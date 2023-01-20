ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Midland, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
cbs7.com

TRAFFIC ALERT: All-way stop at Wall St. and Andrews Hwy.

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - The City of Midland reports an all-way stop will be used at the intersection of Wall St. and Andrews Hwy on January 26, 2023. A contractor working for the City plans to install a new signal pole at the intersection. The work will last most of...
MIDLAND, TX
cbs7.com

Power outages in Odessa

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - According to Oncor’s outage map, as of 9 a.m. there are currently 955 outages being reported in Odessa. The outages are mostly in north Odessa. Oncor says the estimated restoration is at 11:30 a.m. For the latest on outages, you can click here.
ODESSA, TX
cbs7.com

Midland County approves traffic changes

MIDLAND COUNTY, Texas (KOSA) - Monday, Midland County approved mulitple traffic changes. Stop signs are coming on ECR 130 & SCR 1180 in the next few days. In addition, you can expect a speed reduction to 35 MPH on ECR 130 between SH 349 & FM 715. For more information...
MIDLAND COUNTY, TX
ABC Big 2 News

Car thefts in Odessa leaving residents furious and unsafe

ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – Car burglaries are becoming all too common for people living in the Odessa area. The Odessa Police Department said, it happens in bursts, but is always a constant problem. Furious and fed up is how some victims described their emotions. Some said this is not the first time this month that […]
ODESSA, TX
cbs7.com

Fatal crash on SH 349, 16 miles south of Midland

MIDLAND COUNTY, Texas (KOSA) - According to Texas DPS, there was a fatal crash in Midland County at 7:32am on January 21, 2023. The crash occurred on SH 349, 16 miles south of Midland. The investigation revealed that William Edward Jansen, 66, was driving a trailer in a private drive...
MIDLAND, TX
ABC Big 2 News

Flooded alley leads to arrest

ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- A flooded alley led to the arrest of an Odessa man late last week after investigators said he allegedly caused the flooding while stealing. Kristopher Williams, 41, has been charged with Theft of Property and Criminal Mischief, both state jail felonies.  According to an affidavit, on January 17, officers with the Odessa […]
ODESSA, TX
Mix 97.9 FM

Will Midland/Odessa See Snow Tomorrow

If you have lived in West Texas for more than five minutes then you know that the weather can change on a dime, and most of the time we don't see it coming. We can have all four seasons in one day. We can dress for the winter in the morning and make a wardrobe change in the afternoon because it's so warm. If you started watching the weather last week the Permian Basin looked like it would get some snow. That is a correct statement for some parts of our area. If you live in the northern parts of the Permian Basin then it is likely you could see some snow, same to you that live in the southwest portion.
ODESSA, TX
San Angelo LIVE!

Horrific Crash Closes Popular Highway in the Oil Field

NEAR MIDKIFF, TX — When sources for fracking sand were discovered closer to the Permian drilling operations, San Angelo’s roadways were spared the frequent appearance of the semi sand trucks rushing from the sand pits east of Brady to far flung places like Pecos or Rankin or even Midkiff.
SAN ANGELO, TX
ABC Big 2 News

Wanted fugitive among four accused of multiple vehicle break-ins

ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- A wanted fugitive from Midland was arrested last weekend after investigators said she was caught on camera with three other teens burglarizing vehicles across Odessa. Ashley Ruiz, 20, has been charged with two counts of Engaging in Organized Criminal Activity and Failure to Identify. She’s also been charged with multiple crimes out […]
ODESSA, TX
ABC Big 2 News

Odessa porch pirate uses DoorDash disguise

ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – George Martinez says he’s warning friends, neighbors, and anyone who will listen to keep an eye on their front porches and deliveries, after a pirate with a DoorDash bag stole a package from his Odessa home. Security camera images show the reported thief, DoorDash bag in hand, approaching the home and […]
ODESSA, TX
ABC Big 2 News

Driver charged with DWI following 4 car collision

ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- An Odessa man was arrested early Monday morning after investigators said he was drunk behind the wheel and caused a crash. Mark Anthony Gutierrez, 34, has been charged with Driving While Intoxicated and Accident Involving Damage.  According to an affidavit, on January 23, officers with the Odessa Police Department came upon a […]
ODESSA, TX
ABC Big 2 News

Teens charged after crashing into apartment building

ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- Two teens were arrested this weekend after they allegedly ran from police who were investigating several attempted vehicle burglaries in the area. Juan Flores, 17, has been charged with Evading Arrest and two counts of Burglary of a Vehicle. German Carrasco, 18, is facing the same charges out of Odessa as well […]
ODESSA, TX
NewsWest 9

One dead after crash in Midland County

MIDLAND, Texas — One person has been killed in a fatal crash in Midland County on January 21. 22-year-old Colton Turner was killed in the crash that occurred on SH 349. The initial investigation revealed that Turner was traveling southbound on SH 349, while another vehicle, a 2004 Peterbilt with trailer, was traveling in a private drive west of SH 349. The Peterbilt failed to yield the right of way and entered the left turn lane. This caused him to crash into Turner's vehicle.
MIDLAND COUNTY, TX
Mix 97.9 FM

Mix 97.9 FM

Midland, TX
6K+
Followers
10K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Mix 97.9 FM is the Basins home for the best music of the 80s, 90s and today and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Odessa, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://mix979fm.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy