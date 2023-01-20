Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
WWAY NewsChannel 3
City of Wilmington moving forward with potential purchase of downtown campus
WILMINGTON (WWAY) — The city of Wilmington will be moving forward with the potential purchase of the northern downtown campus. City council members voted unanimously to proceed placing a $500,000 deposit to explore the purchase. The deposit gives the city 120 days to see if they want to buy...
foxwilmington.com
Community meeting on private well sampling for PFAS to take place in Pender Co.
ROCKY POINT, N.C. (WECT) – The North Carolina Departmental of Environment Quality is set to hold a community meeting on private well sampling at the Heide Trask Senior High School auditorium in Rocky Point on February 28. “DEQ will share updates on private well sampling underway for PFAS contamination...
foxwilmington.com
Wilmington City Council approves first step to possible purchase of Thermo Fisher Campus
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) – On Tuesday evening, Wilmington City Council unanimously approved two items related to the first step towards the possible purchase of the Thermo Fisher building and adjacent properties downtown. The first is a resolution authorizing the city manager to enter into an Offer to Purchase contract...
borderbelt.org
Major expansion planned for business park in southeastern North Carolina
The developer of a business park in southeastern North Carolina plans to invest $15 million to nearly double the park’s warehouse space, paving the way for more companies to move in and create jobs. Cameron Management made the decision last week to expand International Logistics Park, which spans 1,100...
carolinacoastonline.com
Swansboro town manager may retire
SWANSBORO - In a letter to commissioners dated Jan. 18, Paula Webb, town manger, announced she would retire at the end of the current fiscal year. However, according to information from two town officials, Webb might be reconsidering. In her letter, Webb said her last day would be June 27.
WECT
Wilmington Housing Authority to move forward with plans to redevelop neighborhoods
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - One of Wilmington’s oldest public housing communities will soon get a new look as the Wilmington Housing Authority moves forward with plans to redevelop its properties. “I’m glad they’re doing it after 80 years,” said Carlton Hines, who has lived in the Hillcrest neighborhood his...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
NC Ferry Division holding career event in Brunswick County
BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — If you’ve ever thought about working for the NC Ferry system, now’s your chance. People throughout Eastern North Carolina will have a chance to embark on a career with the North Carolina Ferry Division next month. “There has never been a better...
WilmingtonBiz
Shopping Center Planned In Leland, Could Include Publix
A new shopping center is being planned on Highway 17 in Leland, anchored by a grocer, preliminary plans show. That grocer is likely a Publix, Leland’s economic & community development director Gary Vidmar told the town’s Economic Development Committee earlier this month. However, Vidmar cautioned this was only the perception and that the tenant hadn’t yet been formally announced.
WECT
H2GO water transmission line damage delays water treatment plant operation
LELAND, N.C. (WECT) - H2GO has discovered that a 24-inch water transmission line was damaged during its preparation to complete the final reverse osmosis (RO) water plant testing. H2GO said the damage was caused by an accidental impact from utility construction work along U.S. 17. “This is an unfortunate setback...
WITN
Sneads Ferry Gate upgrade in three phases
CAMP LEJEUNE, N.C. (WITN) - One of Camp Lejeune’s gates is undergoing a security upgrade. The Sneads Ferry Gate will be reduced to single-lane traffic from Monday, Feb. 27, through Friday, March 24, for upgrades to the security systems. Camp Lejeune lays out the upgrade in a three phase...
travelnoire.com
This Black-Owned Tour Tells The Story Of The Only Successful Coup In American History
Travelers familiar with the coastal city of Wilmington, North Carolina know the town for its beautiful beaches and small-town vibes. Many visitors don’t know the wealth of untaught history whose impact still influences the city. Wilmington native and community activist Cedric Harrison is on a mission to change that....
foxwilmington.com
Wilmington to consider $828,355 construction contract for section of Greenville Loop Trail
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) – The Wilmington City Council will consider awarding an $828,355 construction contract to Morgan Trucking and General Construction for section 1 of the Greenville Loop Trail. The 1-mile multi-use path will be 8-10 feet wide and run beside Holly Tree Road from S College Road to...
WECT
New Hanover Co. health director takes position as Brunswick Co. health services director
BRUNSWICK COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - Brunswick County has announced that David Howard will begin his role as the director of the health services department this month. Howard has served as the health director for Hyde County, and in Bladen County, he was the health and human services agency director and the health director. In 2017 he became assistant public health director for New Hanover County, and he became director for New Hanover County in 2021. All in all, he has almost 22 years of experience in the health field in North Carolina, per a release from Brunswick County.
WRAL
Myrtle Beach man accused of killing missing Wilmington woman
WILMINGTON, N.C. — A man wanted in North Carolina for the first-degree murder of a woman he met on social media was arrested in Myrtle Beach. WMBF reports records show William Hicks was released from the J. Reuben Long Detention Center in Horry County on Tuesday. He was scheduled to appear in court in a New Hanover County courtroom in Wilmington, N.C., the same day.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Smoke expected near Leland as crews perform controlled burn
LELAND, NC (WWAY) — If you see smoke in parts of Brunswick County over the next few days, it’s likely from a controlled burn. Leland Fire/Rescue says the burn is taking place in the Mallory Creek area. Smoke will likely be visible in this area for the next...
WECT
Lane closed on Bobby Brown Bridge for repair work
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The North Carolina Department of Transportation has announced that the right, westbound lane of Bobby Brown Bridge along I-140 is currently closed. According to the announcement, the lane is expected to be closed from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Jan. 24 for repair work. During this time, crews will work on the bridge joints.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Cape Fear receives most rain since Hurricane Ian
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — A much-needed widespread rain fell on Sunday across the entire Cape Fear. All of southeastern North Carolina received over an inch of rain, with Wilmington recording 1.79″ from the event. Southport received the most officially-recorded rainfall, with over two inches falling, according to the...
foxwilmington.com
Lucky Joe Coffee on College Road to close at the end of the month
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) – Lucky Joe Coffee has announced their plan to close the College Road location at the end of January. According to an Instagram post, the closure comes after over seven years at the location near Peachtree Ave. The shop attributes the closure to rising rent prices.
foxwilmington.com
Columbus Co. homicide victim was a student at South Columbus High School
COLUMBUS COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) – The Columbus County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a homicide involving a student at South Columbus High School which took place Monday afternoon in the Tabor City area. A Columbus County Schools representative confirmed that the victim was a senior at South Columbus High...
foxwilmington.com
Dave Matthews Band to perform in Wilmington
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) – Live Oak Bank Pavilion has announced that the Dave Matthews Band 2023 tour is coming to the venue on May 30 and 31. The Dave Matthews Band is currently promoting their upcoming album “Walk Around the Moon,” which will release on May 19.
