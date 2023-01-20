ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

5 burning questions ahead of Eagles vs. Giants in NFC playoffs

By Glenn Erby
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3vwzLV_0kLvGINz00

The Philadelphia Eagles (14-3) are hoping the third time will be like the first two when they face the New York Giants (9-7-1) on Saturday night.

The Birds defeated their division rival twice this season, with a win giving Philadelphia a home date in the NFC Championship game. The two teams have previously met three times in a single season on four occasions – 2008, 2006, 2000, and 1981.

The Giants have never lost three times to the Eagles in a single season.

With the matchup a little over 30 hours away from kickoff, here are five burning questions.

Can the Eagles beat Giants 3 times?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=03m9QB_0kLvGINz00
(Photo by Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images)

San Francisco set the precedent for dominating a rival in 2022 and Philadelphia will look to duplicate that magic.

Since the 1970 AFL-NFL Merger, 24 NFL teams have defeated an opponent twice in the same season, and then faced them in the postseason.

Prior to Sunday, teams had gone 14-9 when facing a rival for the third time during the same season.

The 49ers’ win over the Seahawks increased that number to 15-9.

The Giants will visit Lincoln Financial Field on Sunday after the Eagles won both regular-season meetings, 48-22 at New York in Week 14 and 22-16 at Philadelphia in Week 18.

The Birds are favored again in this third matchup, but can they beat the same team three times in one season?

2. Can Philadelphia dominate a healthy Giants D-LIne?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1dd3vO_0kLvGINz00
Mandatory Credit: Matt Krohn-USA TODAY Sports

Dexter Lawrence is surging and the Giants are coming to a Wild Card win over the Vikings in which they battered Kirk Cousins.

Lawrence led the team with four quarterback hits and his seven total pressures tied with Leonard Williams for the most on the unit.

The Giants recorded seven sacks on Jalen Hurts over their two regular-season meetings.

Philadelphia finished tied for 20th in the NFL with 44 sacks allowed and that was with a healthy Lane Johnson for the bulk of the season.

Can the NFL’s No. 1 rated offensive line handle the G-Men with Leonard Williams back in the lineup?

3. Will Philadelphia get back to running the football?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2YyfU9_0kLvGINz00
(Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)

The Eagles were fifth in the NFL during the regular season with 147.6 yards per game.

Philadelphia has a three-headed monster at running back with Miles Sanders, Boston Scott, and Kenneth Gainwell overwhelming teams alongside quarterback Jalen Hurts.

The Giants’ run defense ranked 27th at 144.2 yards per game, and Philadelphia will need to run with a purpose to effectively avoid the pass rush of Dexter Lawrence, Leonard Williams, and Kayvon Thibodeaux.

4. Can Jalen Hurts be himself?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3B9sgZ_0kLvGINz00
Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

Jalen Hurts is back, and he’ll face an improved Giants defense that mixes the blitz and the coverages well, hoping to confuse even the most experienced quarterbacks.

Hurts will take the field as a playoff starter for the first time since the debacle in Tampa that saw the Eagles lose 31-15 in a matchup that forced the then-second-year quarterback to retool his mechanics.

Now an All-Pro quarterback, Hurts will look to blend a more cautious approach (shoulder), while keeping the same killer instincts that allow Philadelphia to dominate teams in the second quarter of games this season.

Can Jalen Hurts be himself on Saturday night?

5. Can Daniel Jones solve the Eagles riddle?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2EuK84_0kLvGINz00
Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

Jones threw for 301 yards and two touchdowns for a passer rating of 114.1 in the win over Minnesota. He also added 78 yards on a career-high 17 rush attempts to become the first quarterback in NFL postseason history with 300+ pass yards, 2+ pass touchdowns, and 70+ rush yards in a game.

Now Jones will look to solve an Eagles defense that logged a league-high 70 sacks on the season, the most any team has had in a season since 1989 (Vikings had 71) and just two shy of the 1984 Bears’ all-time NFL record.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
thecomeback.com

NFL world reacts to huge Patrick Mahomes update

The Kansas City Chiefs were hit with quite a scare during Saturday night’s Division Round showdown with the Jacksonville Jaguars when star quarterback Patrick Mahomes suffered a leg injury that momentarily kept him out of the game. But Mahomes did return to the game even despite a high ankle sprain and it’s sounding more and more like he’s going to play in this week’s game against the Cincinnati Bengals.
KANSAS CITY, MO
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

NFL fans had so many jokes about Ezekiel Elliott getting trucked on Cowboys' hilariously bad final play

The Dallas Cowboys’ final play of the 2022-23 NFL season will never be forgotten by anyone who enjoys watching the sport of football. And yeah, that’s not because it was a good play that had a successful finish. It was actually the exactly opposite of that. This play was one of the funniest plays in NFL history and should be replayed for the rest of time.
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

NFL fans couldn't stop laughing at the Cowboys' hilariously bad final play in loss to 49ers

The Dallas Cowboys had their season come to an end Sunday night with a 19-12 loss to the San Francisco 49ers in what was a really good game for pretty much all 60 minutes. But there was one weird play that stood out and not in a good way for Dallas. I’m talking, of course, about the final play of the game that saw the Cowboys try some wild formation that didn’t work out for them at all.
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Patriots reportedly eyeing three-time Super Bowl champ as next offensive line coach

The New England Patriots moved fast in the hiring process for a new offensive coordinator, and the same could hold true for their next offensive line coach as well. Following the news of Bill O’Brien returning to New England for the vacant offensive coordinator role, NFL Network’s Mike Giardi reported the team was “zeroing in” on Oregon assistant head coach, offensive line coach and run game coordinator Adrian Klemm to join the staff.
OREGON STATE
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Micah Parsons effortlessly sent 310-pound Mike McGlinchey airborne and fans were in awe

Dallas Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons weighs 245 pounds. San Francisco 49ers offensive lineman Mike McGlinchey weighs 310. Basic physics suggests the larger man would have the advantage in a one-on-one matchup in the trenches. Basic physics, however, would fail to account for Parsons’ explosiveness and ability to create leverage. That’s...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Here's what Chiefs HC Andy Reid said about AFC Championship Game rematch with Bengals

Kansas City Chiefs HC Andy Reid had a chance to speak about the team’s AFC Championship Game opponent for the first time on Monday. They’ll get to a rematch with the Cincinnati Bengals — their opponent in last year’s AFC title game and most recently in Week 13. Those two games were both hard-fought, but when the clock struck zero, they were each 27-24 losses for Kansas City.
KANSAS CITY, MO
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

2 Georgia Bulldogs given first-round NFL draft grades

ESPN’s Matt Miller released a list of all players with first-round 2023 NFL draft grades along with comparisons to pro players. Two Georgia Bulldogs made the list. All-American defensive tackle Jalen Carter is listed as the No. 3 pick in the draft and is compared to Fletcher Cox, who is a four-time All-Pro selection and six-time Pro Bowl selection.
ATHENS, GA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Joe Burrow seemed to take a shot at the NFL with two-word Instagram post after beating Bills

Joe Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals are going back to the AFC championship game after beating Josh Allen and the Bills, 27-10, on a snow Sunday afternoon in Buffalo. Once the game was over Burrow didn’t hesitate to take a shot at the NFL and any fans who had already purchased tickets to a neutral-site conference championship game that would have been played in Atlanta if the Bills and Chiefs won this weekend.
CINCINNATI, OH
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

It's past time for the Buffalo Bills to reconsider their offensive approach

In the end, any team based primarily on the efforts of one player, no matter how great that player may be, is doomed. The Buffalo Bills just found that out the hard way. While the Cincinnati Bengals, who beat the Bills 27-10 in the divisional round to advance to their second straight AFC Championship game, has built their team on both sides of the ball over time, Buffalo’s primary construct, with all due respect to a bunch of really good players on that roster, has been to put too much in the hands of quarterback Josh Allen, and assume that it will all work out.
BUFFALO, NY
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

208K+
Followers
259K+
Post
92M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy