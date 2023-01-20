One Serving of Freshwater Fish Equivalent to Drinking PFAS-Contaminated Water for a Month, U.S. Study Finds

Read full article on original website
americanmilitarynews.com
Chinese hospital staff report severe disease linked to reinfections with Omicron
This article was originally published by Radio Free Asia and is reprinted with permission. Healthcare workers across China are seeing large numbers of people who have been reinfected with the Omicron variant of COVID-19, putting a further strain on the country’s beleaguered healthcare system, multiple sources told Radio Free Asia.
MedicalXpress
Dietary nitrate—found in beetroot juice—significantly increases muscle force during exercise
A new study has found that consuming dietary nitrate—the active molecule in beetroot juice—significantly increased muscle force while exercising. While it is known that dietary nitrate enhances exercise, both boosting endurance and enhancing high-intensity exercise, researchers still have much to learn about why this effect occurs, and how our bodies convert dietary nitrate that we ingest into the nitric oxide that can be used by our cells.
CNBC
A Harvard nutritionist eats these 10 foods to 'fuel' her brain and 'stay sharp'
I never go grocery shopping when I'm hungry. People who do are more tempted to buy unhealthy comfort snacks and packaged goods, rather than whole, nutritious and satisfying options. I'm very intentional about what I put in my body. So as a nutritional psychiatrist and author of "This Is Your...
How to have a healthy gut microbiome
NEW YORK -- Most people associate bacteria and viruses will illness. However, research finds some of these microorganisms can be beneficial to your health. Dr. Nidhi Kumar is on call for CBS2 to discuss what scientists call the gut microbiome. She explained how the gut microbiome affects the body, what can lead to an unhealthy or imbalanced one, and what you can do to promote a healthy one.Watch her full interview above for more information.
FDA Lists 378 Hand Sanitizers to 'Do Not Use' as COVID Resurges in China
This includes some Disney-brand sanitizers and others from Marvel and Star Wars that were made in China.
Your Food May Soon Contain House Crickets, Per New Regulation Permitting Crickets, Locusts, Mealworms in Various Goods
Get ready to eat mealworms and crickets without knowing it. The European Union has recently permitted the sale of food products made from Acheta Domesticus, also known as the house cricket, for consumption by European consumers.
hippocraticpost.com
Hypertension drug can slow ageing
Researchers have found that the drug rilmenidine can extend lifespan and slow ageing. Published in Aging Cell, the findings show that animals treated with rilmenidine, currently used to treat hypertension, at young and older ages increases lifespan and improves health markers, mimicking the effects of caloric restriction. They also demonstrate...
Manicure UV Lamps Linked to DNA Damage, Cell Mutations, and Increased Risk of Deadliest Skin Cancer, Scientists Find
Gel polish manicures have quickly become a popular choice in beauty salons worldwide since their introduction in 2010. This is due to their superior durability, long-lasting shine, and fast-drying properties, which make the application process more efficient compared to traditional nail polish.
Juice of common vegetable may increase power during exercise, study suggests
Researchers have found that consuming dietary nitrate – the active molecule in beetroot juice – can increase muscle force while exercising, an advance that may lead to better workout supplements.While previous studies have shown that dietary nitrate enhances exercise, it has remained unclear how the body converts this molecule into the chemical nitric oxide to be used by our cells.In the new study, published earlier this month in the journal Acta Physiologica, scientists traced the distribution of ingested nitrate in the saliva, blood, muscle, and urine of ten healthy volunteers who performed leg exercises.Scientists probed where in the body...
food-safety.com
Nordic Countries Work Toward Common Approach to Seaweed Food Safety
A joint Nordic project, which kicked off in 2020 with the goal of developing a common Nordic approach to seaweed food safety risk management, has recently concluded with a report that focuses on the chemical and microbiological hazards associated with the commodity. The report was written by food safety regulatory representatives from Norway, Denmark, Sweden, Iceland, and the Faroe Islands.
Oatmeal's Scientific Health Benefits
Who knew that a single serving of this popular, simple breakfast could lower your cholesterol, promote weight loss, and maintain the health. Although it has a seemingly innocent appearance, oatmeal is one of the more divisive breakfast foods. On the one hand, it has a reputation for being this bland, gluey, slop that is sprinkled with raisins. On the other hand, oatmeal has gained popularity on social media thanks to its mouthwatering toppings. (Right now, search Instagram for #oatmeal.)
food-safety.com
Ep. 137. Gurrisi and Rios: Fresh Express' Food Safety, from Farm to Fork
John Gurrisi, R.E.H.S., is Vice President of Food Safety and Quality (FSQ) at Fresh Express. He has broad food safety responsibility for growing, manufacturing, new product assessment, customer collaboration, supplier management, and regulatory compliance. He leads a multidisciplinary food safety and quality team covering the U.S., Canada, and Mexico, and directs a multimillion-dollar implementation and investment budget.
Sound therapy could delay, stop or even reverse aging: study
Experiments on old mice also found they became reinvigorated. The post Sound therapy could delay, stop or even reverse aging: study appeared first on Talker.
food-safety.com
Frank Yiannas to Resign as FDA’s Deputy Commissioner of Food Policy and Response
Frank Yiannas, Deputy Commissioner of Food Policy and Response at the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA), has announced that he will be resigning from his position, effective February 24, 2023. Yiannas joined FDA in 2018 with the goal of helping to modernize the food safety oversight system in the U.S.
food-safety.com
The Links between Meat Consumption and Antimicrobial Resistance
A 2021 report produced by the European Center for Disease Prevention and Control (ECDC), the European Food Safety Authority (EFSA), and the European Medicines Agency (EMA) noted that for the first time in Europe, the overall consumption of antibiotics and other antimicrobials in food-producing animals was lower than in humans. However, the report also confirmed the association between antimicrobial consumption and antimicrobial resistance (AMR): "For certain combinations of bacteria and antimicrobials, resistance in bacteria from humans was associated with resistance in bacteria from food-producing animals which, in turn, was related to antimicrobial consumption in animals."1.
food-safety.com
FDA Highlights New Era of Smarter Food Safety Accomplishments in 2022
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has highlighted select accomplishments that the agency has achieved during 2022 in support of the New Era of Smarter Food Safety. The New Era of Smarter Food Safety is FDA’s approach to food safety that leverages technology and other tools and approaches to create a safer, more digital, and more traceable food system. The New Era of Smarter Food Safety blueprint includes four Core Elements: Tech-Enabled Traceability, Smarter Tools and Approaches for Prevention and Outbreak Response, New Business Models and Retail Modernization, and Food Safety Culture. FDA has highlighted its accomplishments related to each of the four Core Elements.
food-safety.com
DOJ Criminally Investigates Abbott Nutrition After Fatal Outbreak Linked to Infant Formula
The U.S. Department of Justice’s Consumer Protection Branch has launched a criminal investigation against Abbott Nutrition due to the 2022 foodborne illness outbreak linked to powdered infant formula manufactured at the company’s Sturgis, Michigan facility. The prolific outbreak included four infant hospitalizations and two deaths that may have...
MedicalXpress
Dietary fiber intake tied to incidence of migraine
Increased dietary fiber intake is associated with a decreased incidence of migraine, according to a study published online Jan. 4 in Frontiers in Nutrition. Hao Huang and Kaiyin He, both from The First Affiliated Hospital at Jinan University in Guangzhou, China, examined the association between dietary fiber intake and the prevalence of severe headache or migraine using data from the National Health and Nutrition Examination Survey (1999 to 2004).
WHO head ‘very concerned’ about rising COVID deaths ahead of meeting to end—or extend—the global public health emergency
“While clearly we’re in better shape than we were three years ago when the pandemic hit, the global collective response is once again under strain,” he said at a Tuesday news conference.
COVID-19 Is No Longer a Public Health Emergency
It's time to rethink the data we're using to measure the severity of the COVID-19 pandemic
