Mars Hill, NC

WLOS.com

Construction begins on 4 miles of new trails in Old Fort

OLD FORT, N.C. (WLOS) — The Grandfather Ranger District, along with its community partners in Old Fort, NC, is proud to announce 4 miles of new trail construction to begin immediately. The 4 miles of multi-use trails are the next phase of the 42-mile trail expansion planned in the Old Fort area. The new trails are the product of the collaboration between Camp Grier’s G5 Trail Collective, Eagle Market Streets Development Corporation, People on the Move Old Fort, and the U.S. Forest Service Grandfather Ranger District, collectively known as the Catawba Vale Collaborative. The 4 miles will be split across two trails that will be constructed over the next 6 to 9 months: the Meadows Loop and the Bernard Mountain Trail.
OLD FORT, NC
WLOS.com

Smoky Mountain Pregnancy Care Center opens new location in Sylva

SYLVA, N.C. (WLOS) — Smoky Mountain Pregnancy Care Center's new location is officially open, and a celebration was had on Thursday, Jan. 19 in Sylva. The Jackson County Chamber of Commerce Ambassadors held a grand re-opening ribbon-cutting ceremony for their chamber members at the new pregnancy center, which is located at 1165 West Main Street in Sylva. The center is situated in between Sylva and Dillsboro.
SYLVA, NC
avlwatchdog.org

What Are the Odds of a Casino in Asheville?

North Carolina can support as many as nine Las Vegas-style casinos with gambling throughout the state, including one in the Asheville area, according to a report commissioned by the General Assembly. The new casinos would be in addition to the three already operating on tribal lands, an independent consultant, Spectrum...
ASHEVILLE, NC
wccbcharlotte.com

Schools Delayed Tuesday Due To Threat Of Wintry Weather

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – The Avery County school district will be operating on a 3-hour delay Tuesday, January 24. According to a Facebook post, Buses will run safe roads only. If a decision is needed to modify the delayed schedule, it will be made before 8:00am. Watauga County Schools will...
AVERY COUNTY, NC
FOX Carolina

2 injured, trapped after crash in Asheville on Brevard Road

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Asheville Fire Department said two people were injured and trapped in a vehicle after a crash on Brevard Road. According to the department, the two people were taken to the hospital for treatment. However, northbound Brevard Road will be impacted in that area as...
ASHEVILLE, NC
avlwatchdog.org

Opinion: Homelessness in Asheville Is Out of Hand, and ‘Heartbreaking’

If anyone has had a front-row seat to the evolution — or devolution — of Asheville’s homelessness problem over the past few decades, it’s Beth Stickle. “I’ve been downtown for 45 years and I’ve had my shop for 37 years, and I’ve never seen what I’m seeing now,” Stickle said. “And it’s not just homelessness. It’s a mental health issue, it’s a drug issue. It’s multifaceted, and it’s going to need to be approached in many different ways.”
ASHEVILLE, NC
eastcoasttraveller.com

7 Must-Try Restaurants in Asheville, North Carolina

Jettie Rae's Oyster House in Asheville is a locally owned and operated restaurant that offers a variety of oysters. The owners were inspired by a shared seafood heritage from New Orleans to Maine. They created a menu that included half a dozen varieties of oysters plus a host of other dishes. Guests can also order cold beer and cocktails. Oysters are available from a seafood tower or in individual servings. You can also enjoy fresh juice and brownies. Aside from oysters, the restaurant also serves mussels and shrimp po'boys. In addition to the standard fare, the menu also includes daily specials.
ASHEVILLE, NC
FOX Carolina

Crews respond to early morning house fire in Asheville

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Asheville Fire Department said crews responded to a house fire along Vernell Avenue Sunday morning. Officials said no civilians were injured during the fire. However, the Red Cross is helping three residents and a cat who were displaced by the fire.
ASHEVILLE, NC
WSOC Charlotte

49 miniature horses, 39 chickens seized amid Burke County animal cruelty investigation

MORGANTON, N.C. — Officials in Burke County have seized 88 animals, including dozens of miniature horses, in connection with an animal cruelty case. Julie Ann Sherrill, 54, was served a search warrant on Jan. 18 and a total of 88 animals were seized, Burke County authorities said. It comes after a necropsy report on a miniature horse showed it died of starvation, according to Burke County animal services.
BURKE COUNTY, NC
FOX Carolina

Razor blades being placed in gas pump handles, police warn

FOREST CITY, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - Police in western North Carolina are warning the community after they discovered multiple instances of razor blades being placed in gas pump handles. The Forest City Police Department said they are actively investigating the instances along with the state Department of Agriculture. The community...
FOREST CITY, NC
WBTV

Officers seize 88 animals from multiple Burke Co. properties

MORGANTON, N.C. (WBTV) - Burke County Animal Services/Animal Enforcement seized a total of 88 animals from multiple locations between Jan. 18 and 20, the agency said in a press release. The agency first seized 32 miniature horses and 39 chickens from two properties on Jan. 18. Both properties were owned...
BURKE COUNTY, NC
WLOS.com

Top local stories we are following today

WLOS — Surveillance footage from inside the home of a Murphy, North Carolina, man provides an inside look at a December raid that left the homeowner shot multiple times. On Dec. 12, 2022, the Cherokee Indian Reservation police SWAT Team fired shots into Jacob Harley Kloepfer’s camper. According to the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office, the suspected shooter "confronted officers." A newly released video may show a different series of events and is stirring up controversy about the incident.
MURPHY, NC

