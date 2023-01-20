Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
The cases of three children who disappeared in East Tennessee decades ago
East Tennessee has some long-term missing children whose cases remain unsolved in 2023.
wvlt.tv
Stevie Nicks, legendary Rock and Roll Hall of Famer, coming to Knoxville
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Legendary Rock and Roll Hall of Famer Stevie Nicks will be performing in East Tennessee this year. The Fleetwood Mac star will be making a stop in Knoxville as well. Nicks extended her tour into 2023 with 14 performances across the United States after her successful...
WATE
Man booked into jail following deadly Magnolia Ave crash
The second suspect in the deadly drag racing crash on Magnolia Avenue in Knoxville is now in jail according to Knox County court records. Man booked into jail following deadly Magnolia Ave …. The second suspect in the deadly drag racing crash on Magnolia Avenue in Knoxville is now in...
WATE
Cemetery for the Enslaved in West Knoxville
This edition of Tennessee Treasure is a cemetery for the Enslaved in West Knoxville. This edition of Tennessee Treasure is a cemetery for the Enslaved in West Knoxville. Good Morning Tennessee at 6:30 a.m. WATE 6 On Your Side Good Morning Tennessee at 6:30 a.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2023.
Oak Ridge ‘Baby Wyatt’ case bringing light to TN’s Safe Haven Law
A 2020 Oak Ridge case surrounding an unidentified baby is bringing attention to Tennessee's Safe Haven Laws. The law was created to help mothers have a safe option to surrender their child.
WATE
Arrest after chase across county lines
A Knoxville man has been arrested and is facing 12 charges after deputies say he drove 100 mph from Loudon County to Knox County. A Knoxville man has been arrested and is facing 12 charges after deputies say he drove 100 mph from Loudon County to Knox County. News at...
From the Archives: 25 years since Carter County, Roan Mountain floods kill 7
As News Channel 11 marks 70 years of serving the Tri-Cities, station staff are taking a look back at some of the region’s biggest stories over the decades. Join us as we retell the tales that shaped the community. CARTER COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – In early January of 1998, communities across Carter County were fresh […]
wvlt.tv
Knoxville leaders to consider ban on tethering dogs unsupervised, animal center speaks up
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Knoxville city council members will discuss a total ban of leaving dogs chained up outside unsupervised Tuesday night. The current city ordinance allows it, but the Knoxville Animal Welfare Alliance wants to change that, and brought the issue up to city leaders. The co-founder of the group, Julia Roy, said they followed the guidelines of what Johnson City put into law a few years ago.
Knoxville woman loses over $2,000 after safe store files for bankruptcy
A Knoxville woman is frustrated after she purchased a safe and paid it in full but it never arrived. The company she bought it from has declared bankruptcy.
visitjeffersoncountytn.com
A Year in the Life in the Lakeside of the Smokies
We have a lot to look forward to in the Lakeside of the Smokies in 2023–unique events, lake days, concerts, festivals, competitions, and, of course, another year enjoying the natural beauty of East Tennessee. Plan an adventure, cross something off your bucket list, or take some time to relax and enjoy the great outdoors this year with a Smoky Mountain vacation. It’s always a good time to visit East TN because each season has something different to offer. Let’s take a closer look at some of the exciting things on the horizon for 2023.
Kingsport Times-News
Bays Mountain wolf Takoda euthanized
KINGSPORT — One of the wolves at Bays Mountain Park and Planetarium was euthanized following an ear injury and subsequent infection, according to a news release issued Friday by the city of Kingsport. Takoda was euthanized last week under the care of the veterinary staff at the University of...
Firearms academy in new location with new classes
ELIZABETHTON, Tenn. (WJHL) — What was once a shoot house is now an educational facility that focuses on armed and unarmed defense training. Castle Defense has made many upgrades and still wants to make more in their second phase by adding an open indoor range area. All of these additions provide different ways to learn […]
Man charged after Washington County, Tenn. shooting
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Authorities say one person was taken to a hospital and another person was arrested after a shooting Monday afternoon. According to the Washington County, Tennessee Sheriff’s Office (WCSO), deputies responded to the 200 block of Furnace Road after receiving a 911 call around 2:25 p.m. When deputies arrived, they found […]
Louisville bank robbed at gunpoint Tuesday after false call at Alcoa Walmart
The robbery occurred Tuesday in Louisville.
4 Amazing Steakhouses in Tennessee
If you live in Tennessee and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Tennessee that are well-known for their food and service.
wataugaonline.com
Winter Weather Advisory for Watauga & Ashe for Sunday January 22, 2023
URGENT – WINTER WEATHER MESSAGE. NCZ001-002-018-VAZ007-009>020-022>024-032>035-WVZ042>044-507-508- Ashe-Alleghany NC-Watauga-Tazewell-Smyth-Bland-Giles-Wythe- Pulaski-Montgomery-Grayson-Carroll-Floyd-Craig-Alleghany VA-Bath- Roanoke-Botetourt-Rockbridge-Patrick-Franklin-Bedford-Amherst- Mercer-Summers-Monroe-Eastern Greenbrier-Western Greenbrier- Including the cities of West Jefferson, Sparta, Boone, Tazewell,. Marion, Bland, Pearisburg, Wytheville, Radford, Pulaski,. Blacksburg, Independence, Whitetop, Troutdale, Volney, Galax,. Floyd, New Castle, Clifton Forge, Covington, Hot Springs,. Roanoke, Salem, Fincastle, Lexington, Buena Vista,...
iheart.com
North Carolina City Named One Of The 'Most Beautiful' In America
America the beautiful, a nickname that has stood the test of time for a reason. The U.S. is filled with scenic towns and exciting cities that combine to make the country what it is. Forbes compiled a list of the 30 most beautiful cities in the country, from cities with old town charm like Charleston or popular towns like New Orleans and New York City. One city in North Carolina snagged a spot on the list.
knoxfocus.com
From farmland to historic homes: Old North Knoxville
Back in 1889, the growing streetcar suburb of North Knoxville had developed as its own community complete with paved streets, a fire station and city hall, a school and sidewalks. The neighborhood was taken into the city in 1897. Today the neighborhood boosts itself as “Historic Old North Knoxville” and...
Washington County meat-packing plant location set as commissioners vote on $2 million in support
JONESBOROUGH, Tenn. (WJHL) — A local agriculture cooperative’s quest to build a local meat-packing plant will get a major boost Monday if the Washington County Commission finalizes approval of $2 million in federal ARPA funds for the project. The Appalachian Producers Cooperative (APC) has a plan, a board, bylaws and a selected location for a […]
WATE
What is Tennessee's Safe Haven Law?
A 2020 Oak Ridge case surrounding an unidentified baby is bringing attention to Tennessee's Safe Haven Laws. The law was created to help mothers have a safe option to surrender their child. What is Tennessee’s Safe Haven Law?. A 2020 Oak Ridge case surrounding an unidentified baby is bringing...
Comments / 0