ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Station, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
texags.com

Protecting the 3-point line crucial for Texas A&M against No. 15 Auburn

A not-so-fine line has typically been the difference between winning and losing basketball games for Texas A&M. To be exact, that's the 3-point line where the Aggies have been victimized in defeat. In five of their six losses, the Aggies (13-6, 5-1) have surrendered at least 10 treys. Last weekend, Kentucky hit 11 in dealing A&M its first loss of SEC play.
COLLEGE STATION, TX
texags.com

Track & Field Report: A&M's indoor season to ramp up this weekend

With back-to-back indoor meets in the books, Texas A&M track & field travels to Fayetteville for a highly-anticipated Razorback Invitational this weekend. Ahead of the road trip, head coach Pat Henry joined TexAgs Radio for the Track & Field Report. Key notes from Pat Henry interview. What a great thing...
COLLEGE STATION, TX
texags.com

No. 5 Texas A&M women's tennis off to 3-0 start to 2023 campaign

Fresh off an NCAA quarterfinals appearance last year, No. 5 Texas A&M women's tennis has started hot in 2023. On Tuesday, head coach Mark Weaver and All-Americans Jayci Goldsmith and Salma Ewing joined TexAgs Radio as the Aggies prepare for ITA Kickoff Weekend. Key notes from Mark Weaver. We've got...
COLLEGE STATION, TX
texags.com

Conner Weigman focused on proving himself as A&M's starting QB

Jmsrz — Is this the most exciting storyline that TexAgs could come up with regarding Texas A&M Football or college football in general?. Maybe it's time to take a page out of the Orangebloods playbook?. As a Texas A&M Alumni, it's baffling that watching Orangebloods content is more exciting...
COLLEGE STATION, TX
texags.com

Texas A&M adds former UTEP WR Tyrin Smith via transfer portal

Jimbo Fisher and the Aggies continue to dig into the portal, and today, good news has arrived as wide receiver Tyrin Smith announced his transfer from UTEP to Texas A&M. The 5-foot-7, 170-pound standout has been one of the Miner’s top receivers since arriving in El Paso out of Cisco College. In 2022, he led the Miners with 71 receptions for 1,039 yards and seven touchdowns. In his debut season with the Miners in 2021, he was third on the team with 33 receptions for 570 yards and four touchdowns.
COLLEGE STATION, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy