to complete their portion of the mural, which will remain in place for one year to highlight the work of the artists.
FORT WORTH, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy