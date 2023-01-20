Read full article on original website
WGAL
York County coroner's office: 3 people found dead in West Manchester Township
WEST MANCHESTER TOWNSHIP, Pa. — The York County coroner's office says three people were found dead in West Manchester Township. Police said they responded to an address on Loman Avenue Wednesday morning for a "critical incident." In a news release, police said, "We want to make sure the public...
1 child taken to hospital after school van overturns in Pennsylvania
EARL TOWNSHIP, Pa. (CBS) -- Chopper 3 was live Tuesday over an overturned school van in Earl Township, Berks County.The van flipped into a ditch off Route 73 at Pond Road. The school van had three students around elementary age and one child was taken to the hospital.Pennsylvania State Police says an SUV going east on Route 73 turned left to go on Pond Road in front of the school van which was going west.Both drivers were taken to the hospital and officials say the injuries are minor.
Crashes during storm snarling traffic on I-78, Route 309
Snow is making for slick travel Wednesday afternoon in the Lehigh Valley, as a crash on Interstate 78 has snarled traffic in Northampton County. By 1:15 p.m. the crash on I-78 East between the Route 309 interchange and Route 412 had both lanes of traffic at a standstill, and vehicles backing up on the ramp from Route 309 North to I-78 East.
supertalk929.com
Police: Drug duo caught with cocaine and marijuana on interstate stop
Eight charges were levied against two East Tennessee men caught with cocaine on Interstate 81 in Washington County, Virginia by officers of a multi-jurisdictional unit including Kingsport and TBI personnel. Nickerson Jean-Baptiste, 36, of Church Hill, and, Djuan Anthony Lewis, 47, of Kingsport are being held without bond on various...
WGAL
Route 15 now open following crash
STRABAN TOWNSHIP, Pa. — An early morning crash involving a pick-up truck and trailer affected traffic in Adams County. According to emergency dispatchers, the crash occurred just after 6 a.m. Sunday, along Route 15, in Straban Township, near mile marker 15.6. Dispatchers say the truck ran off the road.
local21news.com
Rt. 15 now opened after trailer and pickup collide, causing injuries
ADAMS COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — UPDATE | According to 511 PA, all lanes of Rt. 15 have now been opened. PREVIOUS COVERAGE | Police say they are currently working to pull a trailer out of a ditch after it slammed into a pickup truck and veered off the road.
abc27.com
Pennsylvania man arrested for alleged Chester County massage spa rape
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — According to the Chester County District Attorney’s Office, a Montgomery County man was arrested for allegedly raping a woman who worked for a spa during a massage in Phoenixville, Chester County. According to the district attorney’s office, 36-year-old Keith Cleghorn of Stowe, Pennsylvania...
Pennsylvania Game Commission Warns Residents of a Unique Visitor to the Area
Chester County is no stranger to rare animal sightings, and neither is nearby Bucks County as a one-year anniversary approaches of a coyotes being spotted in the area. Authorities are warning residents to remain diligent. Gregory Vellner wrote about the local animals for NewsBreak.
Child dead, man injured after early morning house fire in Reading
A 13-year-old has died and 63-year-old in critical condition following an early morning house fire Saturday in the Millmont section of Reading. Firefighters responded to the 600 block of Summit Ave at approximately 4am for a structure fire with reports of multiple occupants trapped. Arriving on-scene, crews found heavy fire...
Pennsylvania state trooper arrested following alleged road rage incident
Witnesses say he forced another vehicle off the road near Longwood Gardens and pointed his gun at other cars.
abc27.com
Two teens charged in Lancaster County after school threat
MOUNT JOY BOROUGH, Pa. (WHTM) — Two 15-year-old boys were charged with terroristic threats and conspiracy after allegedly posting threatening online messages about a school. Mt. Joy Borough Police say that because of the threats, the school involved was closed the day. Get severe weather alerts with newsletters and...
