Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Popular fine dining gas station restaurant in Fort Worth area closing this weekendAsh JurbergFort Worth, TX
151 CoffeeTrisha FayeDallas, TX
A "honor killings" father who killed his young daughters in a cab because they were dating non-Muslim boys was arrested.Westland DailyJustin, TX
Frisco Residents Debate Pros and Cons of Universal Studios Theme ParkSilence DoGoodFrisco, TX
UNT alumna R'Bonney Gabriel crowned as the new Miss UniverseJalyn SmootDenton, TX
Related
inforney.com
UNT aiming to get back on track at home heading into game against UTSA
Tylor Perry could see a difference in just about every aspect of the way North Texas played last week when the Mean Green knocked off UAB on the road when compared to just a few days before. UNT cruised to a win over the Blazers and looked like a totally...
inforney.com
UNT lands Baylor transfer kicker Noah Rauschenberg
North Texas leaned on a long line of standout kickers over the last several years, from Trevor Moore to Cole Hedlund and most recently Ethan Mooney. UNT may have landed the next player in that line on Wednesday when former Baylor kicker Noah Rauschenberg committed to continue his career with the Mean Green.
inforney.com
North Texas offseason questions No. 2 -- How does UNT's QB race play out?
Austin Aune cited a host of reasons he came back for one final season at North Texas, including the biggest of them all. The former Argyle standout wanted to see what he could accomplish if he opened the season as the Mean Green’s starting quarterback for the first time.
inforney.com
North Texas lands Arkansas State transfer center Ethan Miner
North Texas lost the anchor of its offensive line after last season. The Mean Green may have found a replacement in former Arkansas State center Ethan Miner. Miner entered the transfer portal following the 2022 season and announced his decision to continue his career with the Mean Green on Tuesday.
inforney.com
UNT picks up commitment from Shadow Creek cornerback Brian Nelson
North Texas continued to make a late run at putting together its first signing class under new coach Eric Morris on Tuesday morning when the Mean Green picked up a commitment from Shadow Creek cornerback Brian Nelson. Nelson announced his decision on his Twitter account. "DENTON, TX .. I'M COMING,"...
inforney.com
Lady Lions finish 1-1-1 in Terrell soccer tournament
TERRELL — The Tyler Lady Lions had a win, a tie and a loss during the Terrell Soccer Tournament over the weekend. Tyler (7-3-1) opened the tourney with a 2-2 tie against host Terrell on Thursday. Junior Yamilet Ruiz and freshman Valeria Maldonado scored for the Lady Lions. Junior Victoria Artega assisted on the Maldonado goal.
inforney.com
Get ready, alumni: UNT wants to increase fundraising by $20 million over 5 years
Brandon Buzbee has a big job as the new vice president for advancement at the University of North Texas. His eye, though, is on a very particular prize: Keeping a college degree from a Tier 1 research institution affordable for students, whether they’re pursuing a bachelor’s degree or reaching for a master’s or doctoral distinction. It’s a task he said is easier with the university’s research accomplishments and the leadership of UNT President Neal Smatresk.
inforney.com
Dallas-Fort Worth again leads in post-pandemic job recovery
The Dallas-Fort Worth area is leading the state with the most year-over-year growth in its labor force, according to data released by the Texas Workforce Commission on Friday. The region, which saw employment increase 6.4% over last year, is one of several heading up the state’s record highs in employment. More than 650,000 people have been added to the Texas labor force, with another 29,500 jobs added in December, making it the 14th consecutive month of record growth.
inforney.com
If Denton County builds an expo center, consultant says it would inject $33M into local economy
Denton County commissioners were presented Tuesday with a feasibility study on a potential multipurpose exposition center in Denton County that would be aimed at driving economic impact and increasing tourism. Bill Krueger of Conventions, Sports & Leisure International told Commissioners Court that the targeted site is 232 acres of contiguous...
inforney.com
LSA Burger, GDAC accepting artist submissions for annual mural project
Six local artists could receive $1,000 and the chance to have their artwork featured on a mural at LSA Burger Co. beginning in April. The annual art project, launched in partnership with the Greater Denton Arts Council, invites artists in the Dallas-Fort Worth area to apply for participation in painting a new mural on LSA’s rooftop patio the weekend of April 21. A committee of judges will select six artists from among the submissions, each of whom will have 48 hours to complete their portion of the mural, which will remain in place for one year to highlight the work of the artists.
Comments / 0