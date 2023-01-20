Read full article on original website
University Of Alabama Basketball Player Provided Gun Used To Kill A Woman. Smart Move?Chibuzo NwachukuTuscaloosa, AL
The Tuscaloosa mother, 23, who was slain on the Strip was described as a "lovely young lady who loved her family."Sherif SaadTuscaloosa, AL
Former College Football Star Found DeadOnlyHomersTuscaloosa, AL
The Crimson Tide's Favorable 2023 Football ScheduleJameson StewardTuscaloosa, AL
4 Affordable weekend Gateways In OhioLIFE_HACKSOhio State
Man arrested for stealing vehicle in Hueytown
HUEYTOWN, Ala. (WIAT) — Hueytown Police Department announced the arrest of a man who allegedly stole a vehicle Tuesday. According to HPD, officers arrived to Walmart on reports of a stolen vehicle around 1:30 p.m. Officers then approached a man inside Walmart who ran from the store and into a parking lot where other officers […]
15-Year-Old Pleads Guilty to Killing Teenager, Shooting Robinson
The last of the dust is settling in the pursuit of justice for Tuscaloosa native and former Crimson Tide running back Brian Robinson, Jr. Robinson was shot twice in the leg during an attempted carjacking near the 1000 block of H Street Northeast in Washington, DC in late August, just as the NFL regular season was about to get going.
75-year-old woman charged in stabbing death of husband in Pleasant Grove
A 75-year-old Jefferson County woman has been charged with murder in the stabbing death of her husband. Pleasant Grove police and fire medics responded at 3:17 a.m. Monday to the couple’s home in the 400 block of 13th Place North. They arrived to find Rudolphus Wynn suffering from sharp force injures.
wvtm13.com
Father and teen son charged in deadly shooting in Walker County
WALKER COUNTY, Ala. — Walker County Sheriff Nick Smith held a news conference at 2 p.m. Monday about arrests in Thursday's fatal shooting on Hill Drive in Quinton. Officials identified the juvenile suspect as Kaison Ryan Mahaffey, 16, who is being charged as an adult. He is the son of the other suspect Corey Mahaffey, 36, of Dora.
wbrc.com
Police investigating after teen shot near Birmingham package store
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Birmingham Police Department is conducting a shooting investigation that occurred Sunday, Jan. 22. According to police, around 11:29 p.m., a shot spotter notification alerted shots had been fired at 1501 3rd Avenue W, Third Avenue Package Store. Birmingham 911 also received a call that a male had been shot at the location.
Alabama 6-year-old beaten to death was brother of infant killed in 2019
A young boy who died in east Alabama last week was fatally beaten, according to court records. Jessie Taylor McCormack, 6, died Friday at Children’s of Alabama in Birmingham. His father, 29-year-old Joshua D. Clark is charged with capital murder. New-released court records state Jessie was “beaten by a...
Shooting outside west Birmingham store leaves teen boy wounded
A late-night shooting outside a Birmingham business left a teen boy shot. Shot Spotter alerted Birmingham police at 11:29 p.m. Sunday to shots fired at 1501 Third Avenue West, which is the Third Avenue Package Store. Birmingham 911 also received a call that a male had been shot, said Sgt....
wbrc.com
71-year-old Pleasant Grove man killed in domestic incident
PLEASANT GROVE, Ala. (WBRC) - The Pleasant Grove Police Department is investigating the death a 71-year-old man killed early Monday morning. Rudolphus Wynn stabbed to death during a reported domestic incident according to the Jefferson County coroner. It happened around 3:17 a.m. in the 400 block of 13th Place. Police...
wbrc.com
Two arrested in shooting of father, daughter at Birmingham hotel
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Two people have been arrested and charged in the January 20 shooting of a 9-year-old girl and her father. Jonathan Ellington, 21, and Honijah Fletcher, 22, both of Birmingham, have each been charged with two counts of attempted murder. Ellington has also been charged with discharging a firearm into an occupied dwelling.
