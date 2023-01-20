ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

3 FDNY firefighters injured at fatal apartment fire

NEW YORK — A 13-year-old boy was killed in a Brooklyn fire Sunday that also injured five others, including three firefighters, officials said. The fire broke out on the fifth floor of the 129-unit apartment building on Snyder Ave. near E. 35th St. in East Flatbush around 10:30 a.m., cops said.
BROOKLYN, NY

