Read full article on original website
Related
KHBS
Thousands in Northwest Arkansas, River Valley lose electricity
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Thousands of people are without power in Northwest Arkansas and the River Valley a day after heavy, wet snow blanketed the area. 13,000 SWEPCO customers were without power Wednesday afternoon. The company hopes to restore power to 95% of its customers by 10 p.m. Thursday, Shantelle Jordan, company spokesperson, said.
Thousands without power in northern Arkansas
NORTHERN ARKANSAS — Several northern Arkansas counties are experiencing widespread power outages after the overnight snowstorm that traveled through the area. One of the hardest-hit counties includes Stone County. The utility company Entergy has over 8,000 customers without power as of 10:30 a.m. this morning, Jan. 25. Along the northern state line, Carroll, Boone and […]
Kait 8
Thousands without power following winter storm
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Thousands of people across Northeast and North Central Arkansas awoke Wednesday morning to cold, dark homes. As of noon, Jan. 25, the Electric Cooperatives of Arkansas reported 57,137 customers were without power following a winter storm that swept through Tuesday night. The North Arkansas Electric Cooperative...
Winter storm leaves thousands of Arkansas customers without power
Rain and snowfall left thousands of Arkansas customers without electricity Wednesday morning.
Governor Sanders issues executive order on emergency support functions
Governor Sarah Huckabee Sanders issued an executive order aimed at protecting the people and infrastructure of Arkansas during man-made or natural disasters.
Parts of Arkansas experiencing a winter wonderland, some Pope County residents concerned
A winter wonderland swept across parts of the state, but some people in Pope County said they weren’t expecting it to be this much.
thv11.com
Arkansas prepared for winter conditions
The winter weather comes as no surprise. According to Yell County Emergency Management, they treated all blacktop roads in the county to help keep Arkansans safe.
whiterivernow.com
An update from the Arkansas House of Representatives
Here’s the latest from the Arkansas House of Representatives:. On Tuesday, the House passed HB1150, HB1123, and HB1098. would extend the time period authorized for the registration of a motor vehicle from 30 days to 60 days from the purchase date or from the time an individual becomes a resident of Arkansas.
Arkansas the Natural State Bet You Don’t Know the Other Names
Every state across this great American country has a catchy slogan, motto, or nickname that defines its region. Most of the time those mottos find their way onto license plates or water tanks. Land of Opportunity. For example, before Arkansas became known as the Natural State, Arkansas was known as...
mysaline.com
Areas of Arkansas could get 12 inches; Saline County is a question mark
There’s a lot of talk on social media about snow, and there’s no denying that Saline County’s weather will change significantly on Tuesday, but the white stuff is mostly for the part of the state that is several miles north and west of Interstate 30. Having said that, we’ll be updating if anything changes, as it frequently does with winter weather.
KTLO
Changes proposed to Safe Haven Law
A change is being proposed to Arkansas’ Safe Haven Law to make it easier to turn a newborn into emergency personnel. According to KAIT, Under Arkansas’ Safe Haven Law, a newborn less than 30 days old can be dropped off with personnel in emergency rooms, fire stations, or police departments.
menastar.com
Snow forecast for the late evening around the I-30 corridor
SHREVEPORT, La. - The tail end of the storm system responsible for Tuesday's soggy weather was moving over the I-30 corridor of northeast Texas. The Regional Radar from late Tuesday evening showed the rain in blue and snow in white. A Winter Storm Warning continues until 6 a.m. Wednesday for...
Gov. Huckabee Sanders activates Arkansas National Guard winter support team
Governor Sarah Huckabee Sanders activated the Arkansas National Guard winter weather support team as the state prepares for the winter storm.
KHBS
ARDOT asks drivers to stay home as snow and slush cover Arkansas roads
FORT SMITH, Ark. — Snow and slush covered highways, interstates and major roads in Northwest Arkansas and the River Valley. Many side roads across Northwest Arkansas and the River Valley are slushy or covered with snow, while many side roads are much worse. Tow trucks spent Tusday night on...
Snowy scenes from across Arkansas
ARKANSAS, USA — As of Tuesday afternoon, many parts of Arkansas have been seeing significant snowfall. The snow could be heavy at times, especially for areas of higher terrain in the Ozarks. Those areas could receive 3-6" or more of snow by Wednesday morning. Due to the snow, some...
Arkansas Storm Team Weather Blog: Here’s who got more than a foot of snow!
Snow has wrapped up across Arkansas and dozens of snow reports are coming in. Many reports are for more than a foot of snow!
Arkansas bill would require people receiving housing benefits to work
A bill set to be heard in committee Wednesday would require people receiving housing benefits to work.
Sanders signs executive order repealing ARPA, infrastructure committees
Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders signed an executive order on Jan. 24 repealing Arkansas' American Rescue Plan Act Steering Committee and Infrastructure Planning Advisory Committee.
Arkansas school districts see rise in overdue meal balances
BAUXITE, Ark. — School districts across Arkansas have been seeing a familiar problem, that had not been an issue since before the pandemic— overdue meal balances at schools are high. "This is issue number one, making sure our students have the proper nutrition and proper fuel," Bauxite Public...
Arkansas witness describes silent fast-moving V-shaped object overhead
An Arkansas witness at Eureka Springs reported watching a silent, fast-moving, V-shaped object at 12:40 a.m. on December 18, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
Comments / 2