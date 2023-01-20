ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seattle, WA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wwuvikings.com

Softball Announces First Wave of Class of 2023

BELLINGHAM, Wash. – Western Washington University head softball coach Sheryl Gilmore has announced the program's 2023 recruiting class with five players signing a National Letter of Intent to play for the Vikings beginning in the 2024 season. The class includes two outfielders, one infielder, one pitcher and one utility...
BELLINGHAM, WA
realdawghuskies.com

WOOF: Washington Lands Legacy Commitment from Offensive Lineman Cleeland

Monday mayhem wrapped up in dramatic fashion as with the Washington Huskies receiving the commitment from Husky legacy, Roice Cleeland. The son of current Washington’s IMG affiliate color analyst Cam Cleeland, will be a preferred walk-on. His father played for the Huskies in the mid-90’s before being drafted in the 2nd round by the professional football team, Washington.
SEATTLE, WA
realdawghuskies.com

Heat Check: What 2024 Recruits are Saying about Washington

Coming off of a top 10 finish the Washington Huskies opened a lot of eyes of prospects across the country. That has, in turn, opened a lot of doors once closed the recruiting trail. This past week the coaches were on the recruiting trail handing out offers and Friday and Saturday night they hosted around 30 high school players.
SEATTLE, WA
KING 5

Archdiocese of Seattle announces plans to combine some parishes

SEATTLE — To continue meeting the needs of its parishioners and the at-large community, the Archdiocese of Seattle has announced a plan that will combine parishes, inevitably closing some churches. “We have been looking at data and the trends for Archdiocese,” Caitlin Moulding, the COO, said. "Part of what...
SEATTLE, WA
MyNorthwest

Damaged propeller takes popular ferry route down to one boat

The Edmonds-Kingston route returned to a two-boat service as a trial on Jan. 1. Days before the service restoration plan was to become permanent, crew members aboard the MV Puyallup ferry noticed an unusual vibration while sailing. Washington State Ferry spokesperson Justin Fujioka told KIRO Newsradio the issue was a...
KINGSTON, WA
KING-5

Anacortes wild animal sanctuary faces lawsuit, possible closure

ANACORTES, Wash. — Wolves at Predators of The Heart animal sanctuary have been roaming their fenced landscape near Anacortes for 21 years. The facility houses 15 wolves and more than 50 other species of animals, but the sanctuary's days may be numbered. The wolves and other exotic animals at...
ANACORTES, WA
kptv.com

VIDEO: Bystanders don’t react as man is beaten with hammer in downtown Seattle

SEATTLE (KPTV) - The victim of a robbery in downtown Seattle last week who was struck in the head with a hammer has passed away as a result of his wounds. According to court records obtained by FOX 13 Seattle, on January 13, witnesses allegedly witnessed a man, later identified as 34-year-old Christopher Martin, approach someone who was attempting to take off a bike lock close to Fourth Avenue and Pike Street and hit him in the head with a hammer.
SEATTLE, WA
q13fox.com

2 shot in parking lot of high school in Tacoma

TACOMA, Wash. - Tacoma police are investigating a shooting that left two people in the hospital Sunday night. Police told FOX 13 that at about 9:30 p.m., two males showed up at Lakewood Hospital after being shot at the parking lot at Mount Tahoma High School, located on 4634 South 74th Street.
TACOMA, WA

Comments / 0

Community Policy