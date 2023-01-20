Morgantown, West Virginia – West Virginia head coach Neal Brown met with the press today and began by apologizing for last season. “2022 wasn’t good enough,” Brown said. “I’m proud of how the team finished, but that wasn’t good enough and that’s on me. I accept that. I’m going to shy away from it or try to sugarcoat it, it just wasn’t good enough.”

MORGANTOWN, WV ・ 2 DAYS AGO