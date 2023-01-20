ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wythe County, VA

CBS Philly

1 child taken to hospital after school van overturns in Pennsylvania

EARL TOWNSHIP, Pa. (CBS) -- Chopper 3 was live Tuesday over an overturned school van in Earl Township, Berks County.The van flipped into a ditch off Route 73 at Pond Road. The school van had three students around elementary age and one child was taken to the hospital.Pennsylvania State Police says an SUV going east on Route 73 turned left to go on Pond Road in front of the school van which was going west.Both drivers were taken to the hospital and officials say the injuries are minor.
BERKS COUNTY, PA
supertalk929.com

Police: Drug duo caught with cocaine and marijuana on interstate stop

Eight charges were levied against two East Tennessee men caught with cocaine on Interstate 81 in Washington County, Virginia by officers of a multi-jurisdictional unit including Kingsport and TBI personnel. Nickerson Jean-Baptiste, 36, of Church Hill, and, Djuan Anthony Lewis, 47, of Kingsport are being held without bond on various...
KINGSPORT, TN
WGAL

Route 15 now open following crash

STRABAN TOWNSHIP, Pa. — An early morning crash involving a pick-up truck and trailer affected traffic in Adams County. According to emergency dispatchers, the crash occurred just after 6 a.m. Sunday, along Route 15, in Straban Township, near mile marker 15.6. Dispatchers say the truck ran off the road.
ADAMS COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

Pennsylvania man arrested for alleged Chester County massage spa rape

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — According to the Chester County District Attorney’s Office, a Montgomery County man was arrested for allegedly raping a woman who worked for a spa during a massage in Phoenixville, Chester County. According to the district attorney’s office, 36-year-old Keith Cleghorn of Stowe, Pennsylvania...
CHESTER COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

Two teens charged in Lancaster County after school threat

MOUNT JOY BOROUGH, Pa. (WHTM) — Two 15-year-old boys were charged with terroristic threats and conspiracy after allegedly posting threatening online messages about a school. Mt. Joy Borough Police say that because of the threats, the school involved was closed the day. Get severe weather alerts with newsletters and...
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

PSPCA removes 21 dogs from Lancaster County breeder

PHILADELPHIA, PA. (WHTM) — Citing concerns for the animals’ welfare, the Pennsylvania SPCA’s Humane Law Enforcement team reported they rescued 21 dogs from a breeder’s property on Cain’s Road in Gap, Lancaster County, on Thursday, January 19. According to the PSPCA, their enforcement officers were...
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Body of missing Pennsylvania mom found wrapped in plastic in shallow grave

The body of a missing Pennsylvania mother was found wrapped in plastic in a shallow grave on Wednesday, CBS Philadelphia reports. Jennifer Brown, 43, of Limerick Township, was reported missing more than two weeks ago after she failed to pick up her young son from his bus stop.Montgomery County District Attorney Kevin Steele said Brown's body was found partially buried late Wednesday afternoon in Royersford, which is located about 30 miles northwest of Philadelphia. CBS Philadelphia's chopper was over police activity Wednesday connected to the case at an industrial complex in Royersford.Detectives remained on scene to process evidence, which is less...
ROYERSFORD, PA
local21news.com

Winter Weather Advisory for certain Central PA counties tomorrow

Mostly cloudy skies are on tap for tonight with lows in the upper 20s. Clouds will increase again heading into Sunday. Clouds will continue to thicken on Sunday with more rain developing during the day. A little wet snow may mix in as well, especially along and northwest of I-81. The rain/snow mix will wrap up quickly by Monday morning. Winter weather impacts are expected to be minimal with up to an inch possible across the higher terrain of Mifflin, Perry, and Juniata. A thin glaze of ice is also possible. Some roads may become briefly slick tomorrow afternoon and evening in those areas. The rest of Central PA will see plain rain. More wet weather is likely on Wednesday. This system also has the potential mix with a little bit of snow as well. Impacts again, look minimal. Colder air will follow for the second half of next week with highs in the 30s.
PERRY COUNTY, PA
PennLive.com

Will Pa. see some snow this weekend? Check the snowfall map

The forecast for the Harrisburg area, and much of Pennsylvania, this weekend is not very inspiring: gray, windy, chilly, rainy. There’s a chance of snow, though, primarily Sunday night into Monday. It’s not going to be the fun, snowman-making kind; though. We’re looking at a wet layer of snow, less than an inch, unless you’re north or west of the capital.
HARRISBURG, PA
Kristen Walters

Local grocery store closing in Pennsylvania after 24 years

A beloved local grocery store is closing one of its two locations in Pennsylvania next month after serving the community for over 24 years. Read on to learn more. On Saturday, February 11, 2023, the popular local grocery store Weiser's Market will be closing its store located at 805 Main Street in Akron, Pennsylvania, according to a post on the business's Facebook page.
AKRON, PA

