High levels of ‘Forever Chemicals’ in southeast Louisiana drinking water spur concern
NEW ORLEANS – The Water Collaborative of Greater New Orleans conducted a study last summer on the level of chemicals flowing in the Mississippi River, the central source of drinking water for many communities in southeast Louisiana. The results were not comforting. The researchers found high levels of PFAS,...
New plan to protect Louisiana’s coast begins months-long path to legislative approval
A Louisiana coastal marsh and pond. (Canva image) Could the Louisiana of 2073 face less flood risk from hurricanes than it does today?. According to Coastal Protection and Restoration Authority officials, the answer could be “yes”– if their latest coastal master plan, released as a draft earlier this month, is fully implemented and predictions for more moderate environmental conditions prevail.
Louisiana Democratic Party ‘funneled’ utility donations to climate candidate’s challenger
Incumbent Lambert Boissiere, left, lost a Dec. 10, 2022, runoff for the Public Service Commission seat in District 3 to Davonte Lewis. (Photos by Greg LaRose/Louisiana Illuminator) This article was first published by DeSmog, a global organization that works to provide climate accountability and serve as an antidote to science...
Most Louisianans covered under state prescription plan not affected by changes
(The Center Square) — Less than 3% of folks with prescription coverage through the state health insurance plan will be forced to find new pharmacies after 72 independent pharmacies opted out of a new pharmacy benefit manager network. The finding comes from a Louisiana Legislative Auditor report issued last...
Stacy Brown elected to Louisiana Association of Convention & Visitors Bureau board
NEW ORLEANS – Stacy Brown, president and CEO of the Shreveport-Bossier Convention & Tourist Bureau (SBCTB,) was installed as immediate past chairman of the Louisiana Association of Convention & Visitors Bureaus (LACVB) Board of Directors during the association’s January meeting. “I am so honored to serve as an...
Louisiana auditor says state environmental agency needs more internal controls
(The Center Square) — The Louisiana Department of Environmental Quality’s "ineffective internal audit function" is an ongoing problem that fails to ensure tax dollars are spent as they should be, according to the Louisiana Legislative Auditor. LLA Mike Waguespack issued a procedural report last week that aimed to...
Conservative Caucus bemoans limited scope of insurance special session
A Chauvin house lies in ruins after Hurricane Ida in August 2021. (Photo by Rachel Mipro/Louisiana Illuminator) State lawmakers in the Louisiana Conservative Caucus said Tuesday it’s “unfortunate” that next week’s special session to address the homeowner’s insurance crisis will be limited to just one proposal. They say the seven-day session won’t result in lower policy premiums for the people who need it most.
DOJ: La. corrections incarcerates offenders past release dates
WASHINGTON, D.C. – There is reasonable cause to believe the Louisiana Department of Public Safety and Corrections routinely confines offenders in its custody past the dates when they are legally entitled to be released from custody, in violation of the Fourteenth Amendment, the U.S. Justice Department said Wednesday in a news release.
How 2022 Gun Sales in Louisiana Compare to the Rest of the Country
Gun sales, as approximated by background checks, surged in 2020 to 39,695,315 just as the COVID-19 pandemic began. They have declined each year since, to 38,876,673 in 2021 and to 31,596,646 in 2022. Still, these numbers remain higher than pre-pandemic levels. The FBI's National Instant Criminal Background Check System publishes...
Qualifying begins Wednesday for March 25 election
SHREVEPORT, La. – Qualifying begins Wednesday and runs through Friday for a handful of open positions appearing on the March 25 ballot in a few northwest Louisiana parishes. Justice of the Peace Ward 2 in the Oil City District. DESOTO. Parish coroner. Justice of the Peace District 2. WEBSTER.
Biggest snowfalls recorded in Louisiana history
Stacker compiled a list of the biggest 1-day snowfalls in Louisiana using data from the National Centers for Environmental Information. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
2 Webster Parish educators part of statewide program to help new teachers
MINDEN, La. —Lakeside Jr./Sr. High School English Teacher Josh Beavers and Minden High School English Teacher John Dillon were selected to be part of a new statewide initiative to help new teachers with issues they may face in the classroom. The New Teacher Experience is a pilot program in Louisiana that has a goal to retain teachers.
Texas Gov Abbott prepares state emergency response resources ahead of severe weather threats
AUSTIN - Governor Greg Abbott has directed the Texas Division of Emergency Management (TDEM) to prepare state emergency response resources ahead of a winter storm system and severe weather threats expected through Wednesday morning. “The State of Texas is fully prepared for incoming inclement winter weather and severe storms expected...
Snow forecast for the late evening around the I-30 corridor
SHREVEPORT, La. - The tail end of the storm system responsible for Tuesday's soggy weather was moving over the I-30 corridor of northeast Texas. The Regional Radar from late Tuesday evening showed the rain in blue and snow in white. A Winter Storm Warning continues until 6 a.m. Wednesday for...
Rain, gusty winds and possible snow end later this evening
SHREVEPORT, La. - Mega 3 Storm Team Doppler Radar as of late Tuesday afternoon showed rain covering most of the ArkLaTex with the heaviest downpours in eastern sections. Snow was just northwest of the area. A Winter Storm Warning is in effect for the northern part of McCurtain, county for...
Man pleads guilty in deadly Highland neighborhood shooting
SHREVEPORT, La. - A man accused of killing his mother's boyfriend in the Highland neighborhood in 2021 pleaded guilty to manslaughter on Monday. Fabin Quaderrick Alexander, 28, admitted to fatally shooting Robert J. Lemmon, 57, following a dispute on East Wichita Street on March 9, 2021. Lemmon died at the scene.
