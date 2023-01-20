ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cullowhee, NC

iheart.com

North Carolina City Named One Of The 'Most Beautiful' In America

America the beautiful, a nickname that has stood the test of time for a reason. The U.S. is filled with scenic towns and exciting cities that combine to make the country what it is. Forbes compiled a list of the 30 most beautiful cities in the country, from cities with old town charm like Charleston or popular towns like New Orleans and New York City. One city in North Carolina snagged a spot on the list.
ASHEVILLE, NC
avlwatchdog.org

What Are the Odds of a Casino in Asheville?

North Carolina can support as many as nine Las Vegas-style casinos with gambling throughout the state, including one in the Asheville area, according to a report commissioned by the General Assembly. The new casinos would be in addition to the three already operating on tribal lands, an independent consultant, Spectrum...
ASHEVILLE, NC
avlwatchdog.org

Opinion: Homelessness in Asheville Is Out of Hand, and ‘Heartbreaking’

If anyone has had a front-row seat to the evolution — or devolution — of Asheville’s homelessness problem over the past few decades, it’s Beth Stickle. “I’ve been downtown for 45 years and I’ve had my shop for 37 years, and I’ve never seen what I’m seeing now,” Stickle said. “And it’s not just homelessness. It’s a mental health issue, it’s a drug issue. It’s multifaceted, and it’s going to need to be approached in many different ways.”
ASHEVILLE, NC
Mountain Xpress

Code Purple in effect for Monday 1/23/23

Code Purple in effect for Monday, 1/23/23. National Weather Service predicts the temp will be 25° F. The purpose of the Code Purple procedure is to provide a coordinated effort among Asheville and Buncombe County shelters and other organizations to provide emergency overflow shelter to people experiencing homelessness when the temperature is at or below 32 degrees (including windchill). During Code Purple, participating shelters will provide more beds with fewer requirements than their typical programming.
ASHEVILLE, NC
Mountain Xpress

Letter: Where is help for people with disabilities?

I’m trying to get the story out there to help sick people. Asheville is spending $73,000 on a study to help homeless people instead of spending the money to help people. They want to sue HCA instead of the feds. The feds haven’t been enforcing the antitrust laws. That’s why we have one power company and one hospital. They waste money instead of building sidewalks on every state and city road.
ASHEVILLE, NC
Mountain Xpress

What’s new in food: DJ’s Pickles opens shop at WNC Farmers Market

Ever since Donald Paleno launched DJ’s Pickles’ first retail space inside the WNC Farmers Market on National Pickle Day, the shop owner has been considering legally changing his name. Throughout the business’s initial two months, “People walk in here and ask for DJ,” he says with a laugh....
ASHEVILLE, NC
WYFF4.com

Actor Chris Pratt also stops by Greenville church while in town

GREENVILLE, S.C. — Actor Chris Pratt visited a Greenville church and had brunch at a Greenville restaurant on Sunday. We first told you Sunday night about Pratt having brunch and taking pictures with the staff at Southern Culture. Pratt told folks at the restaurant that he was in town...
GREENVILLE, SC
FOX8 News

‘Just screamed and yelled’: North Carolina farmer wins $100,000 from scratch-off after almost leaving store

HENDERSONVILLE, N.C. (WGHP) — A last-minute decision to buy a scratch-off led Agustin Perez Jr., of Hendersonville, to a $100,000 lottery win, according to an NC Education Lottery news release. “I was about to walk out the door without buying the ticket,” he said. Perez, a 43-year-old farmer, bought his winning ticket from the Dana […]
HENDERSONVILLE, NC
FOX Carolina

NC farmer wins big in lottery after almost not buying ticket

HENDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - North Carolina Education Lottery officials announced that a Henderson County man recently won $100,000 from a scratch-off he bought in Hendersonville. The 43-year-old farmer bought the Millionaire Maker ticket from the Dana Food Center on Dana Road in Hendersonville. “I was about to walk...
HENDERSON COUNTY, NC
FOX Carolina

2 injured, trapped after crash in Asheville on Brevard Road

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Asheville Fire Department said two people were injured and trapped in a vehicle after a crash on Brevard Road. According to the department, the two people were taken to the hospital for treatment. However, northbound Brevard Road will be impacted in that area as...
ASHEVILLE, NC
FOX Carolina

Injured mountain biker airlifted from trail in Transylvania Co.

TRANSYLVANIA, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - Transylvania County Rescue Squad announced that crews responded to Bennett Gap Trail on Saturday after a mountain biker was significantly injured. Officials said the crew split into separate groups to find an accessible path to the injured biker. Eventually, one of the teams found the...
TRANSYLVANIA COUNTY, NC
WYFF4.com

Sneak peek at Hallmark Holiday movie being filmed at Biltmore

ASHEVILLE, N.C. — Snow sprinkled the Biltmore Estate Monday morning just in time for the last scheduled week of shooting for the Hallmark holiday movie being filmed on the estate. The movie is called "A Biltmore Christmas." Producer Andrew Gernhard of Synthetic Cinema International said production began in early...
ASHEVILLE, NC
FOX Carolina

Greenville Co. deputies looking for woman not heard from since early Dec.

GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office said they are looking for a missing woman who has not been heard from since Dec. 3, 2022. Deputies said 23-year-old Gisselle Emily Alvarenga’s family is concerned after not hearing from her for almost two months. Alvarenga...
FOX Carolina

Crews respond to early morning house fire in Asheville

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Asheville Fire Department said crews responded to a house fire along Vernell Avenue Sunday morning. Officials said no civilians were injured during the fire. However, the Red Cross is helping three residents and a cat who were displaced by the fire.
ASHEVILLE, NC

