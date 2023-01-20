ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Asheville, NC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
avlwatchdog.org

What Are the Odds of a Casino in Asheville?

North Carolina can support as many as nine Las Vegas-style casinos with gambling throughout the state, including one in the Asheville area, according to a report commissioned by the General Assembly. The new casinos would be in addition to the three already operating on tribal lands, an independent consultant, Spectrum...
ASHEVILLE, NC
weeklypostnc.com

Why Are My Fingers Numb?

CHARLOTTE – A client reached out because she had woken up and some of her fingers were numb. She lost her grip because of the numbness. She called me and left a message. By the time I called her back she had already seen her doctor (that was going to be my first piece of advice) and the doctor advised her to hang in there. Nothing against the doctor, but I was disappointed that they didn’t offer a solution or at least a way for my client to get some relief.
CHARLOTTE, NC
PhillyBite

5 Must-Try BBQ Joints in North Carolina

NORTH CAROLINA - If you're looking for the Best BBQ Joints in North Carolina, you're not alone. The state has many excellent BBQ joints, and there's something for every taste. Here are a few of our favorites: Red Bridges BBQ Lodge in Shelby, Skylight Inn BBQ in Ayden, Buxton Hall Barbecue in Asheville, and more.
AYDEN, NC
FOX Carolina

NC school districts announce schedule changes for Tuesday morning

ASHEVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Several school districts announced schedule changes for Tuesday morning due to a winter weather advisory. Avery County Schools is now closed on Tuesday. Mitchell County Schools will be on 3 hour delay and buses will only run on safe roads. Officials said they will announce...
MITCHELL COUNTY, NC
qcitymetro.com

Myers Park pastor wants to address racism by ‘confronting whiteness’

At a time when some politicians are supporting “anti-wokeness” and pushing back on the idea of Critical Race Theory, one Charlotte pastor is embracing it. Rev.Ben Boswell, pastor of the predominantly white Myers Park Baptist Church, wants his congregation and the white community to address racism by “confronting their whiteness” through self-examination.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTW News13

North Carolina woman wins $2 million after stopping for biscuits

HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — Amelia Estes, of Thomasville, stopped for biscuits Saturday, bought a $20 scratch-off and won a $2 million prize, according to an NC Education Lottery news release. “I looked and looked, and my hands just started shaking,” she said. “It was surreal.” Estes, 51, bought her winning 100X The Cash ticket […]
THOMASVILLE, NC
tarheelblog.com

UNC vs. Syracuse: Three Things to Watch

Tar Heels rejoiced after the final horn sounded in their 80-69 win over NC State. The end of the game got quite chippy, especially after the injury to guard Terquavion Smith and the flagrant foul against Caleb Love. Syracuse won’t have quite the same bad blood, but it can have...
CHAPEL HILL, NC
FOX8 News

2 men shot, seriously injured in Lexington

LEXINGTON, N.C. (WGHP) — The Lexington Police Department is investigating a shooting that left two men seriously injured. At around 12:52 p.m. on Sunday, officers responded to a report of a shooting in the area of the intersection of Winston Road and US 29/70. At the scene, police found evidence that a shooting had occurred […]
LEXINGTON, NC
FOX8 News

33-year-old woman found dead on sidewalk in Winston-Salem

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — The Winston-Salem Police Department is investigating the death of a woman on Sunday morning. At around 9:09 a.m. on Sunday, officers came to do a security check after getting a report of an unconscious woman. At the scene, police found Carley Michelle Owens, 33, of Summerfield, dead on the sidewalk. Investigators […]
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
WCNC

5 grocery store items costing you less right now

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — If you've been to the grocery store lately, you know, prices have skyrocketed. In fact, data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics shows, in general, the price of food has increased by 10.4% in the past year. In fact, of the more than 100 grocery...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WFMY NEWS2

2 men facing charges after stealing catalytic converters

ARCHDALE, N.C. — Two men are facing charges after they were accused of stealing catalytic converters in Archdale. Tyrell Person of Henderson and Dezman Russell of Durham were arrested Sunday. Archdale police arrived at the UPS on 1205 Corporation Drive around 2 a.m. to find Person and Russell wearing...
ARCHDALE, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy