Georgia women’s prison to be downsized, inmates to transfer to former federal lockup

Kemp ushers in 'a new era' for Georgia in State of the State address
LISTEN: Gov. Brian Kemp delivered his annual State of the State address Wednesday, Jan. 25, outlining his vision for a "new era" in Georgia. GPB's Stephen Fowler reports. —— Gov. Brian Kemp used his annual state of the state address to tout Georgia's economic growth and called for investments in priorities like education, housing and boosting pay for teachers and state employees, calling for a "new era" in state government.
GPB evening headlines for January 25, 2023
Governor Brian Kemp delivered his annual state of the state address Wednesday, saying Georgia has never been stronger. DeKalb County prosecutors won't be involved in charging decisions concerning an officer-involved shooting of a protester. State officials are getting involved after Augusta's ambulance provider said it's ceasing its operations there at...
Georgia Today: State of the State, bill to repeal Georgia's abortion law, bogus COVID treatment fine
On the Wednesday Jan. 25 edition of Georgia Today: Gov. Kemp delivered the State of the State address today, there's a bill to repeal Georgia's abortion law, and bogus COVID treatments result in a hefty fine. Peter Biello: Welcome to the Georgia Today podcast from GPB News. Today is Wednesday,...
S.C., Ga. join effort to jam cellphone signals inside prisons
AUGUSTA, Ga. - Top state prosecutors from across the country, including Georgia and South Carolina, are again urging Congress to pass legislation allowing state prisons to jam the signals of cellphones smuggled to inmates. Prosecutors say the devices allow prisoners to plot violence and carry out crimes. “A prison cell...
Georgia lawmakers propose to block mining outside Okefenokee
SAVANNAH, Ga. (AP) — A group of Georgia lawmakers is trying to prohibit future mining near the edge of the Okefenokee Swamp and its vast wildlife refuge, though their proposal wouldn't stop a company's mining application currently before state regulators. Rep. Darlene Taylor of Thomasville and five fellow Republicans...
Georgia AG takes lead in domestic terror cases after protests of planned 'Cop City' turn violent
Leaders in Georgia are ready for action after protests over an Atlanta police public safety training facility erupted into violence and vandalism last week, including thrown Molotov cocktails, a patrol car set ablaze, a 26-year-old protester killed and a state trooper shot. Georgia Republican Attorney General Chris Carr announced on...
Georgia election probe report to remain secret for now
A judge said Tuesday that a final report produced by a special grand jury that investigated possible illegal interference in the 2020 presidential election in Georgia by then-President Donald Trump and his allies will remain under wraps for now. Fulton County Superior Court Judge Robert McBurney said he was considering...
Political Rewind: Special grand jury's findings remain sealed; Dems call to overturn abortion ban
Alan Abramowitz, @AlanIAbramowitz, professor emeritus of political science, Emory University. Andra Gillespie, @AndraGillespie, professor of political science and director, James Weldon Johnson Institute for the Study of Race and Difference, Emory University. Anthony Michael Kreis, @AnthonyMKreis, professor of law, Georgia State University. Jim Galloway, @JimJournalist, former political columnist, The Atlanta...
Unmet needs: Critics cite failures in health care for vulnerable foster children
One night last month, a 9-year-old boy who had autism and talked about killing himself was among about 70 foster care children and youth under state supervision sleeping in hotels across Georgia. Georgia’s designated health insurer for foster care, Amerigroup Community Care, had denied the boy placement in a psychiatric...
A Georgia judge weighs release of a grand jury report into 2020 election interference
A Georgia judge will soon decide what, if any, parts of a special grand jury report will be made public following an eight-month investigation into efforts by former President Donald Trump and his allies to overturn the state's 2020 election results. The special purpose grand jury, which was dissolved earlier...
Atlanta News First requests public release of special grand jury report
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Atlanta News First is joining media organizations from Georgia, and across the country, to request the public release of the final Fulton County Special Grand Jury report on possible election interference in the state’s 2020 presidential election. The report, which was finalized on...
Georgia GOP lawmaker pushes protection for ‘vital and precious’ Okefenokee from new mining proposals
While an Alabama-based company’s controversial mining proposal moves through the permitting process, a south Georgia Republican lawmaker is again attempting to head off any future attempt to mine an important site near the Okefenokee Swamp. Rep. Darlene Taylor, a Thomasville Republican, has revived the legislative effort just days after...
Georgia officer admits to using ‘derogatory racial term’ 10 years ago, gets suspended
Maj. Patrick Bonito acknowledged that when he was a sergeant, he made a statement that included an inappropriate racial term “not directed toward any employee.”. A Georgia police officer who acknowledged using an “inappropriate derogatory racial term” a decade ago was suspended on Thursday. Maj. Patrick Bonito...
Georgia Today: No Trump info from Fulton DA, UGA player arrested, Braves lose another member of team
On the Tuesday Jan. 24 edition of Georgia Today: The Fulton DA does not want to release info from the investigation into Donald Trump, a UGA player was arrested, and the Braves have lost another member of their team. Peter Biello: Welcome to the new Georgia Today podcast from GPB...
Political Rewind: Judge weighs release of Fulton probe report; Poll shows were Georgians stand
Fred Smith, @fredosmithjr, professor of constitutional law, Emory University. Karen Owen, @ProfKarenOwen, professor of political science, University of West Georgia. Kurt Young, professor of political science, Clark Atlanta University. Tamar Hallerman, @TamarHallerman, senior reporter, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. The breakdown:. Judge Robert McBurney will hear arguments over whether to publicly release...
Georgia residents report smooth election after 'Jim Crow 2.0' attacks
A majority of black voters in Georgia said they had a positive experience voting in the midterm elections, with 0% of the voting demographic reporting having a hard time casting ballots, according to a new poll. Roughly 73% of black voters reported having an “excellent experience” voting in the 2022...
Georgia leaders condemning violent protests in downtown Atlanta
ATLANTA — Some of Georgia’s most prominent leaders are condemning fiery protests in the streets of downtown Atlanta over the weekend. Channel 2′s Richard Elliot spoke exclusively with Georgia Attorney General Chris Carr on Monday. Carr says that, under Georgia law, his office will prosecute the protesters...
Rules vote to mark milestone for medical cannabis in Georgia
ATLANTA — Georgia’s long-delayed medical marijuana program is about to take off, despite a spate of unresolved lawsuits from companies that lost out in the bidding for licenses. The Georgia Access to Medical Cannabis Commission is expected to vote Jan. 25 on rules governing all aspects of the...
Georgia Today: Violent protests, Fulton County's investigation into Donald Trump, fentanyl testing
On the Monday Jan. 23 edition of Georgia Today: Violent protests erupt in Atlanta, portions of Fulton County's investigation into Donald Trump may by made public, and strips of fentanyl testing will be available. Peter Biello: Welcome to the new Georgia Today podcast from GPB News. Today is Monday, January...
Police report details what led to Georgia player’s arrest
ATHENS, Ga. – Georgia football transfer Rodarius “Rara” Thomas was arrested for blocking the door to a campus dorm room and causing injuries to a 17-year-old girl during an argument, a police report says. The incident resulted in a felony charge of false imprisonment against the 20-year-old...
