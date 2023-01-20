ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
What Titans' Mike Vrabel said at Ran Carthon's press conference

By Mike Moraitis
 5 days ago
Tennessee Titans general manager Ran Carthon was introduced on Friday with a press conference at the team’s facility, but owner Amy Adams Strunk and head coach Mike Vrabel were also on hand to speak to the media.

In case you missed it, you can check out everything Carthon and Adams Strunk had to say right here.

After the trio made opening statements, they took questions from the media, with Vrabel touching on a number of different topics.

Not only did Vrabes talk about his thoughts on Carthon, he was also asked about the team’s search for a new offensive coordinator, embattled special teams coordinator Craig Aukerman, and the departure of Jim Schwartz, who has been hired as the Cleveland Browns’ defensive coordinator.

Vrabel’s comments about special teams were no doubt the most interesting, though. Here’s a look at what he had to say about that and more at Carthon’s introductory press conference on Friday.

Vrabel's opening statement

Syndication: The Tennessean

Vrabel on collaboration with Carthon

Syndication: The Tennessean

Vrabel on OC, offensive staff search

Syndication: The Tennessean

Vrabel on Aukerman

AP Photo/Mark Humphrey, Pool, File

Vrabel on return issues

AP Photo/Mark Humphrey

Vrabel on Schwartz

AP Photo/Mark Humphrey, Pool

