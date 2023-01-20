ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Morgantown, WV

Related
voiceofmotown.com

Neal Brown Makes Another Confusing Decision

Morgantown, West Virginia – West Virginia head coach Neal Brown met with the press today and began by apologizing for last season. “2022 wasn’t good enough,” Brown said. “I’m proud of how the team finished, but that wasn’t good enough and that’s on me. I accept that. I’m going to shy away from it or try to sugarcoat it, it just wasn’t good enough.”
MORGANTOWN, WV
nextpittsburgh.com

Who were the Pittsburgh bootleggers who made the Lower Hill District the Crossroads of the World?

One hundred years ago two brothers died in Pittsburgh. Martin Burke was murdered Jan. 14, 1923, and Thomas Burke Sr. succumbed to heart disease that December. The Burke brothers were hospitality entrepreneurs whose saloons, hotel, dance hall and other businesses helped to make the intersection of Fullerton Street and Wylie Avenue one of the hottest spots in Pittsburgh’s spiciest and most memorable entertainment district.
PITTSBURGH, PA
wajr.com

Major quantity of meth seized, three arrested in Morgantown

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. Three people are facing felony charges in Morgantown after members of the Mon Metro Drug and Violent Task recovered a large quantity of methamphetamine from a River Road residence. On Jan. 19, officers raided the home in the 1000 block of River Road and made contact with Nolan...
MORGANTOWN, WV
WDTV

Barbour County Sheriff searching for ‘runaway’ teen

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Authorities are asking for the public’s help locating a “runaway” teen. A woman reported her 15-year-old son, Jaxon Poling, as a runaway, the Barbour County Sheriff’s Department said. Poling was last seen leaving a home on Briar Patch Rd. in Philippi, the...
BARBOUR COUNTY, WV
WPXI Pittsburgh

Woman shot, injured in Pittsburgh neighborhood

PITTSBURGH — A woman was shot in a Pittsburgh neighborhood Thursday morning. Police responded to the 5000 block of Dearborn Street in Garfield at 9:26 a.m. after receiving a six-round ShotSpotter alert. They were originally unable to find a victim. Officers later received a call about a woman suffering...
PITTSBURGH, PA
WPXI Pittsburgh

Police investigating after 3 people shot in Braddock

BRADDOCK, Pa. — Police are investigating a shooting in Braddock that left three people injured. According to Pennsylvania State Police, the shooting happened at around 2:30 a.m. Sunday in the 800 block of Braddock Avenue. Police said three people were hit by gunfire and are being treated at local...
BRADDOCK, PA
WPXI Pittsburgh

2 hospitalized after overnight crash on I-376

PITTSBURGH — Two people were hospitalized after a crash on Interstate 376. The crash happened at around 2 a.m. near I-376′s Grant Street exit. According to Pennsylvania state police, the car was driving east when the driver lost control and crashed into the plastic covering the top of the concrete barrier on the left of the roadway.
PITTSBURGH, PA
WJAC TV

Two men killed in Haws Pike crash

Westmoreland County, PA — Officials with the Westmoreland County coroner's office have confirmed that the Friday afternoon crash on Haws Pike (Route 56) in Saint Claire Township was fatal. Authorities say Robert Deemer, a 36-year-old man, from Johnstown and Gerald McGeary an 84-year-old man from Seward Borough died as...
WESTMORELAND COUNTY, PA