21 dogs taken from Lancaster County breeder over health and living condition concerns
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — Over two dozen dogs were removed from a Lancaster County property this week due to concerns for their health. According to the Pennsylvania SPCA's Human Law Enforcement team, 21 dogs were rescued from a property in Gap on Thursday, Jan. 19. Acting on a tip...
Duo Dumped Chemicals On Berks Walmart Floor, Police Say
Two men are wanted by police after authorities say they dumped chemical liquids on the floor of a Berks County Walmart. The pair walked into the Tilden Ridge Drive store at about 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 14, said Tilden Township police in a statement. Once inside, the suspects walked...
WGAL
Pennsylvania SPCA removes 21 dogs from breeder's property in Gap, Lancaster County
GAP, Pa. — The Pennsylvania SPCA says it rescued 21 dogs from a breeder's property in Lancaster County over concerns for their welfare. The group said it was acting on a tip from the Bureau of Dog Law that the animals were living in unsanitary conditions and had improper housing.
abc27.com
PSPCA removes 21 dogs from Lancaster County breeder
PHILADELPHIA, PA. (WHTM) — Citing concerns for the animals’ welfare, the Pennsylvania SPCA’s Humane Law Enforcement team reported they rescued 21 dogs from a breeder’s property on Cain’s Road in Gap, Lancaster County, on Thursday, January 19. According to the PSPCA, their enforcement officers were...
Body of missing Pennsylvania mom found wrapped in plastic in shallow grave
The body of a missing Pennsylvania mother was found wrapped in plastic in a shallow grave on Wednesday, CBS Philadelphia reports. Jennifer Brown, 43, of Limerick Township, was reported missing more than two weeks ago after she failed to pick up her young son from his bus stop.Montgomery County District Attorney Kevin Steele said Brown's body was found partially buried late Wednesday afternoon in Royersford, which is located about 30 miles northwest of Philadelphia. CBS Philadelphia's chopper was over police activity Wednesday connected to the case at an industrial complex in Royersford.Detectives remained on scene to process evidence, which is less...
local21news.com
Winter Weather Advisory for certain Central PA counties tomorrow
Mostly cloudy skies are on tap for tonight with lows in the upper 20s. Clouds will increase again heading into Sunday. Clouds will continue to thicken on Sunday with more rain developing during the day. A little wet snow may mix in as well, especially along and northwest of I-81. The rain/snow mix will wrap up quickly by Monday morning. Winter weather impacts are expected to be minimal with up to an inch possible across the higher terrain of Mifflin, Perry, and Juniata. A thin glaze of ice is also possible. Some roads may become briefly slick tomorrow afternoon and evening in those areas. The rest of Central PA will see plain rain. More wet weather is likely on Wednesday. This system also has the potential mix with a little bit of snow as well. Impacts again, look minimal. Colder air will follow for the second half of next week with highs in the 30s.
MS-13 Member Accused Of Murdering 20-Year-Old Autistic Woman In Aberdeen: Police
An undocumented immigrant from El Salvador believed to be a member of the MS-13 street gang has been charged with strangling a 20-year-old autistic woman to death last summer in Harford County, police say. The Aberdeen Police Department announced on Thursday, Jan. 19 that a 17-year-old boy has been charged...
Will Pa. see some snow this weekend? Check the snowfall map
The forecast for the Harrisburg area, and much of Pennsylvania, this weekend is not very inspiring: gray, windy, chilly, rainy. There’s a chance of snow, though, primarily Sunday night into Monday. It’s not going to be the fun, snowman-making kind; though. We’re looking at a wet layer of snow, less than an inch, unless you’re north or west of the capital.
Local grocery store closing in Pennsylvania after 24 years
A beloved local grocery store is closing one of its two locations in Pennsylvania next month after serving the community for over 24 years. Read on to learn more. On Saturday, February 11, 2023, the popular local grocery store Weiser's Market will be closing its store located at 805 Main Street in Akron, Pennsylvania, according to a post on the business's Facebook page.
