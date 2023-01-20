ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Washington Examiner

Washington DC named as loneliest city in the US, new study finds

The capital of the United States is the nation's loneliest city, according to a new study that listed Fontana, California as the least lonely city. The new study, which examined Census Bureau data from 170 cities across the country, revealed that almost half of the 319,565 households in Washington D.C. had only one occupant. The study was published by Chamber of Commerce and determined loneliness based on how many households in a city had just one occupant.
WASHINGTON, DC
Iowa Capital Dispatch

U.S. House agriculture leaders discuss anti-hunger measures in upcoming farm bill

WASHINGTON — The new Republican chairman of the U.S. House Agriculture Committee and a top Democrat on the panel on Wednesday laid out anti-hunger initiatives Congress could tackle in the upcoming farm bill. During a panel discussion, Rep. Glenn “GT” Thompson of Pennsylvania, the new head of the Agriculture Committee, said he believes members of […] The post U.S. House agriculture leaders discuss anti-hunger measures in upcoming farm bill appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
crowdfundinsider.com

New House Financial Services Subcommittee Chair Puts SEC Chair Gary Gensler on Notice

Representative Bill Huizenga, a member of the House Financial Services Committee and new Chair of the Subcommittee on Oversight and Investigations, has put Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) Chair Gary Gensler on notice. In a Tweet, Huizenga said that oversight of the SEC is at the top of his agenda, adding that Chair Gensler can no longer “hide behind his Democrat allies [as] Republicans will hold him accountable for his expansive regulatory overreach.”
thecryptocurrencypost.net

One-third of U.S. Congress Secured Donations from FTX

According to recent reports, more than one in three of the 535 senators and representatives serving in the United States Congress has received financial backing for their political campaigns from one of the top executives of the defunct cryptocurrency firm FTX. That is a total of 196 members.In an extensive research effort to shed light on the relationship that Congress had with the bankrupt exchange, the journalists at CoinDesk were able to identify all the members of Congress who were involved.

