CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va (CBS19 NEWS) -- It’s the time of the year when people start to see letters and numbers like W2 or 1099, which means it's tax season. Taxes are hard to understand and those numbers and letters might be intimidating. One of the key things to know this year is that people expecting to get a refund will likely see a smaller one this year than in years past.

CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA ・ 15 HOURS AGO