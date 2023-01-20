Read full article on original website
Iowans against ‘factory farms’ rally at the Capitol
(The Center Square) – Iowa Alliance for Responsible Agriculture held a rally Wednesday at the Capitol to demand legislators call for a moratorium on new and expanded “factory farms.”. Speakers said the rural economy, water quality and greenhouse gas emissions are worsening, according to Food & Water Watch.
GOP wants Iowa universities to explain ‘compulsory heterosexuality’ and other concepts being taught
DES MOINES — A group of 26 Republican lawmakers wants Iowa’s public universities to explain themselves and their teacher training curriculum by defining a long list of terms plucked from course descriptions — like “compulsory heterosexuality,” “critical media literacy” and “equitable science teaching.”
MN Lottery
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) _ These Minnesota lotteries were drawn Wednesday:. (eleven, twenty-one, thirty-six, thirty-seven, thirty-eight) (one, two, five, eleven, twenty-eight)
Northwestern beats Nebraska for 7th straight time, 78-63
LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Ty Berry made six 3-pointers and scored 26 points, Boo Buie added 17 points and Northwestern beat Nebraska 78-63. It was the second of three games in five days for Northwestern, which had two games postponed last week due to a COVID-19 pause. The Wildcats play Minnesota on Saturday. Northwestern closed the first half by scoring the final 10 points, with 3-pointers from Berry and Buie, to build a 43-30 lead. The Wildcats pulled away midway through the second half on a 12-3 run for a 63-40 lead. Chase Audige had 15 points and Matthew Nicholson added eight for Northwestern. The Wildcats beat Nebraska for the seventh straight time — doing so against a Big Ten opponent for the first time since 1958-62.
