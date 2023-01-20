ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tuscaloosa, AL

Use Caution: Vehicle Fire Reported on US 82

Use extra caution when driving on US 82 before Boyd Road this evening. It's being reported by "Cap" Ray Allen, Townsquare Media Tuscaloosa's traffic reporter, that there was a vehicle fire on US 82 near mile marker 35. From the pictures, the vehicle looks to be a white Jeep. The...
Alabama Weather Outlook Plus Real-Time Updates

ELEVATED NON-THUNDERSTORM GRADIENT WINDS WILL REMAIN ELEVATED THROUGH THE EARLY AFTERNOON ON WEDNESDAY. THERE WILL BE A THREAT FOR SEVERE THUNDERSTORMS AFTER 11 PM TONIGHT ACROSS THE SOUTHERN PORTIONS OF CENTRAL ALABAMA. DAMAGING WINDS ARE THE MAIN THREAT, BUT A TORNADO CANNOT BE RULED OUT. NON-THUNDERSTORM GRADIENT SUSTAINED WINDS OF...
Mae Hoggle Frost (August 5th, 1939 – January 20th, 2023)

Mae Hoggle Frost, Age 83 of Tuscaloosa, passed away Friday, January 20, 2023, at home. Services will be held on Wednesday, January 25, 2023, at 2:00 pm at Magnolia Chapel South with Reverend James Crawford officiating and Magnolia Chapel Funeral Home South officiating. Burial will follow at Oak Hill Cemetery. Visitation will be held in the Chapel one hour prior to the service.
Bessie Threadgill Bridges (August 29th, 1924 – January 12th, 2023)

Bessie Threadgill Bridges, age 98, of Northport, Alabama passed away Thursday morning, January 12, 2023, at Northport Medical Center. Visitation will be 11:30 a.m. - 12:30 p.m. Tuesday, January 17, 2023, at Magnolia Chapel North. Graveside services will follow at 1:00 p.m. at Williamson Cemetery in Northport, Alabama with Bro. Jerry Croft and Jon Townsend officiating.
Former Bama Track Athlete Briefly Escapes Tuscaloosa Police, Accused of Trafficking Cocaine

A member of the 2019-2020 Alabama men's track team was arrested after drugs were allegedly found in his possession during a traffic stop in Tuscaloosa on Saturday. According to a deposition obtained by the Tuscaloosa Thread, agents with the West Alabama Narcotics Task Force were requested by officers with the Tuscaloosa Police Department at 920 Paul W. Bryant Drive, the address for Bryant Denny Stadium.
Bigger, Better University Medical Center Now Open in Northport

Top leaders from the University of Alabama were in Northport last week to cut the ribbon on a new medical center triple the size of their previous clinic in the city. The new University Medical Center is now open at 6205 Jemison Lane in Northport and houses 28 examination rooms and in15,000 square feet. University staff at the Thursday grand opening said the upgraded location is three times bigger than the previous UMC on McFarland Boulevard in Northport, which opened in 2015.
Ivey Announces $40 Million in New Road Projects, West Alabama Mostly Misses Out

Governor Kay Ivey announced she will award more than $40 million for 33 new road projects across the state, although West Alabama mostly missed out on this round of funding. The grants come from the Alabama Transportation Rehabilitation and Improvement Program-II, which was created by Ivey's landmark Rebuild Alabama Act. Every year, the state puts aside at least $30 million of new gas tax revenue for projects of local interest on the state highway system.
Tuscaloosa Woman Convicted in Federal Court for Straw Purchase of a Firearm

A federal jury in Birmingham convicted a Tuscaloosa woman for the straw purchase of a firearm in an incident that occurred in April 2022. According to a release from the U.S. Attorney's Office of the Northern District of Alabama, 24-year-old Devon Demarcus Hamler was found guilty Thursday on charges including conspiracy to make a false statement during the purchase of a firearm, making a false statement during the purchase of a firearm and sale or transfer to a prohibited person.
