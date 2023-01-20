Former High-Ranking SEC Official Blasts Crypto Lender Nexo’s $45,000,000 Settlement Deal With US Regulator

Read full article on original website
Related
dailyhodl.com
Majority of Dogecoin (DOGE) Holders Now in Profit After Shiba Inu Rival Rallies 32% This Month: IntoTheBlock
A leading analytics firm shows that the majority of Dogecoin (DOGE) holders are now seeing gains after its strong performance this month. IntoTheBlock reveals that 62% of Dogecoin owners are in the green with 36% nursing losses and 2% breaking even. The top Shiba Inu (SHIB) competitor is witnessing bullish...
dailyhodl.com
Crypto Banks Borrow $13,600,000,000 From Federal Home Loan Banks To Meet Customer Withdrawals: Report
Two crypto-friendly US banks have borrowed at least $13.6 billion from Federal Home Loan (FHL) Banks to deal with a tidal wave of customer withdrawals amid the digital asset bear market, according to a new report from the Wall Street Journal (WSJ). The FHL Bank System was created by the...
dailyhodl.com
Crypto Strategist Who Nailed 2023 Bitcoin Rally Says Real BTC Move Is Yet To Come – Here Are His Targets
The popular analyst who correctly called Bitcoin’s rally this month says BTC still has more upside potential despite the king crypto’s nearly 38% year-to-date surge. Pseudonymous analyst DonAlt tells his 456,500 Twitter followers that near the end of this month, BTC could see an influx of fresh capital from high timeframe (HTF) investors.
dailyhodl.com
Analyst Benjamin Cowen Issues Crypto Warning, Says Bitcoin (BTC) Rally Likely Unsustainable – Here’s Why
Popular crypto strategist Benjamin Cowen is questioning the sustainability of the current Bitcoin (BTC) rally based on historical precedence. Cowen tells his 782,000 YouTube subscribers that Bitcoin could replicate its early 2020 trajectory where the flagship crypto asset initially rallied before plunging significantly. Bitcoin reached a high of $10,500 before...
dailyhodl.com
Top Bloomberg Analyst Says Bitcoin (BTC) Should Add Another Zero To Price – But There’s a Catch
Bloomberg Intelligence senior macro strategist Mike McGlone says Bitcoin (BTC) is likely to hit six figures, but the timing of such a rise remains unclear. In a new interview with crypto influencer Scott Melker, McGlone warns traders that the price of the king crypto is likely to dip down to the $15,000 price level before making a run to new all-time highs.
dailyhodl.com
Top Analyst Forecasts Imminent XRP Surge, Says Bitcoin and One Low-Cap Altcoin Set To Rally
A closely followed crypto strategist believes payments network XRP is likely ready to rally while seeing more upside potential for Bitcoin (BTC) and one under-the-radar altcoin. Pseudonymous analyst Cantering Clark tells his 159,200 Twitter followers that it’s “almost time” for XRP to burst to the upside. “XRP...
dailyhodl.com
Crypto Gaming Project Explodes 185% in Two Weeks As Layer-2 Ethereum Ecosystem Heats Up
A gaming-focused altcoin built on Ethereum (ETH) is recording big gains, leading most of the crypto markets over the last month. MAGIC is the native token and “natural resource” of Treasure, a project that aims to be a decentralized video game ecosystem. Originally built on top of the...
dailyhodl.com
CNBC’s Jim Cramer Warns Investors To Stay Away From Crypto, Says Bitcoin Not a Hedge ‘Against Anything’
CNBC host Jim Cramer is once again warning investors to stay away from crypto assets and Bitcoin (BTC), instead saying they should opt for gold. In a new update, the host of Mad Money says that the top digital asset by market cap’s latest price bounce hasn’t convinced him of its legitimacy.
dailyhodl.com
Ethereum-Based Gaming Altcoin Suddenly Erupts Ahead of $60,000,000 Token Unlock
An Ethereum (ETH)-based gaming altcoin surged this weekend ahead of a large token unlocking event, defying conventional trading wisdom. Axie Infinity (AXS) rallied from trading around $9.20 on Saturday to a high of $13.84 on Sunday, a more than 50% increase. AXS, the 41st-ranked crypto asset by market cap, has...
dailyhodl.com
Embattled Crypto Broker Genesis Aiming To Come Back From Bankruptcy in Coming Months: Report
Troubled crypto lender Genesis is reportedly confident that it could emerge from its bankruptcy proceedings in just a few months. According to a new report by Reuters, Sean O’Neal, an attorney for Genesis, says that the embattled crypto firm could resolve matters with its creditors as soon as this week and potentially restart its operations by late May.
