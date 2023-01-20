Read full article on original website
U.S. Sen. Mike Crapo of Idaho explains problems with immigrant farmworker bill | Opinion
Unfortunately, the negotiations reached an impasse when it became clear an agreement that ultimately adhered to conservative immigration principles was not within reach,” writes U.S. Sen. Mike Crapo.
Washington Examiner
Washington DC named as loneliest city in the US, new study finds
The capital of the United States is the nation's loneliest city, according to a new study that listed Fontana, California as the least lonely city. The new study, which examined Census Bureau data from 170 cities across the country, revealed that almost half of the 319,565 households in Washington D.C. had only one occupant. The study was published by Chamber of Commerce and determined loneliness based on how many households in a city had just one occupant.
Tate says no to Tik Tok. Mississippi governor bans app from state-issued devices
Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves issued a directive banning Tik Tok from all state-issued devices and the state’s network. Reeves said the directive was issued to all Mississippi departments and agencies. The governor made the announcement on Wednesday afternoon. “It’s no secret that the Chinese Communist Party is actively trying...
Prepare for More Inflation: U.S. Congress Passes $1.7 Trillion Spending Bill
On Friday, the U.S. House of Representatives passed a $1.7 trillion spending bill with a vote of 225-201. The bill had previously been approved by the Senate and is now headed to President Biden's desk for his signature.
U.S. Rep. Chris Stewart calls for national social media ban for children under 16
U.S. Rep. Chris Stewart (R-Utah) told ABC4 today he plans to introduce federal legislation that would enact a ban on social media accounts for any child under the age of 16.
Janet Yellen Shoots Down 'The Big Coin' That Could Possibly Solve America's Debt Problem
As the U.S. approached its debt ceiling, the self-imposed limit of the amount of money the country can borrow, Congress remained unable to come to a compromise to keep the government wheels turning. A proposed solution reemerged throughout different economic and political circles: the big, fat, $1 trillion-dollar coin. Before...
U.S. House agriculture leaders discuss anti-hunger measures in upcoming farm bill
WASHINGTON — The new Republican chairman of the U.S. House Agriculture Committee and a top Democrat on the panel on Wednesday laid out anti-hunger initiatives Congress could tackle in the upcoming farm bill. During a panel discussion, Rep. Glenn “GT” Thompson of Pennsylvania, the new head of the Agriculture Committee, said he believes members of […] The post U.S. House agriculture leaders discuss anti-hunger measures in upcoming farm bill appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
'Transparency is the key to trust' | NC Congressman goes viral for explaining how government works
MECKLENBURG COUNTY, N.C. — Politicians are reaching out to key voting demographics differently than they did a few years ago. They’re using social media apps like Instagram and TikTok to reach Gen Z and Millennials. U.S. Congressman Jeff Jackson, who represents portions of Mecklenburg and Gaston counties in...
crowdfundinsider.com
New House Financial Services Subcommittee Chair Puts SEC Chair Gary Gensler on Notice
Representative Bill Huizenga, a member of the House Financial Services Committee and new Chair of the Subcommittee on Oversight and Investigations, has put Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) Chair Gary Gensler on notice. In a Tweet, Huizenga said that oversight of the SEC is at the top of his agenda, adding that Chair Gensler can no longer “hide behind his Democrat allies [as] Republicans will hold him accountable for his expansive regulatory overreach.”
thecryptocurrencypost.net
One-third of U.S. Congress Secured Donations from FTX
According to recent reports, more than one in three of the 535 senators and representatives serving in the United States Congress has received financial backing for their political campaigns from one of the top executives of the defunct cryptocurrency firm FTX. That is a total of 196 members.In an extensive research effort to shed light on the relationship that Congress had with the bankrupt exchange, the journalists at CoinDesk were able to identify all the members of Congress who were involved.
Fox17
Newly elected Scholten talks House speaker vote and looming debt default
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Representative Hillary Scholten (D – MI) was looking forward to hitting the ground running on her freshman term in Congress. But first, the U.S. House had to choose a speaker, and that proved to be historically difficult and painfully longer than expected. “Historic is...
