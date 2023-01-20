Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Protecting the 3-point line crucial for Texas A&M against No. 15 Auburn
A not-so-fine line has typically been the difference between winning and losing basketball games for Texas A&M. To be exact, that's the 3-point line where the Aggies have been victimized in defeat. In five of their six losses, the Aggies (13-6, 5-1) have surrendered at least 10 treys. Last weekend, Kentucky hit 11 in dealing A&M its first loss of SEC play.
Williams shares what hurt A&M in a physical road game at Kentucky
Texas A&M was handed its first conference loss of the season, unable to claw its way to a win on the road in Lexington. Aggies' coach Buzz Williams joined TexAgs Radio to look back on the meeting with Kentucky and preview A&M's upcoming tilt at Auburn. Key notes from Buzz...
Press Conference: Williams, Aggies face No. 15 Auburn on Wednesday
Texas A&M hits the road again on Wednesday night as the Aggies travel to "The Jungle" to face No. 15 Auburn. Ahead of the Southeastern Conference battle, Buzz Williams and Henry Coleman III spoke to the media to preview A&M's matchup with the Tigers.
Track & Field Report: A&M's indoor season to ramp up this weekend
With back-to-back indoor meets in the books, Texas A&M track & field travels to Fayetteville for a highly-anticipated Razorback Invitational this weekend. Ahead of the road trip, head coach Pat Henry joined TexAgs Radio for the Track & Field Report. Key notes from Pat Henry interview. What a great thing...
Barker nets 24 in return as A&M upends Georgia to end slide, 75-73
Nearly three minutes after checking in for the first time in 10 games, it was obvious that Janiah Barker’s presence had been sorely missed. It was also obvious that she was ready to dominate. The star freshman closed out the first quarter with a personal 7-0 charge to permanently...
Play-by-play voice Tom Hart discusses Texas A&M-Kentucky broadcast
ESPN and SEC Network play-by-play voice Tom Hart was on the call for the Texas A&M-Kentucky game on Saturday afternoon at Rupp Arena. On Monday, Hart joined TexAgs Radio to detail the broadcast, how the Aggies performed and much more. Key notes from Tom Hart interview. Yeah, I read tweets....
'It was awesome': 2024 DL Nigel Smith II recaps recent visit to Aggieland
Melissa (TX) 2024 DE Nigel Smith II is one of the top prospects in Texas and the nation. As a high priority prospect for the Aggies in the 2024 class, he returned to College Station last week for some one-on-one time with the staff where he also had the opportunity to see Texas A&M’s basketball game with Florida.
No. 5 Texas A&M women's tennis off to 3-0 start to 2023 campaign
Fresh off an NCAA quarterfinals appearance last year, No. 5 Texas A&M women's tennis has started hot in 2023. On Tuesday, head coach Mark Weaver and All-Americans Jayci Goldsmith and Salma Ewing joined TexAgs Radio as the Aggies prepare for ITA Kickoff Weekend. Key notes from Mark Weaver. We've got...
Conner Weigman focused on proving himself as A&M's starting QB
Texas A&M adds former UTEP WR Tyrin Smith via transfer portal
Jimbo Fisher and the Aggies continue to dig into the portal, and today, good news has arrived as wide receiver Tyrin Smith announced his transfer from UTEP to Texas A&M. The 5-foot-7, 170-pound standout has been one of the Miner’s top receivers since arriving in El Paso out of Cisco College. In 2022, he led the Miners with 71 receptions for 1,039 yards and seven touchdowns. In his debut season with the Miners in 2021, he was third on the team with 33 receptions for 570 yards and four touchdowns.
Aggies continue to make strong impression on 2024 ATH Terry Bussey
2024 Timpson standout ATH Terry Bussey was in town over the weekend for Texas A&M’s Junior Day, and the Aggies continue to make a strong impression. Following the visit, Bussey spoke to TexAgs about his meetings with the coaches, what stood out in Aggieland and more. To listen...
2024 Jasper LB Tyanthony Smith gives Aggieland high marks after visit
Jasper LB Tyanthony Smith has been one of the state’s fastest rising defenders this offseason. He spent the weekend at Texas A&M for Junior Day where he had the opportunity to meet extensively with Jimbo Fisher and get an inside look at what College Station has to offer.
Bryant (AR) defensive lineman TJ Lindsey visits Aggieland for first time
2024 Bryant (AR) defensive lineman TJ Lindsey made his way to College Station for his first visit to Aggieland this weekend. A few things made a quick impression, and he is already making plans to return to Texas A&M. To listen to this content, you must be a TexAgs...
