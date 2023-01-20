In partnership with New Voices Foundation, ESSENCE recently returned with Shop ESSENCE Live, where vendors from our personal E-commerce platform are interviewed for a little more insight into their brands and business ventures. For its latest episode, host NöNe Dunivan chats with Shunta Grant, owner of Best Today®, a company changing the way that women plan and live out their days! In this episode, Shunta discusses how she started her career as a private practice attorney and took lessons she learned there to create a company to help all women add their health and humanity into their daily plans by creating planning products that allow you to narrow your focus on what’s most important one day at a time.

5 HOURS AGO