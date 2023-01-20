Six local artists could receive $1,000 and the chance to have their artwork featured on a mural at LSA Burger Co. beginning in April. The annual art project, launched in partnership with the Greater Denton Arts Council, invites artists in the Dallas-Fort Worth area to apply for participation in painting a new mural on LSA’s rooftop patio the weekend of April 21. A committee of judges will select six artists from among the submissions, each of whom will have 48 hours to complete their portion of the mural, which will remain in place for one year to highlight the work of the artists.

FORT WORTH, TX ・ 5 HOURS AGO