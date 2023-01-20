Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
cbs19news
Eastwood hosts event to support ALS research
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- This weekend, Eastwood Farm and Winery hosted its first quarter philanthropy event to support someone in its community who was recently diagnosed with ALS. The mile-long walk/run was a great way to show support to the 400 people treated in the DMV area each...
cbs19news
Seeking applications for gardening programs for students
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Applications are currently being accepted for funding to help teach K-12 students about horticulture and gardening. The Piedmont Master Gardeners Association has renewed its grant program for projects teaching these topics to students in Charlottesville and Albemarle County. According to a release, educators in public...
cbs19news
ACPS speaks with other school divisions to improve practice
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- After numbers came out in the fall, Albemarle County realized its standards of learning assessment, or “SOL” pass rates, for students of color and low-income families were nowhere near where they should be. For the first time, five Virginia school divisions are...
cbs19news
Charlottesville DSS says SNAP change will create some issues next month
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The Charlottesville Department of Social Services had an advisory board meeting on Monday, sharing the importance of its work and what citizens have access to through the state-supervised, locally-administered public social service system. DSS has benefit programs that help provide the basic needs for low-income...
cbs19news
Deeds and UVA police push bill to ban guns on college campuses
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Local lawmakers are pushing to change gun laws after the deadly shooting that killed three University of Virginia football players. The proposed bill would help keep firearms off of college campuses across the state. Senator Creigh Deeds and UVA Police Chief Tim Longo are at the forefront of this effort.
cbs19news
Lawsuit against the city of Charlottesville dismissed
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- In June, former Charlottesville Police Chief RaShall Brackney filed a lawsuit against the city and 10 officials. She alleged she was wrongfully terminated, claiming that race and gender were major factors. Mayor Lloyd Snook, who was one of the people named in this suit, says...
cbs19news
Local theater group wins national award
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The Junior Theater Festival (JTF) is the world's biggest and is widely regarded as the best celebration of young people coming together to perform musical theater. Each troupe performs 15 minutes from a Broadway Junior® show for adjudication by a panel of musical theater experts....
cbs19news
Bad Luck Ramen Bar opens Charlottesville location
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- “There’s a ton to explore here and so I hope that people come down and try something new,” said owner and head brewer Andrew Centofante. Your newest brewery to try has just opened in downtown Charlottesville. Bad Luck Ramen Bar features unique...
cbs19news
Monday marks start of tax season
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va (CBS19 NEWS) -- It’s the time of the year when people start to see letters and numbers like W2 or 1099, which means it's tax season. Taxes are hard to understand and those numbers and letters might be intimidating. One of the key things to know this year is that people expecting to get a refund will likely see a smaller one this year than in years past.
cbs19news
CAT food donation
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- A grassroots nonprofit organization was accepting donations at the PetSmart in Hollymead shopping Center. On the first Saturday of each month, Cat Action Support set up a table at either PetSmart or Pet Supplies Plus to accept donations to support their efforts to help cats around Central Virginia.
cbs19news
Attorneys: Fight not over in Brackney's lawsuit against Charlottesville
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Attorneys for a former Charlottesville Police Department chief say the fight is not yet over. This comes after a judge dismissed a lawsuit filed by former Chief RaShall Brackney against Charlottesville and several city leaders. In her lawsuit, Brackney said she was wrongfully terminated and...
cbs19news
Marques Hagans leaving Virginia for Penn State
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 SPORTS) -- After more than a decade coaching at his alma mater, Virginia assistant coach Marques Hagans is leaving for a new opportunity at Penn State. Hagans accepted the role of offensive recruiting coordinator and wide receivers coach with the Nittany Lions after 12 seasons coaching the...
cbs19news
Virginia sweeps Baylor in early season top-11 showdown
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 SPORTS) -- No. 1 Virginia handled their first ranked test of the season with a 4-0 sweep of No. 11 Baylor on Sunday at the Boar's Head Sports Club. "We do this to get the guys battle-tested and fine-tuned in the months of January and February and that's what we experienced today just really tough moments," Virginia head coach Andres Pedroso said, "Guys battled through, we haven't felt that since May."
cbs19news
Culpeper resident has died of injuries suffered in crash
CULPEPER COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Police say a woman has died of injuries she suffered in a crash in Culpeper County last week. According to the Virginia State Police, the crash occurred around 12 p.m. Jan. 19 on Auburn Road just east of the intersection with Landon’s Lane.
cbs19news
Police investigating shooting that injured juvenile
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The Charlottesville Police Department is investigating a shooting that injured one person. According to police, the incident occurred around 10 p.m. Monday in the area of Garrett Street and Sixth Street SE. A juvenile male was hurt but is in stable condition. At this time,...
cbs19news
VSP investigating fatal crash in Augusta County
AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The Virginia State Police is investigating a crash that killed a Staunton resident on Saturday morning. According to police, the crash occurred around 2 a.m. Saturday on Hildebrand Circle, south of the intersection of Balsley Road. A 2001 Ford Explorer was heading south on...
cbs19news
Police investigating fatal Sunday morning crash
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The Albemarle County Police Department is investigating a fatal crash that occurred Sunday morning. According to police, the crash occurred around 8:30 a.m. on James Monroe Parkway near Ashlawn-Highland Drive. Units from ACPD and the Albemarle County Department of Fire Rescue responded to the...
cbs19news
Charges against driver in deadly crash dependent on if victim was walking or biking
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Cars have to share the roads with pedestrians and cyclists, but legally, cyclists and cars have to follow the same rules. A legal expert says the classification of cyclist versus pedestrian affected the charges facing the driver from the recent deadly crash on Ivy Road.
cbs19news
Sports Minute: Wilkins' 14 help Longwood beat Presbyterian 58-56
CLINTON, S.C. (AP) — Isaiah Wilkins scored 14 points as Longwood beat Presbyterian 58-56 on Saturday. Zac Watson's three-point play gave Longwood a 57-55 lead with 55 seconds remaining. Wilkins shot 4 of 6 from the field and 5 for 6 from the line for the Lancers (15-6, 7-1...
cbs19news
Fatal car crash in Scottsville kills driver
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Albemarle County Police Department and Albemarle County Fire Rescue responded to a fatal car crash early Saturday morning in Scottsville. According to a statement from the ACPD, police responded to a report of a single-vehicle crash at 2:50 a.m. on the 5500 block of Rolling Road in Scottsville.
Comments / 0