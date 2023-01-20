Bucs LB Devin White named finalist for NFLPA's Alan Page Community Award
Tampa Bay Buccaneers linebacker Devin White is once again being recognized for his commitment to giving back to the community.
The NFLPA announced Friday a list of five finalists for this year’s Alan Page Community Award, and White was among them.
Along with the rest of his fellow finalists, White will receive a $10,000 donation to his charity.
The winner of this year’s award will be announced during the Super Bowl.
