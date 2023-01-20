Read full article on original website
Jean Baldanzi Klinger
4d ago
The way so many retailers are closing there stores, there is not going to be any stores to shop at or in anymore.
Reply
9
Related
Longstanding Talbots Location Permanently Closing January 23
Word of the closure has reportedly taken customers, and some employees, by surprise. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:Wikipedia.org, Facebook.com, Reddit.com, Talbots.com, and BestLifeOnline.com.
Two legendary retailers with thousands of stores are closing locations next week – see if your area will be affected
WALGREENS and CVS plan to close locations starting next week. The shutters for the pharmacy-based companies will begin to take place by January 31 or mid-February for both companies, according to Best Life. Closures among the drug stores are expected within the next few years as companies try to keep...
Decades-Old T.J. Maxx Store Permanently Closing on January 14th
The store has been a community stalwart. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:Patch.com and Denver7.com.
Say Goodbye To Your Local Macy's: CEO Announces Company Is In "Final Stretch" Of Closing Stores
Macy's, the iconic department store, has been undergoing a reorganization strategy in recent years to make the company more profitable. The company announced that it would be closing a number of stores to start off the year, as part of its long-term plan to optimize and reposition its store fleet to ensure it has the right mix of on-mall and off-mall stores to better serve customers and support omnichannel market sales growth. Macy's CEO, Jeff Gennette, recently announced that the company is in the "final stretch" of closing stores, and shifting its focus to other areas that will help drive growth.
Iconic 43-Year Old Shopping Mall Permanently Closing in March
The location includes dozens of national restaurant and store chain favorites. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:Wikipedia.org, GalleriaatWhitePlains.com, and CBSNews.com.
Jo-Ann Fabrics Store Moving To Another Location
The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: WNBF and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.
Iconic Macy’s Shopping Mall Anchor Permanently Closing; Fate of Mall in Question
The mall was recently sold to a local developer, reportedly amidst substantial debate. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:BusinessInsider.com, ABC7.com, and Wikipedia.org.
CVS is Closing Locations in 2 States
The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: BestLifeOnline and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.
msn.com
Walmart and Target Have a Secret Hiding Spot for Clearance Items
Slide 1 of 5: Walmart and Target provide quick and easy access to everything from groceries and everyday necessities to electronics and apparel for millions of shoppers. But for customers in the know, the convenience of these iconic big-box stores is matched only by their ability to pump out some incredible deals on top of their already low prices. And while heavily promoted sales might be fine for the casual bargain hunter, there's one area of the stores where you may be able to regularly score a shockingly good price. Read on to learn more about the secret hiding spot Walmart and Target have for clearance items.READ THIS NEXT: 5 Warnings to Shoppers From Ex-Walmart Employees.Read the original article on Best Life.
Say Goodbye To Your Local JCPenney: Retail Giant To Close More Locations as Retail Industry Struggles
JCPenney, a 121-year-old department store, is closing more locations due to ongoing issues and the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. The company filed for bankruptcy and closed 200 stores in 2020 and is now struggling to compete with other retailers in the digital age. In this article, we will provide information on which JCPenney locations will be closing and when the liquidation process will begin.
List of 62 Additional Bed Bath & Beyond Stores in 30 States Announced Today as Permanently Closing
Additional closings are expected to be announced in the coming weeks. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:BedBath&Beyond.com and BusinessInsider.com.
Say Goodbye to Your Local CVS: 900 Stores Shutting Down Across The Nation
CVS, one of the largest drug retailers in the United States, has announced that it will close at least 300 of its pharmacies annually for the next three years. The closures are part of a larger plan to shut down 900 stores nationwide by the end of 2026. Despite the closures, CVS CEO Karen Lynch stated that their retail stores are fundamental to the company's strategy and that they remain focused on their competitive advantage in thousands of communities across the country.
52-Year-Old U.S. Shopping Mall, Including Ross Dress For Less Store, Permanently Closing and Scheduled For Demolition
As with several other malls throughout the country, the location is being primed for redevelopment. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:Wikipedia.org and WTKR.com.
Why do Costo employees check customer receipts when they exit the store?
Costco is one of America’s favorite retail shops, where people can purchase their favorite items in bulk. However, customers noticed a strange system at Costco. Even after the customers have purchased and paid, a Costco employee checks the receipt one more time before exiting the store.
List of U.S. Shopping Mall Closings Beginning This Month
Primary among recent victims of national economic challenges, several longstanding shopping malls are permanently closing or in the midst of being sold. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:BucksCountyCourierTimes.com, WRRV.com, Dispatch.com, WTKR.com, WTOC.com, and Google.com.
A woman digs through the dumpster at her local Ulta store to find new and factory-sealed beauty products
An Ulta StorePhoto byMike Mozart from Funny YouTube, USA; CC-BY-2.0 According to Eco Friendly Fact, dumpster diving is supposed to be a great activity that can make money for some people while reducing the landfill on the planet. It follows the principle of "reuse, reduce, and recycle."
Macy's is closing another batch of stores in 2023 — here's the full list
The closures are part of a three-year restructuring plan Macy's announced in 2020, which included a total of 125 store closures.
Updated List of Permanent Macy’s Location Closures For 2023
Four new closures throughout the country have been identified for the first quarter of this year. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:Google.com, ScrapeHero.com, and BusinessInsider.com.
Dollar General Store Closed Indefinitely
A fire has reportedly caused extensive damage. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:The U.S. Department of Labor, Google.com, and WAVY.com.
Costco new clearance deals this week (January 2023)
We are beginning the first month of the new year with fantastic savings at your favorite Costco store. In today's article, I'm going to show you all the new clearance items I was able to find, including frozen food options, kitchenware, snacks, and much more. Though as a quick reminder, remember that the clearance finds may vary depending on your store or location.
Comments / 8