dailyhodl.com
Analytics Firm Glassnode Issues Bitcoin Alert, Says BTC May Face Sell Pressure From This Investor Cohort
Market intelligence firm Glassnode says that Bitcoin (BTC) could soon face sell-side pressure from short-term holders (STHs) eager to cash in on the king crypto’s latest price uptick. In a new analytics report, Glassnode finds Bitcoin’s recent surge to $23,000 pushed 97.5% of its short-term holders into the green...
dailyhodl.com
Little-Known Ethereum Altcoin Soars 106% After Receiving Surprise Boost From Coinbase
A small-cap altcoin project built on Ethereum is surging after earning a sudden boost from Coinbase. The crypto giant says it’s adding Threshold (T) to its listing roadmap. The announcement is a signal that Coinbase may soon add the coin to its global exchange. Coinbase created its listing roadmap...
dailyhodl.com
Can Avalanche (AVAX) Do a 50X? Crypto Bull Mark Yusko Says Ethereum and Layer Ones To Outrun Next Bitcoin Rally
Morgan Creek Capital CIO Mark Yusko says Avalanche (AVAX) has the potential to go on a massive surge and outperform the rest of the crypto market in the next cycle. In a new interview with Paul Barron, the crypto veteran says the smart contract platform could skyrocket 50x in the next bull market cycle, as long as Bitcoin (BTC) and the overall digital asset market succeed.
dailyhodl.com
‘Enormously Bullish’ Indicator Suggesting Crypto Rebound, Says SkyBridge Capital CEO Anthony Scaramucci
The chief executive of hedge fund SkyBridge Capital reportedly says that an “enormously bullish” indicator is hinting at a rebound for risk assets and crypto. According to a new report by Bloomberg, Anthony Scaramucci says that he believes the U.S. Federal Reserve will pause its monetary tightening policies once it reaches its goal, sparking a crypto rally and the “rebirth of risk assets.”
dailyhodl.com
Regulators in New York Taking Aim at Crypto Firms That Mishandle Customer Funds: Report
The New York state financial regulator is preparing to release new guidelines aimed at preventing another co-mingling crypto collapse like FTX. According to a new report from Reuters, the New York State Department of Financial Services (NYDFS) is releasing regulations today that will ensure that crypto companies will keep customers’ digital assets separate from their own.
dailyhodl.com
Coin Bureau Makes Prediction on Circle’s USDC, Issues Stark Warning – Here’s His Outlook
The host of the popular crypto channel Coin Bureau is predicting one US dollar-pegged stablecoin is poised to run the market. Coin Bureau host Guy Turner tells his 2.2 million subscribers that Circle’s USD Coin (USDC), the second-largest stablecoin by market cap, is on its way to overtaking Tether’s USDT as the world’s dominant stablecoin.
dailyhodl.com
Here’s What’s Next for XRP, Fantom, Aptos and Two Additional Altcoins, According to Popular Crypto Analyst
Popular crypto analyst Michaël van de Poppe is updating his outlook on XRP, Fantom (FTM), Aptos (APT) and two other altcoins. Van de Poppe tells his 646,200 Twitter followers that XRP must hold a key support level or it may see significant downside potential. “Now, I’d like to see...
dailyhodl.com
Largest Crypto Hedge Fund in the World Says DeFi Will Drive the Next Crypto Bull Market
Crypto hedge fund giant Pantera Capital says that one sector of the digital asset space will be the life force of the next bull market cycle. In Pantera’s latest newsletter, chief investment officer (CIO) Joey Krug says that decentralized finance (DeFi) will act as the foundation for the next bull market.
dailyhodl.com
Institutions Fade Crypto Rally, Go Short on Bitcoin (BTC) As Markets Bounce: Coinshares
Digital assets manager CoinShares says large institutional investors aren’t convinced by the recent rallies in crypto markets. In the latest Digital Asset Fund Flows Weekly Report, CoinShares finds evidence of bearishness among North American investors as short Bitcoin (BTC) investment products saw inflows last week. “Digital asset investment products...
dailyhodl.com
Bankrupt Crypto Lender Genesis Owes Over $3,800,000,000 to Firm’s Largest 50 Creditors
New documents reveal that embattled crypto lender Genesis owes billions of dollars to its 50 largest creditors. In recent voluntary bankruptcy filings, the crypto firm divulges that it owes $3.8 billion to its largest creditors, which include hedge fund manager VanEck and the Stellar Development Foundation, the developers of XRP rival Stellar (XLM).
Comments / 0