Georgia State

Georgia women’s prison to be downsized, inmates to transfer to former federal lockup

By Rebecca Grapevine
GPB News (Georgia Public Broadcasting)
GPB News (Georgia Public Broadcasting)
 5 days ago
GPB News (Georgia Public Broadcasting)

Kemp ushers in 'a new era' for Georgia in State of the State address

LISTEN: Gov. Brian Kemp delivered his annual State of the State address Wednesday, Jan. 25, outlining his vision for a "new era" in Georgia. GPB's Stephen Fowler reports. —— Gov. Brian Kemp used his annual state of the state address to tout Georgia's economic growth and called for investments in priorities like education, housing and boosting pay for teachers and state employees, calling for a "new era" in state government.
GEORGIA STATE
GPB News (Georgia Public Broadcasting)

GPB evening headlines for January 25, 2023

Governor Brian Kemp delivered his annual state of the state address Wednesday, saying Georgia has never been stronger. DeKalb County prosecutors won't be involved in charging decisions concerning an officer-involved shooting of a protester. State officials are getting involved after Augusta's ambulance provider said it's ceasing its operations there at...
GEORGIA STATE
WRDW-TV

S.C., Ga. join effort to jam cellphone signals inside prisons

AUGUSTA, Ga. - Top state prosecutors from across the country, including Georgia and South Carolina, are again urging Congress to pass legislation allowing state prisons to jam the signals of cellphones smuggled to inmates. Prosecutors say the devices allow prisoners to plot violence and carry out crimes. “A prison cell...
GEORGIA STATE
Citrus County Chronicle

Georgia lawmakers propose to block mining outside Okefenokee

SAVANNAH, Ga. (AP) — A group of Georgia lawmakers is trying to prohibit future mining near the edge of the Okefenokee Swamp and its vast wildlife refuge, though their proposal wouldn't stop a company's mining application currently before state regulators. Rep. Darlene Taylor of Thomasville and five fellow Republicans...
GEORGIA STATE
GPB News (Georgia Public Broadcasting)

Georgia AG takes lead in domestic terror cases after protests of planned 'Cop City' turn violent

Leaders in Georgia are ready for action after protests over an Atlanta police public safety training facility erupted into violence and vandalism last week, including thrown Molotov cocktails, a patrol car set ablaze, a 26-year-old protester killed and a state trooper shot. Georgia Republican Attorney General Chris Carr announced on...
ATLANTA, GA
GPB News (Georgia Public Broadcasting)

Political Rewind: Special grand jury's findings remain sealed; Dems call to overturn abortion ban

Alan Abramowitz, @AlanIAbramowitz, professor emeritus of political science, Emory University. Andra Gillespie, @AndraGillespie, professor of political science and director, James Weldon Johnson Institute for the Study of Race and Difference, Emory University. Anthony Michael Kreis, @AnthonyMKreis, professor of law, Georgia State University. Jim Galloway, @JimJournalist, former political columnist, The Atlanta...
GEORGIA STATE
atlantanewsfirst.com

Atlanta News First requests public release of special grand jury report

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Atlanta News First is joining media organizations from Georgia, and across the country, to request the public release of the final Fulton County Special Grand Jury report on possible election interference in the state’s 2020 presidential election. The report, which was finalized on...
FULTON COUNTY, GA
GPB News (Georgia Public Broadcasting)

Georgia GOP lawmaker pushes protection for ‘vital and precious’ Okefenokee from new mining proposals

While an Alabama-based company’s controversial mining proposal moves through the permitting process, a south Georgia Republican lawmaker is again attempting to head off any future attempt to mine an important site near the Okefenokee Swamp. Rep. Darlene Taylor, a Thomasville Republican, has revived the legislative effort just days after...
GEORGIA STATE
GPB News (Georgia Public Broadcasting)

Political Rewind: Judge weighs release of Fulton probe report; Poll shows were Georgians stand

Fred Smith, @fredosmithjr, professor of constitutional law, Emory University. Karen Owen, @ProfKarenOwen, professor of political science, University of West Georgia. Kurt Young, professor of political science, Clark Atlanta University. Tamar Hallerman, @TamarHallerman, senior reporter, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. The breakdown:. Judge Robert McBurney will hear arguments over whether to publicly release...
GEORGIA STATE
Washington Examiner

Georgia residents report smooth election after 'Jim Crow 2.0' attacks

A majority of black voters in Georgia said they had a positive experience voting in the midterm elections, with 0% of the voting demographic reporting having a hard time casting ballots, according to a new poll. Roughly 73% of black voters reported having an “excellent experience” voting in the 2022...
GEORGIA STATE
NBC Sports

Police report details what led to Georgia player’s arrest

ATHENS, Ga. – Georgia football transfer Rodarius “Rara” Thomas was arrested for blocking the door to a campus dorm room and causing injuries to a 17-year-old girl during an argument, a police report says. The incident resulted in a felony charge of false imprisonment against the 20-year-old...
GEORGIA STATE
GPB News (Georgia Public Broadcasting)

