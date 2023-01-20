ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisiana State

KTBS

New plan to protect Louisiana’s coast begins months-long path to legislative approval

A Louisiana coastal marsh and pond. (Canva image) Could the Louisiana of 2073 face less flood risk from hurricanes than it does today?. According to Coastal Protection and Restoration Authority officials, the answer could be “yes”– if their latest coastal master plan, released as a draft earlier this month, is fully implemented and predictions for more moderate environmental conditions prevail.
LOUISIANA STATE
KTBS

Conservative Caucus bemoans limited scope of insurance special session

A Chauvin house lies in ruins after Hurricane Ida in August 2021. (Photo by Rachel Mipro/Louisiana Illuminator) State lawmakers in the Louisiana Conservative Caucus said Tuesday it’s “unfortunate” that next week’s special session to address the homeowner’s insurance crisis will be limited to just one proposal. They say the seven-day session won’t result in lower policy premiums for the people who need it most.
LOUISIANA STATE
KTBS

DOJ: La. corrections incarcerates offenders past release dates

WASHINGTON, D.C. – There is reasonable cause to believe the Louisiana Department of Public Safety and Corrections routinely confines offenders in its custody past the dates when they are legally entitled to be released from custody, in violation of the Fourteenth Amendment, the U.S. Justice Department said Wednesday in a news release.
LOUISIANA STATE
KTBS

How 2022 Gun Sales in Louisiana Compare to the Rest of the Country

Gun sales, as approximated by background checks, surged in 2020 to 39,695,315 just as the COVID-19 pandemic began. They have declined each year since, to 38,876,673 in 2021 and to 31,596,646 in 2022. Still, these numbers remain higher than pre-pandemic levels. The FBI's National Instant Criminal Background Check System publishes...
LOUISIANA STATE
KTBS

Qualifying begins Wednesday for March 25 election

SHREVEPORT, La. – Qualifying begins Wednesday and runs through Friday for a handful of open positions appearing on the March 25 ballot in a few northwest Louisiana parishes. Justice of the Peace Ward 2 in the Oil City District. DESOTO. Parish coroner. Justice of the Peace District 2. WEBSTER.
SHREVEPORT, LA
KTBS

2 Webster Parish educators part of statewide program to help new teachers

MINDEN, La. —Lakeside Jr./Sr. High School English Teacher Josh Beavers and Minden High School English Teacher John Dillon were selected to be part of a new statewide initiative to help new teachers with issues they may face in the classroom. The New Teacher Experience is a pilot program in Louisiana that has a goal to retain teachers.
MINDEN, LA
KTBS

Snow forecast for the late evening around the I-30 corridor

SHREVEPORT, La. - The tail end of the storm system responsible for Tuesday's soggy weather was moving over the I-30 corridor of northeast Texas. The Regional Radar from late Tuesday evening showed the rain in blue and snow in white. A Winter Storm Warning continues until 6 a.m. Wednesday for...
MCCURTAIN COUNTY, OK
KTBS

Rain, gusty winds and possible snow end later this evening

SHREVEPORT, La. - Mega 3 Storm Team Doppler Radar as of late Tuesday afternoon showed rain covering most of the ArkLaTex with the heaviest downpours in eastern sections. Snow was just northwest of the area. A Winter Storm Warning is in effect for the northern part of McCurtain, county for...
OKLAHOMA STATE
KTBS

Man pleads guilty in deadly Highland neighborhood shooting

SHREVEPORT, La. - A man accused of killing his mother's boyfriend in the Highland neighborhood in 2021 pleaded guilty to manslaughter on Monday. Fabin Quaderrick Alexander, 28, admitted to fatally shooting Robert J. Lemmon, 57, following a dispute on East Wichita Street on March 9, 2021. Lemmon died at the scene.
LOUISIANA STATE

