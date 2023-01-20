Read full article on original website
Related
WHAS 11
Lisa Marie Presley's Daughter Riley Keough Pens Letter to Her Mother, Read During Emotional Memorial Service
Remembering her mom with love. Lisa Marie Presley's daughter, Riley Keough, penned a heartfelt eulogy in her mother's honor. Riley was among the hundreds of Lisa Marie's friends and family who gathered Sunday morning at Graceland in Memphis, Tennessee for the service, which paid tribute to the late daughter of Elvis and Priscilla Presley.
WHAS 11
Riley Keough Is A Mom, Husband Confirms They Have a Daughter at Lisa Marie Presley’s Memorial
Lisa Marie Presley was a grandmother before her death. During a public memorial service for the singer on Sunday at Graceland in Memphis, Tennessee, Riley Keough's husband, Ben Smith-Petersen, confirmed that he and the 33-year-old actress are parents to a little girl. In place of his wife, Ben took the...
WHAS 11
Inside Lisa Marie Presley's Emotional Memorial Service at Graceland: Performances, Tributes and More
Lisa Marie Presley was honored at Graceland, her father Elvis Presley's former home, in Memphis, Tennessee, on Sunday, and many of those closest to the late star were in attendance to pay their respects. The service took place on the front lawn of Graceland, and was attended by Elvis star...
WHAS 11
Priscilla Presley Delivers Emotional Tribute to Lisa Marie During Memorial Service
Priscilla Presley remembered her daughter, Lisa Marie Presley, during her memorial service at Graceland in Memphis, Tennessee, on Sunday. Priscilla, 77, spoke to the masses who congregated to pay their respects to her and Elvis Presely's daughter, who died on Jan. 12. She was 54. The grieving mother took the...
WHAS 11
Sarah Ferguson Reads Poem Dedicated to Lisa Marie's Children at Graceland Memorial Service
Lisa Marie Presley's life and legacy was honored on Sunday morning at an emotional memorial service held at Graceland in Memphis, Tennessee. Among the many celebrities and famous figures who spoke during the livestreamed event was Sarah Ferguson, Duchess of York, a longtime friend of Lisa Marie. During her heartfelt...
WHAS 11
Inside Lisa Marie Presley's Friendship With Sarah Ferguson
Lisa Marie Presley and Sarah Ferguson had a close bond. The Duchess of York and Elvis and Priscilla Presley’s only daughter had a friendship that spanned over a number of years, beginning when the singer lived in England with her then-husband, Michael Lockwood. "The two hit it off from...
WHAS 11
Axl Rose Remembers Friend Lisa Marie Presley, Talks Performing at Her Memorial Service (Exclusive)
Axl Rose was honored to be able to perform and speak at Lisa Marie Presley's memorial service. "I didn't really know I was going to speak or anything," the founding member of Guns N' Roses tells ET's Kevin Frazier. "I still feel like I don't know that I deserve to be here, but I wanted to try to do right by her and her family and her fans. So it meant a lot, but I was pretty nervous and emotional up there.
WHAS 11
'Dawson's Creek' Turns 25: See James Van Der Beek's Throwback Pic and Heartfelt Message
It's been 25 years Dawson's Creek premiered. In honor of the huge milestone, Dawson himself, James Van Der Beek, took to Instagram to reflect on the show that made him a star. "25 years ago today… my life changed. Not gradually, not day-by-day… instantly," Van Der Beek wrote alongside a throwback pic of himself. "It was the culmination of 5 years of auditioning, hundreds of hours on stage, thousands of hours traveling, preparing, dreaming, hoping, hearing 'no,' and making up reasons to keep going. But the shift was overnight."
WHAS 11
Joey Lawrence and Wife Samantha Cope Welcome Baby Girl: See the Sweet Pic
Joey Lawrence and Samantha Cope have added a new member to their family! On Friday, the married couple took to Instagram to announce that their daughter, Dylan Rose Lawrence, was born on Jan. 16. The baby girl is the first for the couple together. Lawrence shares Charleston, 16, and Liberty,...
WHAS 11
Kylie Jenner Finally Reveals Her and Travis Scott's Son's Name and First Photos of His Face
At long last, Kylie Jenner has announced her son's new name, and it's Aire. The 25-year-old makeup mogul took to Instagram on Saturday and, for the first time, shared photos of her nearly-1-year-old son's face. The first photo shows a selfie as she holds her little one with his face in plain view. The caption simply read, "AIRE 🤍."
WHAS 11
Martha Stewart on Her Celeb Crush Brad Pitt: He's 'Aging Beautifully' (Exclusive)
Martha Stewart is like the rest of us. She scrolls through Instagram, admires from afar, and she even crushes hard. While sipping one some of her delicious 19 Crimes lighter chardonnay with ET's Matt Cohen at her Las Vegas restaurant, the 81-year-old lifestyle expert took part in a little "Sip and Spill" game, and when it came to divulge her current celebrity crush, Stewart didn't hold back.
WHAS 11
Kylie Jenner Confirms the Pronunciation of Her Son's Name
Kylie Jenner is setting the record straight on her and Travis Scott's son's name. The Kardashians star took to Instagram to share that her son's name, Aire, is pronounced: "air." On Saturday, Jenner -- for the first time -- shared photos of her nearly 1-year-old son's face. The caption simply...
WHAS 11
Kelly Ripa Roasts Mark Consuelos For Things He Allegedly Said While She Was in Labor
Kelly Ripa doesn't think her husband, Mark Consuelos, was the most supportive while she was in labor. The 52-year-old TV personality commented on a recent headline about a man asking women for things their partner said to them while giving birth that helped them get through the experience. The account...
WHAS 11
Alec Baldwin Returns to Instagram Following 'Rust' Charges, Posts Pic of Son and Wife Hilaria
Alec Baldwin is back on Instagram with wholesome family content. In his first post since it was announced he would face involuntary manslaughter charges, the 64-year-old actor shared a look at his home life. "The old 'let me give you a back rub' ploy. Potato chips to follow," he captioned...
WHAS 11
Buzz Aldrin Gets Married on His 93rd Birthday: 'Excited as Eloping Teenagers'
Buzz Aldrin celebrated his 93rd birthday by getting married. The famed astronaut and his longtime girlfriend, Dr. Anca Faur, got married Friday at a small and private ceremony in Los Angeles. Aldrin took to Twitter after the ceremony and shared the news. "On my 93rd birthday & the day I...
WHAS 11
Alicia Silverstone, Stacey Dash and Elisa Donovan to Join Up for 'Clueless' Reunion (Exclusive)
Bring on the nostalgia! Clueless fans are gearing up for an epic reunion at this year's '90s Con. ET can exclusively announce that Alicia Silverstone, Stacey Dash, and Elisa Donovan will be coming together for a super-fun class reunion of Clueless stars at That’s4Entertainment's 90’s Con 2023 in Hartford, Connecticut.
WHAS 11
Pamela Anderson alleges Tim Allen of exposing himself on set of 'Home Improvement'
LOS ANGELES — Pamela Anderson shared details of an incident involving Tim Allen that took place on the set of "Home Improvement" in her new memoir. According to Variety, Anderson's new memoir includes details of an alleged incident between Allen and Anderson on the first day of filming "Home Improvement."
Comments / 0