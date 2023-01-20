Read full article on original website
Alabama 5-Star Quarterback Commit Reacts To Ohio State Offer
Five-star quarterback Julian Sayin is one of the most coveted recruits in the 2024 class, but he says he's staying committed to the University of Alabama despite other offers. Per 247Sports Steve Wiltfong, Sayin is "locked in" with the Tide as programs like Ohio State and Miami continue to pursue ...
atozsports.com
Recruiting analyst claims in-state recruit is ‘as close as they get’ to being committed to Tennessee Vols
One of the Tennessee Vols‘ top in-state recruiting targets is 2024 four-star safety Boo Carter. Carter, 5-foot-10/184 lbs from Chattanooga, TN, is rated in 247Sports’ composite rankings as the No. 32 athlete in the nation and the No. 5 player in the state of Tennessee. He’s also rated as the No. 270 overall player in the 2024 recruiting class.
atozsports.com
Former Tennessee Vols transfer portal target who landed with Georgia reportedly arrested
A player that the Tennessee Vols were pursuing in the NCAA transfer portal last month was reportedly arrested early Monday morning. Former Mississippi State wide receiver RaRa Thomas, who landed with the Georgia Bulldogs, was reportedly arrested on a felony charge of false imprisonment and misdemeanor charge of family violence.
atozsports.com
Why the Chiefs should call the Bengals out this week over the false narrative they’re pushing
The Kansas City Chiefs will host the Cincinnati Bengals this upcoming Sunday for a chance to play in Super Bowl LVII. It’ll be the second straight year the two teams have met in Kansas City to play in the AFC Championship game. The Bengals reached the AFC Championship game...
atozsports.com
Chiefs: Recent news confirms suspicion surrounding Patrick Mahomes
The Kansas City Chiefs almost suffered something worse than a loss in their game against the Jacksonville Jaguars. For a brief moment, I’m sure the NFL world stopped on its axis, and held its collective breath as Patrick Mahomes limped off the field in the first quarter. If you...
atozsports.com
Andy Reid reveals who Chiefs’ emergency QB would’ve been if Chad Henne would’ve suffered an injury
The Kansas City Chiefs only had two quarterbacks active on Saturday for their playoff game against the Jacksonville Jaguars. When Patrick Mahomes suffered an ankle injury in the first quarter, it forced veteran backup Chad Henne into the game. Henne has been in the NFL since 2008 when he was...
Ohio State ‘Peach Bowl Girl’ Seen on TV Goes Viral After Infatuated Viewer Posts Her on TikTok
Internet sleuths have done it again. On occasion, a great mystery consumes the internet, and while this one took a few days to solve, we now know that the Ohio State fan who went viral after being spotted in the crowd at the Peach Bowl playoff game is a young woman named Catherine Gurd.
atozsports.com
Bills Pro-Bowler sends strong message to Cincy QB Joe Burrow after Bengals’ win on Sunday
Buffalo Bills defensive back Tre’Davious White had quite the message for Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow on Sunday. After the Bengals’ 27-10 win over the Bills, White found Burrow at midfield and told him to “go win it”. White and Burrow share an LSU connection, though...
Joe Burrow's parents, Jimmy and Robin, deliver Bengals game ball to Athens' Courtside Pizza
Joe Burrow's parents, Jimmy and Robin, delivered a Cincinnati Bengals postseason game ball to Courtside Pizza on Court Street in Athens, Ohio, minutes away from where Joe grew up in The Plains when he starred at Athens High School while Jimmy was the defensive coordinator for the Ohio University Bobcats.
atozsports.com
ESPN just gave Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes plenty of motivation for AFC Championship game
On Monday, ESPN gave Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes plenty of motivation for the AFC Championship game this upcoming weekend against the Cincinnati Bengals. Dan Orvlosky, a former NFL player turned ESPN analyst, said on Monday that he thinks Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow is the best quarterback in the NFL right now.
5-star Alabama commit Jaylen Mbakwe plans to take visits
Jaylen Mbakwe attended is committed to Alabama and he has visited Tuscaloosa half a dozen times since Sept. 1. The five-star will start to visit other schools next week.
atozsports.com
Minnesota Vikings looking to add rising star to the team
The Minnesota Vikings first big move of the offseason so far is firing Ed Donatell from his position. Leaving the Defensive Coordinator position open following a tumultuous year on the side of the ball. Wasting no time at all, General Manager Kwesi Adofo-Mensah and head coach Kevin O’Connell are looking...
Photos: Meet The Girlfriend Of 49ers Quarterback Brock Purdy
Brock Purdy and the San Francisco 49ers are one win away from the NFC Championship Game. It has been quite a season for the rookie quarterback. Purdy, who was "Mr. Irrelevant," the final pick in the 2022 NFL Draft, has assumed the role as San Francisco's starter following injuries to Trey ...
atozsports.com
It’s time to say goodbye to an important member of the Bengals
After holding the Buffalo Bills to just ten points in the NFL’s Divisional Round, there’s no way NFL teams are missing what Cincinnati Bengals defensive coordinator Lou Anarumo is doing, right?. It just can’t and shouldn’t go unnoticed. Anarumo has been so successful against the best of the...
atozsports.com
Bengals are already talking trash ahead of matchup with Chiefs
The Kansas City Chiefs will host the Cincinnati Bengals next Sunday for a chance to go to the Super Bowl. It’ll be the second straight season that the Chiefs and the Bengals have played in the AFC Championship game in Kansas City. Cincinnati beat the Buffalo Bills on Sunday...
earnthenecklace.com
What Happened to Nashville’s WZTV-TV FOX 17 Reporter Dennis Ferrier?
The people of Nashville always look forward to the news stories of special projects reporter Dennis Ferrier and enjoy watching him on WZTV FOX 17. Naturally, they were concerned when he was MIA for the last few weeks. Many wanted to know what happened to Dennis Ferrier and reached out to him on social media. Well, the veteran reporter recently suffered the biggest health scare of his life. So read on to learn what happened to FOX 17 reporter Dennis Ferrier.
atozsports.com
Joe Burrow sends a message to the Chiefs
And it begins, the revenge tour that is. The Kansas City Chiefs are now tasked with defeating the Cincinnati Bengals, after losing to them three straight times. Sure, there is some nervousness there, as there should be. You lose and you go home. And you can’t lose to this team again.
atozsports.com
Saints: Sean Payton takes a shot at division rival on potentially his final TV broadcast
If you know former New Orleans Saints head coach Sean Payton, you know he is quite the character. He is a big competitor. Accordingly, he isn’t afraid to take a shot or “troll” an opponent. At the forefront, the Saints’ rivalry with the Atlanta Falcons was always entertaining with Payton involved.
atozsports.com
Chiefs did something to one Jaguars’ player that he has never done before
The Kansas City Chiefs won on Saturday against the Jacksonville Jaguars to advance to their fifth-straight AFC Championship game. They also ended up doing something to a Jaguars player that he had never had happen to him before. This was the Jaguars first time in the playoffs with this new...
atozsports.com
Quote from Vols tight ends coach candidate shows why he’s a perfect fit for Tennessee
The Tennessee Vols still have an open spot on their coaching staff that needs to be filled. Tennessee promoted quarterbacks coach Joey Halzle to offensive coordinator last month to replace Alex Golesh (who left to become the head coach at USF) as the program’s offensive coordinator. The Vols, however,...
