Validea's Top Ten Basic Materials Stocks Based On John Neff - 1/22/2023
The following are the top rated Basic Materials stocks according to Validea's Low PE Investor model based on the published strategy of John Neff. This strategy looks for firms with persistent earnings growth that trade at a discount relative to their earnings growth and dividend yield. BERRY GLOBAL GROUP INC...
Is It Too Late to Buy Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing's Stock?
If you were hoping for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE: TSM) stock to fall after offering up weak guidance for the coming first quarter, you were likely disappointed when the stock of the leading manufacturer of semiconductor chips instead took off. It now trades about 10% higher than it did before its report.
Will Applied Industrial Technologies (AIT) Beat Estimates Again in Its Next Earnings Report?
If you are looking for a stock that has a solid history of beating earnings estimates and is in a good position to maintain the trend in its next quarterly report, you should consider Applied Industrial Technologies (AIT). This company, which is in the Zacks Manufacturing - General Industrial industry, shows potential for another earnings beat.
AXSM April 21st Options Begin Trading
Investors in Axsome Therapeutics Inc (Symbol: AXSM) saw new options begin trading today, for the April 21st expiration. One of the key inputs that goes into the price an option buyer is willing to pay, is the time value, so with 88 days until expiration the newly trading contracts represent a potential opportunity for sellers of puts or calls to achieve a higher premium than would be available for the contracts with a closer expiration. At Stock Options Channel, our YieldBoost formula has looked up and down the AXSM options chain for the new April 21st contracts and identified one put and one call contract of particular interest.
2 Genius Dividend Stocks to Buy in 2023
Many dividend-seeking investors gravitate to certain stocks because of their yields. The smarter play, however, is to concentrate on buying and holding stocks that have a history of growing their payouts. Stocks in that category have a history of producing higher returns than companies that strive to maintain outsized payouts.
Despite What Headlines Say, Long-Term Investors Should be Buying Bonds at These Levels
Regency bias, giving too much weight to recent occurrences and ignoring historical trends, is almost inevitable in investing. We pay attention to headlines over a few months, and we look at short-term charts to find highs and lows and likely levels of support and resistance. But often, when you stretch out your view, the picture changes. Even as much as a year’s price action then often looks more like a blip in a long-term trend, or maybe a significant level that you missed before is revealed, and the headlines seem less important when viewed in the light of that level and that trend.
3 Business Services Stocks Benefiting From a Prospering Industry
Increased technology adoption and the success of the work-from-home trend are enabling the Zacks Business-Services industry to support a growing demand environment. Prudent growth strategies, innovation and technology enhancements are helping Viad Corp VVI, Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. BWMN and BGSF, Inc. BGSF to sail through the pandemic-related challenges. About...
Enterprise Financial Services (EFSC) Q4 Earnings and Revenues Beat Estimates
Enterprise Financial Services (EFSC) came out with quarterly earnings of $1.58 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.34 per share. This compares to earnings of $1.37 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of 17.91%. A...
Technology Sector Update for 01/23/2023: IDAI, VERB ,IDCC, WDC
Technology stocks rallied Monday, with the Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLK) rising 2.3% and the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index gaining 4.9% this afternoon. In company news, Trust Stamp (IDAI) was almost 46% higher after the US Patent Office issued a notice of allowance for its Privacy-First Identity Company trademark and its low-code identity verification software platform. Nearly two dozen banks have signed on for paid pilot programs of the the Privacy-First Identity system over the past three months, the company said.
HOLX vs. EW: Which Stock Is the Better Value Option?
Investors interested in Medical - Instruments stocks are likely familiar with Hologic (HOLX) and Edwards Lifesciences (EW). But which of these two stocks is more attractive to value investors? We'll need to take a closer look to find out. We have found that the best way to discover great value...
Will W.R. Berkley's (WRB) Beat Streak Continue in Q4 Earnings?
W.R. Berkley Corporation WRB is slated to report fourth-quarter 2022 earnings on Jan 26 after market close. The insurer delivered an earnings surprise in each of the last four quarters, the average being 25.63%. Factors to Consider. Gross premiums written in the fourth quarter of 2022 are expected to have...
Walgreens Boots (WBA) Benefits From Innovation Amid Margin Woe
Walgreens Boots’ WBA various strategic partnerships are expected to benefit the business over the long run. Yet, persistent reimbursement pressure and competitive market offer tough challenges for the company. The stock carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). Walgreens Boots exited first-quarter fiscal 2023, with better-than-expected earnings and revenues. The...
Comtech Rings the Nasdaq Stock Market Closing Bell
Comtech (Nasdaq: CMTL) visits the Nasdaq MarketSite in Times Square to celebrate the company's 35 years of being listed on Nasdaq. Comtech is a leading global technology company providing terrestrial and wireless network solutions, next-generation 9-1-1 emergency services, satellite and space communications technologies, and cloud native capabilities to commercial and government customers around the world. In honor of the occasion, Ken Peterman, President, CEO and Chairman of Comtech, rings the Closing Bell.
Where Will Dutch Bros Stock Be in 1 Year?
Dutch Bros' (NYSE: BROS) business is growing rapidly, which is impressive given that it faces material competition in the coffee niche. If you are wondering where the chain will be in a year, the easy answer is bigger -- much bigger. But that's not enough; you need to look deeper if you are going to invest in this company. Here are the key stats you'll need to know about.
Energy Sector Update for 01/23/2023: BLDP, BLDP.TO, AQUA, XYL, NE, BKR
Energy stocks turned narrowly mixed Monday afternoon, with the NYSE Energy Sector Index down 0.1% while the Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLE) was up 0.1%. The Philadelphia Oil Service Sector index also was easing 0.1% and the Dow Jones US Utilities Index was edging up 0.1%. West Texas Intermediate...
EcoR1 Capital, LLC Updates Holdings in Revolution Medicines Inc (RVMD)
Fintel reports that EcoR1 Capital, LLC has filed a 13G form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 4,478,050 shares of Revolution Medicines Inc (RVMD). This represents 5.0% of the company. In their previous filing dated June 27, 2022 they reported 4,278,069 shares and 5.80% of the company, an increase in...
SNEX Crosses Below Key Moving Average Level
In trading on Monday, shares of Stonex Group Inc (Symbol: SNEX) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $85.22, changing hands as low as $82.88 per share. Stonex Group Inc shares are currently trading down about 7.5% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of SNEX shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
BlackRock Inc. Updates Holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty Inc (REXR)
Fintel reports that BlackRock Inc. has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 23,960,942 shares of Rexford Industrial Realty Inc (REXR). This represents 12.3% of the company. In their previous filing dated January 27, 2022 they reported 19,810,848 shares and 13.10% of the company, an increase in...
First Week of September 15th Options Trading For PacWest Bancorp (PACW)
Investors in PacWest Bancorp (Symbol: PACW) saw new options begin trading this week, for the September 15th expiration. One of the key data points that goes into the price an option buyer is willing to pay, is the time value, so with 235 days until expiration the newly trading contracts represent a potential opportunity for sellers of puts or calls to achieve a higher premium than would be available for the contracts with a closer expiration. At Stock Options Channel, our YieldBoost formula has looked up and down the PACW options chain for the new September 15th contracts and identified one put and one call contract of particular interest.
BlackRock Inc. Ups Stake in Patrick Industries, Inc. (PATK)
Fintel reports that BlackRock Inc. has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 3,709,428 shares of Patrick Industries, Inc. (PATK). This represents 16.4% of the company. In their previous filing dated January 27, 2022 they reported 3,490,289 shares and 14.80% of the company, an increase in shares...
