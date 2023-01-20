Read full article on original website
mynews13.com
'It is heartbreaking': Feds appear unmoved by objections to plan increasing logging 500% in state's national forests
A new plan guiding the future of Pisgah and Nantahala national forests in the North Carolina mountains is expected to be released by the end of the month. The latest draft of the plan opens up about half of the forests’ 1 million acres to logging. The plan drew...
iheart.com
North Carolina City Named One Of The 'Most Beautiful' In America
America the beautiful, a nickname that has stood the test of time for a reason. The U.S. is filled with scenic towns and exciting cities that combine to make the country what it is. Forbes compiled a list of the 30 most beautiful cities in the country, from cities with old town charm like Charleston or popular towns like New Orleans and New York City. One city in North Carolina snagged a spot on the list.
avlwatchdog.org
What Are the Odds of a Casino in Asheville?
North Carolina can support as many as nine Las Vegas-style casinos with gambling throughout the state, including one in the Asheville area, according to a report commissioned by the General Assembly. The new casinos would be in addition to the three already operating on tribal lands, an independent consultant, Spectrum...
North Carolina crypto mine drives residents away over 'insane' noise, electric grid concerns
Murphy resident Mike Lugiewicz explained how the cryptocurrency mine in his rural North Carolina town is forcing him to relocate over the noise and power concerns.
avlwatchdog.org
Opinion: Homelessness in Asheville Is Out of Hand, and ‘Heartbreaking’
If anyone has had a front-row seat to the evolution — or devolution — of Asheville’s homelessness problem over the past few decades, it’s Beth Stickle. “I’ve been downtown for 45 years and I’ve had my shop for 37 years, and I’ve never seen what I’m seeing now,” Stickle said. “And it’s not just homelessness. It’s a mental health issue, it’s a drug issue. It’s multifaceted, and it’s going to need to be approached in many different ways.”
Mountain Xpress
Code Purple in effect for Monday 1/23/23
Code Purple in effect for Monday, 1/23/23. National Weather Service predicts the temp will be 25° F. The purpose of the Code Purple procedure is to provide a coordinated effort among Asheville and Buncombe County shelters and other organizations to provide emergency overflow shelter to people experiencing homelessness when the temperature is at or below 32 degrees (including windchill). During Code Purple, participating shelters will provide more beds with fewer requirements than their typical programming.
Mountain Xpress
Letter: Where is help for people with disabilities?
I’m trying to get the story out there to help sick people. Asheville is spending $73,000 on a study to help homeless people instead of spending the money to help people. They want to sue HCA instead of the feds. The feds haven’t been enforcing the antitrust laws. That’s why we have one power company and one hospital. They waste money instead of building sidewalks on every state and city road.
Mountain Xpress
What’s new in food: DJ’s Pickles opens shop at WNC Farmers Market
Ever since Donald Paleno launched DJ’s Pickles’ first retail space inside the WNC Farmers Market on National Pickle Day, the shop owner has been considering legally changing his name. Throughout the business’s initial two months, “People walk in here and ask for DJ,” he says with a laugh....
WYFF4.com
Actor Chris Pratt also stops by Greenville church while in town
GREENVILLE, S.C. — Actor Chris Pratt visited a Greenville church and had brunch at a Greenville restaurant on Sunday. We first told you Sunday night about Pratt having brunch and taking pictures with the staff at Southern Culture. Pratt told folks at the restaurant that he was in town...
WLOS.com
Storm system to bring heavy rain, gusty winds, a chance of snow to WNC, nearby areas
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — A powerful storm system moving through the central United States has produced at least one tornado in the Houston metro area. And, as it moves into Western North Carolina, the Upstate and northeast Georgia overnight, it will bring some heavy rain for the Wednesday morning commute.
‘Just screamed and yelled’: North Carolina farmer wins $100,000 from scratch-off after almost leaving store
HENDERSONVILLE, N.C. (WGHP) — A last-minute decision to buy a scratch-off led Agustin Perez Jr., of Hendersonville, to a $100,000 lottery win, according to an NC Education Lottery news release. “I was about to walk out the door without buying the ticket,” he said. Perez, a 43-year-old farmer, bought his winning ticket from the Dana […]
FOX Carolina
FOX Carolina
2 injured, trapped after crash in Asheville on Brevard Road
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Asheville Fire Department said two people were injured and trapped in a vehicle after a crash on Brevard Road. According to the department, the two people were taken to the hospital for treatment. However, northbound Brevard Road will be impacted in that area as...
FOX Carolina
Injured mountain biker airlifted from trail in Transylvania Co.
TRANSYLVANIA, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - Transylvania County Rescue Squad announced that crews responded to Bennett Gap Trail on Saturday after a mountain biker was significantly injured. Officials said the crew split into separate groups to find an accessible path to the injured biker. Eventually, one of the teams found the...
WYFF4.com
Sneak peek at Hallmark Holiday movie being filmed at Biltmore
ASHEVILLE, N.C. — Snow sprinkled the Biltmore Estate Monday morning just in time for the last scheduled week of shooting for the Hallmark holiday movie being filmed on the estate. The movie is called "A Biltmore Christmas." Producer Andrew Gernhard of Synthetic Cinema International said production began in early...
FOX Carolina
Greenville Co. deputies looking for woman not heard from since early Dec.
GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office said they are looking for a missing woman who has not been heard from since Dec. 3, 2022. Deputies said 23-year-old Gisselle Emily Alvarenga’s family is concerned after not hearing from her for almost two months. Alvarenga...
FOX Carolina
Crews respond to early morning house fire in Asheville
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Asheville Fire Department said crews responded to a house fire along Vernell Avenue Sunday morning. Officials said no civilians were injured during the fire. However, the Red Cross is helping three residents and a cat who were displaced by the fire.
This Restaurant Serves The Best Biscuits In North Carolina
Cheapism found the restaurants around the country that land in the biscuit hall of fame.
WYFF4.com
Family and community come together as Oconee Co. road rage victim makes progress
TOCCOA, Ga. — The family of Georgia a woman is hoping for a miracle. After she was shot in the head during a road rage incident in the upstate. "I was just chill to the bone. I didn't know what to do or what to say," Heather Stevanus' grandfather, Lane Goss said.
