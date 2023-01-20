ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wilmington, NC

carolinacoastonline.com

Swansboro town manager may retire

SWANSBORO - In a letter to commissioners dated Jan. 18, Paula Webb, town manger, announced she would retire at the end of the current fiscal year. However, according to information from two town officials, Webb might be reconsidering. In her letter, Webb said her last day would be June 27.
SWANSBORO, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

NC Ferry Division holding career event in Brunswick County

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — If you’ve ever thought about working for the NC Ferry system, now’s your chance. People throughout Eastern North Carolina will have a chance to embark on a career with the North Carolina Ferry Division next month. “There has never been a better...
BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC
WilmingtonBiz

Shopping Center Planned In Leland, Could Include Publix

A new shopping center is being planned on Highway 17 in Leland, anchored by a grocer, preliminary plans show. That grocer is likely a Publix, Leland’s economic & community development director Gary Vidmar told the town’s Economic Development Committee earlier this month. However, Vidmar cautioned this was only the perception and that the tenant hadn’t yet been formally announced.
LELAND, NC
WECT

H2GO water transmission line damage delays water treatment plant operation

LELAND, N.C. (WECT) - H2GO has discovered that a 24-inch water transmission line was damaged during its preparation to complete the final reverse osmosis (RO) water plant testing. H2GO said the damage was caused by an accidental impact from utility construction work along U.S. 17. “This is an unfortunate setback...
LELAND, NC
WITN

Sneads Ferry Gate upgrade in three phases

CAMP LEJEUNE, N.C. (WITN) - One of Camp Lejeune’s gates is undergoing a security upgrade. The Sneads Ferry Gate will be reduced to single-lane traffic from Monday, Feb. 27, through Friday, March 24, for upgrades to the security systems. Camp Lejeune lays out the upgrade in a three phase...
CAMP LEJEUNE, NC
WECT

New Hanover Co. health director takes position as Brunswick Co. health services director

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - Brunswick County has announced that David Howard will begin his role as the director of the health services department this month. Howard has served as the health director for Hyde County, and in Bladen County, he was the health and human services agency director and the health director. In 2017 he became assistant public health director for New Hanover County, and he became director for New Hanover County in 2021. All in all, he has almost 22 years of experience in the health field in North Carolina, per a release from Brunswick County.
BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC
WRAL

Myrtle Beach man accused of killing missing Wilmington woman

WILMINGTON, N.C. — A man wanted in North Carolina for the first-degree murder of a woman he met on social media was arrested in Myrtle Beach. WMBF reports records show William Hicks was released from the J. Reuben Long Detention Center in Horry County on Tuesday. He was scheduled to appear in court in a New Hanover County courtroom in Wilmington, N.C., the same day.
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Smoke expected near Leland as crews perform controlled burn

LELAND, NC (WWAY) — If you see smoke in parts of Brunswick County over the next few days, it’s likely from a controlled burn. Leland Fire/Rescue says the burn is taking place in the Mallory Creek area. Smoke will likely be visible in this area for the next...
LELAND, NC
WECT

Lane closed on Bobby Brown Bridge for repair work

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The North Carolina Department of Transportation has announced that the right, westbound lane of Bobby Brown Bridge along I-140 is currently closed. According to the announcement, the lane is expected to be closed from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Jan. 24 for repair work. During this time, crews will work on the bridge joints.
WILMINGTON, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Cape Fear receives most rain since Hurricane Ian

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — A much-needed widespread rain fell on Sunday across the entire Cape Fear. All of southeastern North Carolina received over an inch of rain, with Wilmington recording 1.79″ from the event. Southport received the most officially-recorded rainfall, with over two inches falling, according to the...
WILMINGTON, NC
foxwilmington.com

Lucky Joe Coffee on College Road to close at the end of the month

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) – Lucky Joe Coffee has announced their plan to close the College Road location at the end of January. According to an Instagram post, the closure comes after over seven years at the location near Peachtree Ave. The shop attributes the closure to rising rent prices.
WILMINGTON, NC
foxwilmington.com

Dave Matthews Band to perform in Wilmington

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) – Live Oak Bank Pavilion has announced that the Dave Matthews Band 2023 tour is coming to the venue on May 30 and 31. The Dave Matthews Band is currently promoting their upcoming album “Walk Around the Moon,” which will release on May 19.
WILMINGTON, NC

