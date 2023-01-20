Read full article on original website
Update: List of JOANN Locations Permanently ClosingJoel EisenbergBridgeport, WV
A Pennsylvania man accused of handcuffing and stabbing his estranged wife has been extradited from West Virginia.Northville HeraldMorgantown, WV
Is Your Local Joann Fabric Store Closing? Check Out The List HereMinha D.Marion, OH
voiceofmotown.com
Neal Brown Makes Another Confusing Decision
Morgantown, West Virginia – West Virginia head coach Neal Brown met with the press today and began by apologizing for last season. “2022 wasn’t good enough,” Brown said. “I’m proud of how the team finished, but that wasn’t good enough and that’s on me. I accept that. I’m going to shy away from it or try to sugarcoat it, it just wasn’t good enough.”
Where to expect snow in West Virginia Friday
Snow is falling across parts of north central West Virginia, but will it affect roads?
Coven of witches give Catholic students magical ‘crystals’ as ‘icebreakers,’ counselor reportedly fired
A marketing class at a Catholic high school in Pennsylvania went awry after three Wiccan "wtiches" visited, giving the students crystals as "icebreakers."
nextpittsburgh.com
Who were the Pittsburgh bootleggers who made the Lower Hill District the Crossroads of the World?
One hundred years ago two brothers died in Pittsburgh. Martin Burke was murdered Jan. 14, 1923, and Thomas Burke Sr. succumbed to heart disease that December. The Burke brothers were hospitality entrepreneurs whose saloons, hotel, dance hall and other businesses helped to make the intersection of Fullerton Street and Wylie Avenue one of the hottest spots in Pittsburgh’s spiciest and most memorable entertainment district.
West Virginia State Police looking for ‘possibly armed’ man in Harrison County
The West Virginia State Police announced that it is looking for a missing man who was last seen in West Milford.
wajr.com
Major quantity of meth seized, three arrested in Morgantown
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. Three people are facing felony charges in Morgantown after members of the Mon Metro Drug and Violent Task recovered a large quantity of methamphetamine from a River Road residence. On Jan. 19, officers raided the home in the 1000 block of River Road and made contact with Nolan...
In Pa., heat pumps could be a climate change solution. But contractors and customers would need to buy in
Jason Nadzam stood recently in a cavernous workshop at Community College of Allegheny County’s West Hills complex near the Pittsburgh International Airport. A group of 12 students gathered around him for a morning of training in HVAC – heating, ventilation and air conditioning. He stood next to a...
Lewis County mother admits to stabbing 3-month-old to death
New details have been released about the stabbing death of a three-month-old child in Lewis County.
WDTV
Barbour County Sheriff searching for ‘runaway’ teen
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Authorities are asking for the public’s help locating a “runaway” teen. A woman reported her 15-year-old son, Jaxon Poling, as a runaway, the Barbour County Sheriff’s Department said. Poling was last seen leaving a home on Briar Patch Rd. in Philippi, the...
Those huge, stone Wabash piers on the Mon are up for sale
Someone out there can own an unusual piece of Pittsburgh history — not to mention an unusual piece of real estate. The Wabash piers, those hulking stone towers standing about 45 feet above the Monongahela River, Downtown, are up for sale. “The fascinating thing about these piers — they...
Woman shot, injured in Pittsburgh neighborhood
PITTSBURGH — A woman was shot in a Pittsburgh neighborhood Thursday morning. Police responded to the 5000 block of Dearborn Street in Garfield at 9:26 a.m. after receiving a six-round ShotSpotter alert. They were originally unable to find a victim. Officers later received a call about a woman suffering...
Police investigating after 3 people shot in Braddock
BRADDOCK, Pa. — Police are investigating a shooting in Braddock that left three people injured. According to Pennsylvania State Police, the shooting happened at around 2:30 a.m. Sunday in the 800 block of Braddock Avenue. Police said three people were hit by gunfire and are being treated at local...
Tax season begins; here are the changes to know about
ALLEGHENY COUNTY — Income tax season officially gets underway Monday and there are a few important changes to know about. Experts say people may need to shift their expectations about how much of a refund they could get. That is because several popular tax breaks have changed since last year.
34 indicted in out-of-state drug ring trafficking fentanyl, heroin into WV
MARTINSBURG, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Federal indictments unveiled on Wednesday have dismantled a pair of drug trafficking organizations based in Baltimore which have been supplying large amounts of fentanyl to West Virginia and have caused at least two deaths. As reported by the Hampshire County Sheriff’s Office on Wednesday, 34...
Shadowy Figure at Moundsville Penitentiary Finally Caught on Camera
This paranormal tourist really got their money's worth!
Homicide charges dropped against 2 suspects in October triple shooting on Pittsburgh’s North Side
PITTSBURGH — Homicide charges filed against two suspects in a fatal shooting on Pittsburgh’s North Side in October have been dropped. The shooting took place at a Sunoco gas station on Oct. 15. Three people were killed. PREVIOUS COVERAGE >>> 3 killed, 1 injured in shooting on Pittsburgh’s...
2 hospitalized after overnight crash on I-376
PITTSBURGH — Two people were hospitalized after a crash on Interstate 376. The crash happened at around 2 a.m. near I-376′s Grant Street exit. According to Pennsylvania state police, the car was driving east when the driver lost control and crashed into the plastic covering the top of the concrete barrier on the left of the roadway.
1 dead, 18-year-old in custody after shooting in downtown Pittsburgh
PITTSBURGH — One man is dead and an 18-year-old is in custody after a shooting in downtown Pittsburgh on Thursday. Investigators were called to the scene just after 2:15 p.m. at the intersection of Liberty Avenue and Seventh Street. When they arrived, they found a man who had been...
UPMC grew too fast, gained too much market share, report says
A report released Thursday said Pittsburgh-based health care giant UPMC has gained too much share of the market and has too much power. The American Economic Liberties Project, which produced the report, is a nonprofit group that formed to research consolidated corporate power and advocate for stronger antitrust regulations. In...
WJAC TV
Two men killed in Haws Pike crash
Westmoreland County, PA — Officials with the Westmoreland County coroner's office have confirmed that the Friday afternoon crash on Haws Pike (Route 56) in Saint Claire Township was fatal. Authorities say Robert Deemer, a 36-year-old man, from Johnstown and Gerald McGeary an 84-year-old man from Seward Borough died as...
