The EU’s Entry Exit System (EES), the new smart border system for non-EU nationals, was supposed to be introduced in May 2023, but was postponed to November the same year. By that date, non-EU citizens who currently do not need a visa to enter Europe will be expected to apply for an ETIAS travel authorization, which requires non-residents to fill out an application form and pay a €7 fee before they travel.

1 DAY AGO