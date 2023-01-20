ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Green Bay, WI

Athlon Sports

NFL World Reacts To The Tom Brady, Raiders Announcement

The NFL world today is fixated on Tom Brady and Aaron Rodgers.  Questions continue to follow the future Hall-of-Famers regarding their future. Is retirement on the table? What about a change of scenery? In the case of Brady, a report emerged Tuesday indicating Brady may play in 2023... just ...
TAMPA, FL
Pro Football Rumors

Keenan McCardell on Buccaneers' OC radar

Keenan McCardell continues to generate interest on the offensive coordinator market, marking the first time the former Pro Bowl wide receiver has done so. Following his Patriots OC interview, McCardell is set for a Buccaneers interview, Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times tweets. The Pats went with their long-rumored favorite — Bill O’Brien — for their play-calling role, but the New England meeting was believed to be McCardell’s first for an OC post. The experienced wideouts coach will now make a trip for a second such interview.
TAMPA, FL
Pro Football Rumors

Broncos, interim HC Jerry Rosburg part ways

Broncos interim head coach Jerry Rosburg recently threw his hat in the ring for the team’s full-time job, but the veteran coach won’t be sticking around Denver in any capacity. According to ESPN’s Field Yates, Rosburg has been let go by the Broncos and won’t be a part of the next coaching staff.
DENVER, CO
Pro Football Rumors

Report: Tom Brady, Todd Bowles had complaints about offense's predictability

Bowles and Brady complained about the offense’s predictability, according to the Tampa Bay Times’ Rick Stroud, who adds the team’s lack of commitment to the run game was one of the issues. Bowles believed teams had caught onto Leftwich’s offense, which tumbled off its elite perch of previous years, and Brady's problems with the offense emerged back in December.
TAMPA, FL
The Spun

Broncos Have Reportedly 'Made Decision' On Coaching Offer

The Denver Broncos have already interviewed Sean Payton for their head coaching position, and are reportedly planning a second meeting with the former Saints head coach. If FS1's Colin Cowherd is correct, Denver doesn't even need to speak with Payton again. On "The Herd" Tuesday afternoon, Cowherd ...
DENVER, CO
Pro Football Rumors

Texans schedule second HC interviews with Mike Kafka, Ejiro Evero

The 35-year-old met virtually with the Texans this past Sunday, one day after New York’s surprisingly successful campaign came to an end with a loss to the Philadelphia Eagles in the divisional round. Now, he is set to interview in person with Houston’s front office. Aaron Wilson of KPRC2 notes that the sit-down is scheduled to take place in Houston on Wednesday.
HOUSTON, TX
Pro Football Rumors

Dolphins to interview Vic Fangio, two others for DC job

Vic Fangio will interview for a third defensive coordinator position during this year’s cycle. The Dolphins’ previously rumored interest will produce a meeting. Miami is set for interviews with Fangio, Seahawks assistant Sean Desai and Saints co-DC Kris Richard, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL.com. Fangio and Desai worked together with the Bears, while Richard has been a fixture in defensive coordinator searches in recent offseasons.
MIAMI, FL
Pro Football Rumors

Jaguars want to re-sign TE Evan Engram

Evan Engram‘s one-year “prove it” deal ended up benefiting both him and the Jaguars. The former first-round pick provided a significant boost at a position the Jaguars had struggled to staff for many years. The former Giants draftee caught 73 passes for 766 yards — both career-high...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Pro Football Rumors

Broncos DC Ejiro Evero set for second Colts interview

Two offseasons ago, the Rams promoted Ejiro Evero from safeties coach — his role from 2017-20 — to their defensive backs coach. This offseason, two teams are seriously considering him for head coaching positions. The Broncos’ defensive coordinator has made it to the finalist stage with the Texans...
DENVER, CO
Pro Football Rumors

Chargers request OC interview with Bills' Joe Brady

[RELATED: 2023 Offensive/Defensive Coordinator Search Tracker]. Garafolo adds that Brady has “multiple requests” from teams, and considering his current title, we can assume these mystery suitors are eyeing the coach for OC opportunities. It’s uncertain which (if any) interviews Brady will consider taking, according to Garafolo. Following...
Pro Football Rumors

Sean Payton reportedly expected to meet with Broncos, Cardinals

The former Saints head coach is set to meet with the Broncos in Denver for a second interview, as detailed by NOLA.com’s Jeff Duncan. That initial report was quickly met by others confirming that nothing firm has been scheduled for the Broncos and their coaching finalists as of yet, but in a follow-up, Duncan tweets that the 59-year-old will travel to Denver this Wednesday, suggesting he will interview that night or Thursday.
DENVER, CO
Pro Football Rumors

Dolphins to interview Anthony Campanile for DC job

After three years with the Dolphins organization, Anthony Campanile is eyeing a promotion. NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reports that the Dolphins will interview their linebackers coach for their vacant defensive coordinator gig. Campanile had a long collegiate coaching career prior to his stint with the Dolphins. He coached defensive...
MIAMI, FL
Pro Football Rumors

Pro Football Rumors

