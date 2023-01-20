Read full article on original website
DOJ Criminally Investigates Abbott Nutrition After Fatal Outbreak Linked to Infant Formula
The U.S. Department of Justice’s Consumer Protection Branch has launched a criminal investigation against Abbott Nutrition due to the 2022 foodborne illness outbreak linked to powdered infant formula manufactured at the company’s Sturgis, Michigan facility. The prolific outbreak included four infant hospitalizations and two deaths that may have...
South Korea, Japan grapple with heavy snow chaos, delays
SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — Thousands of travelers swarmed a small airport in South Korea’s Jeju island on Wednesday in a scramble to get on flights following delays by snowstorms as frigid winter weather gripped East Asia for the second straight day. Officials at South Korea’s Ministry of...
Ep. 137. Gurrisi and Rios: Fresh Express' Food Safety, from Farm to Fork
John Gurrisi, R.E.H.S., is Vice President of Food Safety and Quality (FSQ) at Fresh Express. He has broad food safety responsibility for growing, manufacturing, new product assessment, customer collaboration, supplier management, and regulatory compliance. He leads a multidisciplinary food safety and quality team covering the U.S., Canada, and Mexico, and directs a multimillion-dollar implementation and investment budget.
Nordic Countries Work Toward Common Approach to Seaweed Food Safety
A joint Nordic project, which kicked off in 2020 with the goal of developing a common Nordic approach to seaweed food safety risk management, has recently concluded with a report that focuses on the chemical and microbiological hazards associated with the commodity. The report was written by food safety regulatory representatives from Norway, Denmark, Sweden, Iceland, and the Faroe Islands.
The Links between Meat Consumption and Antimicrobial Resistance
A 2021 report produced by the European Center for Disease Prevention and Control (ECDC), the European Food Safety Authority (EFSA), and the European Medicines Agency (EMA) noted that for the first time in Europe, the overall consumption of antibiotics and other antimicrobials in food-producing animals was lower than in humans. However, the report also confirmed the association between antimicrobial consumption and antimicrobial resistance (AMR): "For certain combinations of bacteria and antimicrobials, resistance in bacteria from humans was associated with resistance in bacteria from food-producing animals which, in turn, was related to antimicrobial consumption in animals."1.
USDA-FSIS Updates Generic Label Approval Regulations
The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (USDA’s FSIS) has expanded its generic label approval regulations to include certain categories of meat, poultry, and egg products, beginning March 19, 2023. The final rule, published on January 18, 2023, also responds to comments received on the September 2020 proposal.
Nitrate Additives in Foods Linked to Type 2 Diabetes Risk
A recent study published in PLOS Medicine has linked the consumption of nitrites and nitrates to an increased risk of type 2 diabetes. Nitrites and nitrates are found naturally in foods and water, and are also used as food additives to extend shelf life. Nitrites and nitrates in food have...
