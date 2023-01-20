WWE is holding their 30th Anniversary of RAW this week, and the company has a lot of plans for the big show. Roman Reigns is on his way to the Royal Rumble on January 28th, where he will face Kevin Owens. To prepare the Tribal Chief for that war, an “acknowledgement ceremony” was supposed to go down during the 30th Anniversary of WWE RAW. Now, WWE has changed up those plans, but it had nothing to do with The Rock not working WrestleMania.

2 DAYS AGO