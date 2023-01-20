Read full article on original website
Related
traveltomorrow.com
What is the environmental cost of sending used cars to low-income countries?
Many used cars are exported to low- and medium-income countries (LMICs) after 10-15 years in developed markets. This means their emission levels tend to be higher, which in turn could lead to an increase in respiratory health conditions. As the World Economic Forum (WEF) reports, a fair net zero transition requires accountability for the outdated carpool that LMICs are left with. Without decarbonization of road transport everywhere, such a transition is impossible.
traveltomorrow.com
Aviation industry welcomes delay of EU’s Entry Exit System
The EU’s Entry Exit System (EES), the new smart border system for non-EU nationals, was supposed to be introduced in May 2023, but was postponed to November the same year. By that date, non-EU citizens who currently do not need a visa to enter Europe will be expected to apply for an ETIAS travel authorization, which requires non-residents to fill out an application form and pay a €7 fee before they travel.
Comments / 0