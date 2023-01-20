ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Chicago shooting: Man shot by off-duty police officer during robbery-in-progress dies, ME says

By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team via
ABC 7 Chicago
ABC 7 Chicago
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=34kbzp_0kLuV6U400

A man who was shot by an off-duty Chicago police officer Wednesday during an alleged robbery-in-progress has died Friday, according to the Cook County Medical Examiner.

Police said the off-duty female officer was trying to interrupt an apparent robbery in front of an apartment building in the 1300-block of W. 90th Street around 1 p.m. Wednesday in Brainerd. The officer said she produced her firearm and announced she was an officer, police said.

That's when she began tussling with the suspected robber.

Dramatic surveillance video shows the off-duty officer fighting - at one point, even on the ground - to keep her gun out of the hands of a suspect before that gun went off.

A neighbor who shared video of the tussle with ABC7, but asked to hide her identity.

"I could hear her say, 'I told you I'm going to shoot you!' Something to that effect! And when I heard the shots, I was just like, 'Hey! Hit the ground and call the police again,'" the neighbor said.

"It's frightening. It's very scary," another neighbor added.

This surveillance video doesn't capture the moments leading up to or after the confrontation, and it's unclear at what point the shooting happened.

The officer involved was one of their neighbors, according to nearby residents.

"She wasn't, like, scared or anything like that. But, she did hold her own," another neighbor said.

"The tussle that they had almost had me in tears because she's a tiny little person. So, I'm glad that she was able to keep herself together and do what she needed to do to come out alive," a fellow neighbor added.

The man, identified as 39-year-old Leevon Smith, was taken to Christ Hospital in serious condition, where he died Friday, according to the medical examiner. The officer was taken to Little Company of Mary Medical Center in Evergreen Park with minor injuries, fire officials said.

Thursday, before succoming to his injuries, Smith was charged with one felony count each of aggravated battery in a public place and attempted robbery.

The Civilian Office of Police Accountability is investigating the shooting and the officer involved has been placed on routine administrative leave duties for 30 days.

INTERACTIVE SAFETY TRACKER Track crime and safety in your neighborhood

Comments / 21

Ruben Ramirez
4d ago

A Robber dies shot by off duty cop? Now thats great news 👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼👍🏼😊 My coffee tastes better when im reading good news like this

Reply
19
Quest 1
4d ago

Chicago needs a program on Netflix every night is a new episode nobody in nobody out cameras all over sit back have a beer have some popcorn watch the entertainment. rated R can be very violent

Reply
5
Cynic
4d ago

Give her a medal 1 less criminal on the streets of Chiraqo.

Reply
27
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
regionnewssource.org

A Man Shot Himself After Shooting A Woman In A Domestic Situation Monday

On Monday. January 23, 2023 at approximately 11:30 AM, the Hammond Police Department responded to the 800 block of Merrill St. in reference to a domestic related shooting, according to Hammond Police. Police arrived moments later, however, the suspect shot the victim, and then himself before police arrived, LT. Kellogg...
HAMMOND, IN
fox32chicago.com

Teen charged with robbing man at gunpoint, forcing him into home before stealing his car

CHICAGO - A 17-year-old boy is facing charges in connection with an armed robbery, kidnapping and carjacking last December in Humboldt Park. The teen was identified by police as one of the suspects who robbed a 46-year-old man at gunpoint, forced the victim back into his residence and stole his vehicle around 2:50 a.m. on Dec. 26 in the 3200 block of West Augusta Boulevard, police said.
CHICAGO, IL
wjol.com

Arrest Made in Bolingbrook Barber Shop Shooting

The Bolingbrook Police Department has announced an arrest in connection to a shooting at a local barber shop. It was back on January 13th that a shooting took place at Starz Cuttery on Schmidt Rd. An adult male suffered a non-life threatening gunshot wound and was taken to a local hospital for treatment.
BOLINGBROOK, IL
fox32chicago.com

Man found shot in the head on South Side sidewalk

CHICAGO - A 52-year-old man was found with a gunshot to the head on Chicago's South Side Sunday morning. Police say the victim was found on a sidewalk in the 800 block of East 62nd Street around 2:37 a.m. by responding officers. The victim was transported to University of Chicago...
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Chicago

Man Shot to Death While Walking in Belmont Cragin

A man was fatally shot early Saturday while walking in Belmont Cragin on the Northwest Side. The 28-year-old was walking on a sidewalk just after 3 a.m. in the 5300 block of West Altgeld Street when someone drove up in a black sedan and an occupant opened fire, striking him in the chest, Chicago police said.
CHICAGO, IL
ABC 7 Chicago

ABC 7 Chicago

Chicago, IL
123K+
Followers
17K+
Post
33M+
Views
ABOUT

ABC 7 Eyewitness News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives and original programs from Chicago.

 https://abc7chicago.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy