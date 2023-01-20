Ralph Macchio, William Zabka And Cobra Kai Cast React To The Netflix Series' Renewal For Sixth And Final Season

It’s finally happened, Netflix has officially announced that the hit Karate Kid spin-off Cobra Kai has been renewed for a sixth and final season. Along with the news that our questions about Season 5 will finally be answered, we also got excited responses from the stars of the show including Ralph Macchio and William Zabka as they celebrated their series' big announcement.

According to a statement from Netflix, Cobra Kai’s sixth and final season promises to be “the BIGGEST SEASON OF COBRA KAI YET.” The show’s creators Josh Heald, Jon Hurwitz and Hayden Schlossberg posted an open letter to the fans with a cheeky All Valley Karate Championships letterhead that announced the new season, which included them saying:

Our day one goal with Cobra Kai has always been to end it on our terms, leaving the Valley in the time and place we’ve always imagined. So it is with immense pride and thankfulness that we are able to announce that achievement. The upcoming Season Six will mark the conclusion of Cobra Kai.

While this might be the end of Cobra Kai the showrunners recalled an important motto used throughout the show: "Cobra Kai Never Dies," and teased that they hope to tell “more Karate Kid stories down the line.” However, for now, we have the sixth season to celebrate with the cast of Cobra Kai .

Daniel LaRusso himself, Ralph Macchio posted the video that many cast members also shared. The montage shows highlights from the Karate Kid predecessor’s previous seasons, and promises that Season 6 will be epic.

Macchio also posted a sweet message for the fans in his caption, writing:

Here we go fans!! It’s time to finish the fight. The sixth and final season of COBRA KAI is coming soon to Netflix.🥋

Along with his excitement about Season 6, Macchio has also talked about the future of Karate Kid since Season 5 came out. He said he would love to see a prequel about Mr. Miyagi , and he talked about how he was sure there was “more to come” with Cobra Kai , and he was right.

William Zabka, who plays Johnny Lawrence, LaRusso’s mortal enemy turned frenemy, posted the same video , with a celebratory caption that read:

It’s time to finish the fight! The sixth and final season of COBRA KAI is coming soon to Netflix

The actor behind Zabka’s evil sensei John Kreese, Martin Kove uploaded the open letter from the show’s creators, and he wrote about how grateful he is to have been on the show:

The Honor was mine. I bow to you three with humble gratitude and No Mercy! Let’s finish this!

Mary Mouser, who plays Danny’s daughter Samantha, took to her IG stories to let her fans know how excited she is about the renewal, check it out:

The other young actors from the show also reposted the news about Cobra Kai , including Xolo Maridueña who plays Johnny’s prodigy Miguel and Tanner Buchanan who plays Johnny’s son Robby.

With the verbiage in a few of the actors’ statements saying the sixth season is “coming soon,” hopefully that means after that Season 5 ending , we’ll be seeing Cobra Kai on the 2023 TV schedule . While we wait for Season 6 of Cobra Kai to drop, you can watch the first five seasons of the Karate Kid spinoff with a Netflix subscription .