Tuscaloosa bar owners concerned about safety following fatal shooting
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — Some bar owners of the strip near the University of Alabama campus are concerned after gunfire erupted recently and as a result a 23-year-old woman who shot and killed. World of Beer General Manager Will Turner says more should be done on the Strip to make sure everyone stays safe. […]
Authorities ID 12-year-old boy who died in weekend Jefferson County shooting
A young boy who died in a weekend shooting in eastern Jefferson County has now been identified. The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office identified the boy as Anterrius Hill. He was 12 and lived in Center Point. Anterrius was a seventh grader at Erwin Middle School. “Our students and staff...
Former Bama Track Athlete Briefly Escapes Tuscaloosa Police, Accused of Trafficking Cocaine
A member of the 2019-2020 Alabama men's track team was arrested after drugs were allegedly found in his possession during a traffic stop in Tuscaloosa on Saturday. According to a deposition obtained by the Tuscaloosa Thread, agents with the West Alabama Narcotics Task Force were requested by officers with the Tuscaloosa Police Department at 920 Paul W. Bryant Drive, the address for Bryant Denny Stadium.
Alabama school system raising money for headstones for 6-year-old, 18-month-old brothers killed in alleged abuse cases
The alleged beating death of an Alabama first grader, just several years after the similar slaying of his younger brother, has shaken his community and his school system. Jessie Taylor McCormack, a 6-year-old first grader at Alexandria Elementary School in Calhoun County, died Friday at Children’s of Alabama in Birmingham.
As Jefferson County drug deaths continue to break records, coroner’s office begins daily overdose tally
Seven people have died from suspected drug overdoses in the past 48 hours in Jefferson County as drug deaths continue to soar countywide. The Jefferson County Coroner/Medical Examiner Office reports that 416 people fatally overdosed in 2022, and suspect 32 others did as well, pending toxicology confirmation. The numbers, with...
wvtm13.com
Fatal shooting at Birmingham apartment complex ruled justifiable
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — A deadly shooting at a Birmingham apartment complex has been ruled as justifiable. Jayvonne Banks was shot and killed on Jan. 11 at the Adona Apartments on Aspen Run. When police arrived, they found a man with a gun, and they saw a firearm near Banks,...
Shoplifting Alert! New Release January 19, 2023 - Hoover Police Department Looking for Person Of Interest Involving
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events provided via new release through the Hoover Police Department and given permission to use. According to this Hoover Police Department News Release, the person below is wanted for 1st degree felony shoplifting.
Coroner: 34 people have died from suspected drug overdoses so far in 2023 in Birmingham area
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — With January coming to a close, there have already been nearly three dozen deaths across Jefferson County that have been suspected to have been caused by drugs, the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office reports. On Monday, Chief Deputy Coroner Bill Yates released a new report about deaths his office has investigated that […]
wbrc.com
Police looking for second suspect in killing of Dwaine Thomas
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham police are asking for the public’s assistance in locating the second suspect in the 2022 shooting death of a Carver High School student. Derrick Michael Stone, Jr., a 20-year-old Black male from Birmingham, is wanted on capital murder charges in the death of Dwaine Thomas.
Deputies Searching for Horses Spotted in Southern Tuscaloosa County Monday
UPDATE, 1:35 P.M.: TCSO Deputy Martha Hocutt has told the Thread the horses have been located safely. Deputies have spent the morning searching for a group of horses spotted wandering the roadside in southern Tuscaloosa. Martha Hocutt, the deputy who oversees animal control operations for the Tuscaloosa County Sheriff's Office,...
ABC 33/40 News
12-year-old killed in early morning shooting in Center Point
A 12-year-old boy was shot and killed in Center Point early Saturday morning, according to the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office. Deputies were dispatched to the 300 block of Oxford Acres Circle on reports of a juvenile who had been shot just after midnight. When they arrived on scene, they found the boy suffering from a life-threatening gunshot wound.
Tuscaloosa Thread
