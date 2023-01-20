We have a lot to look forward to in the Lakeside of the Smokies in 2023–unique events, lake days, concerts, festivals, competitions, and, of course, another year enjoying the natural beauty of East Tennessee. Plan an adventure, cross something off your bucket list, or take some time to relax and enjoy the great outdoors this year with a Smoky Mountain vacation. It’s always a good time to visit East TN because each season has something different to offer. Let’s take a closer look at some of the exciting things on the horizon for 2023.

JEFFERSON COUNTY, TN ・ 1 DAY AGO