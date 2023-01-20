Read full article on original website
avlwatchdog.org
What Are the Odds of a Casino in Asheville?
North Carolina can support as many as nine Las Vegas-style casinos with gambling throughout the state, including one in the Asheville area, according to a report commissioned by the General Assembly. The new casinos would be in addition to the three already operating on tribal lands, an independent consultant, Spectrum...
weeklypostnc.com
Why Are My Fingers Numb?
CHARLOTTE – A client reached out because she had woken up and some of her fingers were numb. She lost her grip because of the numbness. She called me and left a message. By the time I called her back she had already seen her doctor (that was going to be my first piece of advice) and the doctor advised her to hang in there. Nothing against the doctor, but I was disappointed that they didn’t offer a solution or at least a way for my client to get some relief.
NC’s rail service breaks ridership record
RALEIGH — NC By Train, North Carolina’s intercity passenger rail service between Raleigh, Charlotte, and the Northeast, experience
PhillyBite
5 Must-Try BBQ Joints in North Carolina
NORTH CAROLINA - If you're looking for the Best BBQ Joints in North Carolina, you're not alone. The state has many excellent BBQ joints, and there's something for every taste. Here are a few of our favorites: Red Bridges BBQ Lodge in Shelby, Skylight Inn BBQ in Ayden, Buxton Hall Barbecue in Asheville, and more.
Historic restaurant chain opening new location in North Carolina
A historic restaurant chain that got its start more than 70 years ago is opening a new location in North Carolina. Read on to learn more. On Friday, February 3, 2023, Harold's Chicken & Ice Bar is expected to open its newest North Carolina restaurant location in Charlotte, according to local sources.
Rowan-Salisbury Schools considering some changes to its school calendar
SALISBURY, N.C. — Rowan-Salisbury Schools are discussing new calendar options for the 2023-2024 school year. The school district wants to start early on Aug. 19 and end on May 22. There are certain schools and districts that are allowed to start early due to certain programs, and Rowan-Salisbury is one of those districts.
Photos: 1993 National Championship Team Reunion
CHAPEL HILL, N.C. -- At halftime of the UNC-N.C. State game, the North Carolina 1993 National Championship team was honored at mid-court of the Smith Center. Check out Inside Carolina photographer Jim Hawkins' photos of the 30-year reunion ...
FOX Carolina
NC school districts announce schedule changes for Tuesday morning
ASHEVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Several school districts announced schedule changes for Tuesday morning due to a winter weather advisory. Avery County Schools is now closed on Tuesday. Mitchell County Schools will be on 3 hour delay and buses will only run on safe roads. Officials said they will announce...
qcitymetro.com
Myers Park pastor wants to address racism by ‘confronting whiteness’
At a time when some politicians are supporting “anti-wokeness” and pushing back on the idea of Critical Race Theory, one Charlotte pastor is embracing it. Rev.Ben Boswell, pastor of the predominantly white Myers Park Baptist Church, wants his congregation and the white community to address racism by “confronting their whiteness” through self-examination.
North Carolina woman wins $2 million after stopping for biscuits
HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — Amelia Estes, of Thomasville, stopped for biscuits Saturday, bought a $20 scratch-off and won a $2 million prize, according to an NC Education Lottery news release. “I looked and looked, and my hands just started shaking,” she said. “It was surreal.” Estes, 51, bought her winning 100X The Cash ticket […]
tarheelblog.com
UNC vs. Syracuse: Three Things to Watch
Tar Heels rejoiced after the final horn sounded in their 80-69 win over NC State. The end of the game got quite chippy, especially after the injury to guard Terquavion Smith and the flagrant foul against Caleb Love. Syracuse won’t have quite the same bad blood, but it can have...
WLOS.com
'This has been a godsend:' Food Connection surpasses half-million meals delivered to needy
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Food Connection is celebrating a milestone in its battle against food insecurity. The nonprofit has surpassed delivering half-a-million meals to community members in need. “More families are in need of assistance,” Marisha Macmorran, executive director of Food Connection, told News 13 Saturday, Jan. 21. “We...
2 men shot, seriously injured in Lexington
LEXINGTON, N.C. (WGHP) — The Lexington Police Department is investigating a shooting that left two men seriously injured. At around 12:52 p.m. on Sunday, officers responded to a report of a shooting in the area of the intersection of Winston Road and US 29/70. At the scene, police found evidence that a shooting had occurred […]
qcnews.com
Saturday Outlook: Winter Weather Advisory in Caldwell, Burke counties
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Today is still the better half of the weekend. High pressure remains in control. Expect a mix of sun and clouds. Temperatures will be cooler and closer to average with highs in the middle 50s. Rain returns tonight, but for some it could...
Man shot, killed in Popeyes drive-thru in Winston-Salem identified
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — The Winston-Salem Police Department is investigating a fatal shooting that occurred on Friday night. At around 8:09 p.m. on Friday, officers came to the Popeyes on 500 North Martin Luther King Jr. Drive after getting a report of a shooting. At the scene, police found Rashaad Pitts. 32. of Winston-Salem, dead […]
33-year-old woman found dead on sidewalk in Winston-Salem
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — The Winston-Salem Police Department is investigating the death of a woman on Sunday morning. At around 9:09 a.m. on Sunday, officers came to do a security check after getting a report of an unconscious woman. At the scene, police found Carley Michelle Owens, 33, of Summerfield, dead on the sidewalk. Investigators […]
High Point man killed in DWI crash on Lexington Ave., police say
HIGH POINT, N.C. — A man died after getting hit by an impaired driver in High Point Sunday, police say. It happened on the 2400 block of Lexington Avenue. Police received a call around 5:00 p.m. about a crash with injuries. When officers arrived, they found a driver dead...
5 grocery store items costing you less right now
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — If you've been to the grocery store lately, you know, prices have skyrocketed. In fact, data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics shows, in general, the price of food has increased by 10.4% in the past year. In fact, of the more than 100 grocery...
2 men facing charges after stealing catalytic converters
ARCHDALE, N.C. — Two men are facing charges after they were accused of stealing catalytic converters in Archdale. Tyrell Person of Henderson and Dezman Russell of Durham were arrested Sunday. Archdale police arrived at the UPS on 1205 Corporation Drive around 2 a.m. to find Person and Russell wearing...
wccbcharlotte.com
Mecklenburg County Mugshots January 21st
Check out the Mecklenburg County mugshots from Saturday, January 21st. *All are presumed innocent until proven guilty.
