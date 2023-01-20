ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Former High-Ranking SEC Official Blasts Crypto Lender Nexo’s $45,000,000 Settlement Deal With US Regulator

By Mehron Rokhy
dailyhodl.com
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
dailyhodl.com

Analyst Benjamin Cowen Issues Crypto Warning, Says Bitcoin (BTC) Rally Likely Unsustainable – Here’s Why

Popular crypto strategist Benjamin Cowen is questioning the sustainability of the current Bitcoin (BTC) rally based on historical precedence. Cowen tells his 782,000 YouTube subscribers that Bitcoin could replicate its early 2020 trajectory where the flagship crypto asset initially rallied before plunging significantly. Bitcoin reached a high of $10,500 before...
dailyhodl.com

Top Bloomberg Analyst Says Bitcoin (BTC) Should Add Another Zero To Price – But There’s a Catch

Bloomberg Intelligence senior macro strategist Mike McGlone says Bitcoin (BTC) is likely to hit six figures, but the timing of such a rise remains unclear. In a new interview with crypto influencer Scott Melker, McGlone warns traders that the price of the king crypto is likely to dip down to the $15,000 price level before making a run to new all-time highs.
dailyhodl.com

Ethereum-Based Gaming Altcoin Suddenly Erupts Ahead of $60,000,000 Token Unlock

An Ethereum (ETH)-based gaming altcoin surged this weekend ahead of a large token unlocking event, defying conventional trading wisdom. Axie Infinity (AXS) rallied from trading around $9.20 on Saturday to a high of $13.84 on Sunday, a more than 50% increase. AXS, the 41st-ranked crypto asset by market cap, has...
dailyhodl.com

Embattled Crypto Broker Genesis Aiming To Come Back From Bankruptcy in Coming Months: Report

Troubled crypto lender Genesis is reportedly confident that it could emerge from its bankruptcy proceedings in just a few months. According to a new report by Reuters, Sean O’Neal, an attorney for Genesis, says that the embattled crypto firm could resolve matters with its creditors as soon as this week and potentially restart its operations by late May.
dailyhodl.com

Can Avalanche (AVAX) Do a 50X? Crypto Bull Mark Yusko Says Ethereum and Layer Ones To Outrun Next Bitcoin Rally

Morgan Creek Capital CIO Mark Yusko says Avalanche (AVAX) has the potential to go on a massive surge and outperform the rest of the crypto market in the next cycle. In a new interview with Paul Barron, the crypto veteran says the smart contract platform could skyrocket 50x in the next bull market cycle, as long as Bitcoin (BTC) and the overall digital asset market succeed.
dailyhodl.com

‘Enormously Bullish’ Indicator Suggesting Crypto Rebound, Says SkyBridge Capital CEO Anthony Scaramucci

The chief executive of hedge fund SkyBridge Capital reportedly says that an “enormously bullish” indicator is hinting at a rebound for risk assets and crypto. According to a new report by Bloomberg, Anthony Scaramucci says that he believes the U.S. Federal Reserve will pause its monetary tightening policies once it reaches its goal, sparking a crypto rally and the “rebirth of risk assets.”
dailyhodl.com

Regulators in New York Taking Aim at Crypto Firms That Mishandle Customer Funds: Report

The New York state financial regulator is preparing to release new guidelines aimed at preventing another co-mingling crypto collapse like FTX. According to a new report from Reuters, the New York State Department of Financial Services (NYDFS) is releasing regulations today that will ensure that crypto companies will keep customers’ digital assets separate from their own.
NEW YORK STATE
dailyhodl.com

Coin Bureau Makes Prediction on Circle’s USDC, Issues Stark Warning – Here’s His Outlook

The host of the popular crypto channel Coin Bureau is predicting one US dollar-pegged stablecoin is poised to run the market. Coin Bureau host Guy Turner tells his 2.2 million subscribers that Circle’s USD Coin (USDC), the second-largest stablecoin by market cap, is on its way to overtaking Tether’s USDT as the world’s dominant stablecoin.
dailyhodl.com

Institutions Fade Crypto Rally, Go Short on Bitcoin (BTC) As Markets Bounce: Coinshares

Digital assets manager CoinShares says large institutional investors aren’t convinced by the recent rallies in crypto markets. In the latest Digital Asset Fund Flows Weekly Report, CoinShares finds evidence of bearishness among North American investors as short Bitcoin (BTC) investment products saw inflows last week. “Digital asset investment products...
dailyhodl.com

Bankrupt Crypto Lender Genesis Owes Over $3,800,000,000 to Firm’s Largest 50 Creditors

New documents reveal that embattled crypto lender Genesis owes billions of dollars to its 50 largest creditors. In recent voluntary bankruptcy filings, the crypto firm divulges that it owes $3.8 billion to its largest creditors, which include hedge fund manager VanEck and the Stellar Development Foundation, the developers of XRP rival Stellar (XLM).

Comments / 0

Community Policy