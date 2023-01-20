Read full article on original website
NFL World Reacts To The Tom Brady, Raiders Announcement
The NFL world today is fixated on Tom Brady and Aaron Rodgers. Questions continue to follow the future Hall-of-Famers regarding their future. Is retirement on the table? What about a change of scenery? In the case of Brady, a report emerged Tuesday indicating Brady may play in 2023... just ...
Keenan McCardell on Buccaneers' OC radar
Keenan McCardell continues to generate interest on the offensive coordinator market, marking the first time the former Pro Bowl wide receiver has done so. Following his Patriots OC interview, McCardell is set for a Buccaneers interview, Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times tweets. The Pats went with their long-rumored favorite — Bill O’Brien — for their play-calling role, but the New England meeting was believed to be McCardell’s first for an OC post. The experienced wideouts coach will now make a trip for a second such interview.
Broncos, interim HC Jerry Rosburg part ways
Broncos interim head coach Jerry Rosburg recently threw his hat in the ring for the team’s full-time job, but the veteran coach won’t be sticking around Denver in any capacity. According to ESPN’s Field Yates, Rosburg has been let go by the Broncos and won’t be a part of the next coaching staff.
Report: Tom Brady, Todd Bowles had complaints about offense's predictability
Bowles and Brady complained about the offense’s predictability, according to the Tampa Bay Times’ Rick Stroud, who adds the team’s lack of commitment to the run game was one of the issues. Bowles believed teams had caught onto Leftwich’s offense, which tumbled off its elite perch of previous years, and Brady's problems with the offense emerged back in December.
Broncos Have Reportedly 'Made Decision' On Coaching Offer
The Denver Broncos have already interviewed Sean Payton for their head coaching position, and are reportedly planning a second meeting with the former Saints head coach. If FS1's Colin Cowherd is correct, Denver doesn't even need to speak with Payton again. On "The Herd" Tuesday afternoon, Cowherd ...
Vikings to interview Brian Flores, Mike Pettine for DC job
Like Frank Reich and Eric Bieniemy, Brian Flores is navigating an offseason that includes both head-coaching and coordinator interest. The Steelers assistant remains a front-runner for the Cardinals’ HC job and has met with the Falcons about their DC post. More coordinator meetings are on the former HC’s docket.
Report: Jeff Saturday gets second interview for Colts HC job, others still in mix
The Colts lost seven of their final eight games, finishing 4-12-1. The team had not lost seven games to close out a campaign since its inaugural season in 1953. But Jim Irsay still looks to be pushing to keep Jeff Saturday, the interim head coach he stunned the NFL by hiring in November.
Texans schedule second HC interviews with Mike Kafka, Ejiro Evero
The 35-year-old met virtually with the Texans this past Sunday, one day after New York’s surprisingly successful campaign came to an end with a loss to the Philadelphia Eagles in the divisional round. Now, he is set to interview in person with Houston’s front office. Aaron Wilson of KPRC2 notes that the sit-down is scheduled to take place in Houston on Wednesday.
Steve Wilks, Frank Reich set for second Panthers HC interviews
The Carolina interim HC and the former Colts HC are the first known finalists for the full-time gig, Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero of NFL.com note. Wilks gained steam throughout his interim run, while Reich has interviewed with both the Panthers and Cardinals. Carolina is believed to be targeting experience...
Dolphins to interview Vic Fangio, two others for DC job
Vic Fangio will interview for a third defensive coordinator position during this year’s cycle. The Dolphins’ previously rumored interest will produce a meeting. Miami is set for interviews with Fangio, Seahawks assistant Sean Desai and Saints co-DC Kris Richard, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL.com. Fangio and Desai worked together with the Bears, while Richard has been a fixture in defensive coordinator searches in recent offseasons.
Chargers, Commanders to interview Rams’ Thomas Brown for OC
Thomas Brown interviewed for the Texans’ head coaching job, but he will also have the chance at two coordinator positions soon. The Chargers and Commanders will meet with the Rams’ tight ends coach this week. Mentioned previously as a Commanders candidate, Brown will meet with the NFC East...
Report: Chargers to conduct OC interviews with Luke Steckel, Greg Olson
The Chargers’ search for a new offensive coordinator is continuing, and two more names have been added to the list of candidates. Los Angeles will conduct an interview with Titans tight ends coach Luke Steckel this week, reports Tom Pelissero of NFL Network. The 37-year-old began his coaching career...
Jaguars want to re-sign TE Evan Engram
Evan Engram‘s one-year “prove it” deal ended up benefiting both him and the Jaguars. The former first-round pick provided a significant boost at a position the Jaguars had struggled to staff for many years. The former Giants draftee caught 73 passes for 766 yards — both career-high...
Broncos DC Ejiro Evero set for second Colts interview
Two offseasons ago, the Rams promoted Ejiro Evero from safeties coach — his role from 2017-20 — to their defensive backs coach. This offseason, two teams are seriously considering him for head coaching positions. The Broncos’ defensive coordinator has made it to the finalist stage with the Texans...
Colts still waiting for interview with 49ers DC DeMeco Ryans
The Colts are moving on to second interviews with some head-coaching candidates, but they’re still hoping to get one individual in the building for a first interview. According to Rob Maaddi of the Associated Press, the Colts still want to speak with 49ers defensive coordinator DeMeco Ryans. The Colts...
Giants GM addresses future of Daniel Jones, Saquon Barkley
The Giants’ situation with two of this year’s top free agents may be evolving. After the team held Saquon Barkley negotiations during its bye week and did not discuss a deal with Daniel Jones, the two offensive pillars may have flipped in priority. Second-year GM Joe Schoen was...
Chargers request OC interview with Bills' Joe Brady
[RELATED: 2023 Offensive/Defensive Coordinator Search Tracker]. Garafolo adds that Brady has “multiple requests” from teams, and considering his current title, we can assume these mystery suitors are eyeing the coach for OC opportunities. It’s uncertain which (if any) interviews Brady will consider taking, according to Garafolo. Following...
Sean Payton reportedly expected to meet with Broncos, Cardinals
The former Saints head coach is set to meet with the Broncos in Denver for a second interview, as detailed by NOLA.com’s Jeff Duncan. That initial report was quickly met by others confirming that nothing firm has been scheduled for the Broncos and their coaching finalists as of yet, but in a follow-up, Duncan tweets that the 59-year-old will travel to Denver this Wednesday, suggesting he will interview that night or Thursday.
Buccaneers request OC interview with Jaguars' Jim Bob Cooter
Jim Bob Cooter is back on the offensive coordinator radar. Being out of the play-calling mix for the past four seasons, the former Lions OC received an interview request Tuesday. The Buccaneers want to meet with the Jaguars’ passing-game coordinator about their OC role, according to Jeremy Fowler of ESPN.com....
Dolphins to interview Anthony Campanile for DC job
After three years with the Dolphins organization, Anthony Campanile is eyeing a promotion. NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reports that the Dolphins will interview their linebackers coach for their vacant defensive coordinator gig. Campanile had a long collegiate coaching career prior to his stint with the Dolphins. He coached defensive...
