ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boone, NC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WATE

Man booked into jail following deadly Magnolia Ave crash

The second suspect in the deadly drag racing crash on Magnolia Avenue in Knoxville is now in jail according to Knox County court records. Man booked into jail following deadly Magnolia Ave …. The second suspect in the deadly drag racing crash on Magnolia Avenue in Knoxville is now in...
KNOXVILLE, TN
WATE

Cemetery for the Enslaved in West Knoxville

This edition of Tennessee Treasure is a cemetery for the Enslaved in West Knoxville. This edition of Tennessee Treasure is a cemetery for the Enslaved in West Knoxville. Good Morning Tennessee at 6:30 a.m. WATE 6 On Your Side Good Morning Tennessee at 6:30 a.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2023.
KNOXVILLE, TN
WATE

Arrest after chase across county lines

A Knoxville man has been arrested and is facing 12 charges after deputies say he drove 100 mph from Loudon County to Knox County. A Knoxville man has been arrested and is facing 12 charges after deputies say he drove 100 mph from Loudon County to Knox County. News at...
KNOXVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

Knoxville leaders to consider ban on tethering dogs unsupervised, animal center speaks up

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Knoxville city council members will discuss a total ban of leaving dogs chained up outside unsupervised Tuesday night. The current city ordinance allows it, but the Knoxville Animal Welfare Alliance wants to change that, and brought the issue up to city leaders. The co-founder of the group, Julia Roy, said they followed the guidelines of what Johnson City put into law a few years ago.
KNOXVILLE, TN
visitjeffersoncountytn.com

A Year in the Life in the Lakeside of the Smokies

We have a lot to look forward to in the Lakeside of the Smokies in 2023–unique events, lake days, concerts, festivals, competitions, and, of course, another year enjoying the natural beauty of East Tennessee. Plan an adventure, cross something off your bucket list, or take some time to relax and enjoy the great outdoors this year with a Smoky Mountain vacation. It’s always a good time to visit East TN because each season has something different to offer. Let’s take a closer look at some of the exciting things on the horizon for 2023.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Bays Mountain wolf Takoda euthanized

KINGSPORT — One of the wolves at Bays Mountain Park and Planetarium was euthanized following an ear injury and subsequent infection, according to a news release issued Friday by the city of Kingsport. Takoda was euthanized last week under the care of the veterinary staff at the University of...
KINGSPORT, TN
WJHL

Firearms academy in new location with new classes

ELIZABETHTON, Tenn. (WJHL) — What was once a shoot house is now an educational facility that focuses on armed and unarmed defense training. Castle Defense has made many upgrades and still wants to make more in their second phase by adding an open indoor range area. All of these additions provide different ways to learn […]
JOHNSON CITY, TN
WJHL

Man charged after Washington County, Tenn. shooting

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Authorities say one person was taken to a hospital and another person was arrested after a shooting Monday afternoon. According to the Washington County, Tennessee Sheriff’s Office (WCSO), deputies responded to the 200 block of Furnace Road after receiving a 911 call around 2:25 p.m. When deputies arrived, they found […]
WASHINGTON COUNTY, TN
wataugaonline.com

Winter Weather Advisory for Watauga & Ashe for Sunday January 22, 2023

URGENT – WINTER WEATHER MESSAGE. NCZ001-002-018-VAZ007-009>020-022>024-032>035-WVZ042>044-507-508- Ashe-Alleghany NC-Watauga-Tazewell-Smyth-Bland-Giles-Wythe- Pulaski-Montgomery-Grayson-Carroll-Floyd-Craig-Alleghany VA-Bath- Roanoke-Botetourt-Rockbridge-Patrick-Franklin-Bedford-Amherst- Mercer-Summers-Monroe-Eastern Greenbrier-Western Greenbrier- Including the cities of West Jefferson, Sparta, Boone, Tazewell,. Marion, Bland, Pearisburg, Wytheville, Radford, Pulaski,. Blacksburg, Independence, Whitetop, Troutdale, Volney, Galax,. Floyd, New Castle, Clifton Forge, Covington, Hot Springs,. Roanoke, Salem, Fincastle, Lexington, Buena Vista,...
WATAUGA COUNTY, NC
iheart.com

North Carolina City Named One Of The 'Most Beautiful' In America

America the beautiful, a nickname that has stood the test of time for a reason. The U.S. is filled with scenic towns and exciting cities that combine to make the country what it is. Forbes compiled a list of the 30 most beautiful cities in the country, from cities with old town charm like Charleston or popular towns like New Orleans and New York City. One city in North Carolina snagged a spot on the list.
ASHEVILLE, NC
knoxfocus.com

From farmland to historic homes: Old North Knoxville

Back in 1889, the growing streetcar suburb of North Knoxville had developed as its own community complete with paved streets, a fire station and city hall, a school and sidewalks. The neighborhood was taken into the city in 1897. Today the neighborhood boosts itself as “Historic Old North Knoxville” and...
KNOXVILLE, TN
WATE

What is Tennessee's Safe Haven Law?

A 2020 Oak Ridge case surrounding an unidentified baby is bringing attention to Tennessee's Safe Haven Laws. The law was created to help mothers have a safe option to surrender their child. What is Tennessee’s Safe Haven Law?. A 2020 Oak Ridge case surrounding an unidentified baby is bringing...
TENNESSEE STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy