According to recent reports, more than one in three of the 535 senators and representatives serving in the United States Congress has received financial backing for their political campaigns from one of the top executives of the defunct cryptocurrency firm FTX. That is a total of 196 members.In an extensive research effort to shed light on the relationship that Congress had with the bankrupt exchange, the journalists at CoinDesk were able to identify all the members of Congress who were involved.

5 DAYS AGO