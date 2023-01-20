ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa, FL

Bucs LB Devin White named finalist for NFLPA's Alan Page Community Award

By Luke Easterling
 5 days ago
Tampa Bay Buccaneers linebacker Devin White is once again being recognized for his commitment to giving back to the community.

The NFLPA announced Friday a list of five finalists for this year’s Alan Page Community Award, and White was among them.

Along with the rest of his fellow finalists, White will receive a $10,000 donation to his charity.

The winner of this year’s award will be announced during the Super Bowl.

